InsideHook
Health & Fitness | June 6, 2023 11:53 am

This “AMRAP” Workout Is Way Harder Than It Looks

How many times you can complete this circuit in 20 minutes?

A man shadow-boxing at the beach.
AMRAP workouts are endlessly modifiable. Ours is a real gut-buster.
Marco VDM/Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

CrossFit’s workouts of the day (WODs) have taken their fair share of criticism over the years, usually for being too gung-ho.

You may have heard of the notorious “Angie,” which demands 100 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 air squats — in order. Trainees can’t start the next round of reps until they’ve finished the last. I finished it once, but couldn’t lift my arms above my head for a week.

Being mindful of load and limits, though, CrossFit intensity isn’t all that bad. It’s important to push yourself to your max heart rate while strength training, from time to time, and CrossFit figured out a way to gamify otherwise boring gym-class calisthenics.

One tenet to add to your training? AMRAP workouts. The acronym stands for “As Many Reps/Rounds As Possible,” and can turn a deceptively simple workout into an absolute gut-buster in a hurry. The essence of the scheme is to perform a series of moves to failure (or, at least, as many times/as long as you can without your form going down the toilet).

This is the sort of workout you don’t want to do too often, and you reserve for a day you’re waking up feeling right. We designed a full bodyweight circuit for you below, replete with a mix of familiar moves, plyometrics and a bit of shadow-boxing.

How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”

A training blueprint for those with zero plans of actually climbing Everest

The Workout: AMRAP in 20 minutes

This workout can be done anywhere and doesn’t require any equipment:

  • 10 Burpees: Full-body cardio exercise (and a dreaded one, at that) that works your arms, chest, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and abs
  • 15 Air Squats: A great exercise to work out your entire lower body and core. Don’t bother with kettlebells or dumbbells, as this is a bodyweight circuit.
  • 30 Jab-Cross Combos (15 each side): The promised shadowboxing move — stand one foot slightly in front of the other, fists up in front of your face. Extend one arm out straight (that’s your jab), then immediately follow it with a punch from your other fist (that’s your cross), twisting your body and pivoting on your back foot. Continue this combo at a fast pace.
  • 20 Mountain Climbers (each leg counts as 0.5): Another classic, excellent for building cardio endurance, core strength, and agility
  • 25 Tuck Jumps: For building explosiveness — from standing, jump up and bring your knees towards your chest, then land softly. This move is great for cardio and lower body strength.

What’s a Good Result?

An intermediate to advanced-level trainee would aim to complete around five to eight rounds within a 20-minute time frame. But remember, the goal isn’t to rush through the workout — instead, try to lose yourself in the effort. The hallmarks of an effective AMRAP workout are (a) steady pace, (b) minimized rest and (c) clean, controlled form.

Feel free to tinker with these moves, too. For instance: if you find the tuck jumps too challenging at first, you can modify them by doing a squat followed by a small hop. As you get stronger and more comfortable, gradually work towards the full tuck jump movement.

More Like This

Steph Curry running calmly after the basketball.
This Is Steph Curry’s Hack for Controlling His Heart Rate
A man running up stairs in a stadium.
Why You Only Need to Exercise 150 Days a Year
A rear view of two elephants walking on a path. Turns out "elephant balls," a favorite grip strength tool, has nothing to do with actual elephants.
Use “Elephant Balls” to Turbocharge Your Grip Strength

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June

Keep Reading

A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como

Inside Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of
Emo nostalgia

What We Talk About When We Talk About Emo
A bottle of Clermont Steep and a glass of ice and whiskey. Clermont is a new American Single Malt from the producers of Jim Beam.

Clermont Steep Is Beam’s Bold Entry Into American Single Malt
Edgewood Mansion

The Edgewood Mansion Offers a Quintessential Upstate Stay
June 2023 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This June
a collage of items from the Mr Porter sale on a yellow background

14 Menswear Deals Worth Considering From the Just-Launched Mr Porter Summer Sale
M Gemi Sale Hero

Save 20% on Italian Footwear at the M. GEMI Anniversary Sale
Water bottles from Hydro Flask, Que, Takeya and Hibear, all of which are on our list of the 9 best water bottles for 2022

The 9 Best Reusable Water Bottles for All Your Hydration Needs
a small brown cabin with green doors and windows in a woodsy area with outdoor seating.

5 Northern California Cabins for a Perfect Weekend in the Mountains

Trending

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer