Health & Fitness | April 19, 2023 12:23 pm

Taking Hot Baths May Make You Less Hot This Summer

Have what it takes to sit in a heated bath for 30-40 minutes a day? It may make you feel less hot this summer

With the San Francisco skyline in the background, a jogger runs through Dolores Park
You can start the heat acclimation process by spending 20 minutes a day in a 104 degrees Fahrenheit bath.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Joanna Sommer

If you’re looking for a way to prepare for workouts amid the summer heat, taking a hot bath might be the answer. A report from The Washington Post said that even for those who are looking to feel more comfortable in the outside heat, acclimating to the hot weather through a hot bath can help.

The article cites two successful studies involving people over the age of 68 and healthy young men who exercised in hot weather and took a hot bath for 30-40 minutes per day. Both groups felt less hot, hit more milestones during their workouts and moved around easier in the heat — all within just three to five days. 

“Acclimation helps,” according to the report from The Post. “If we slowly get used to exercising in the heat, we add blood volume, reducing strain on our hearts. We also start perspiring earlier and more profusely and should feel less flattened by soaring temperatures.”

Is a Cold Shower Ever as Effective as a Cold Plunge?
Is a Cold Shower Ever as Effective as a Cold Plunge?

A breakdown of cold therapy, from the bathroom to the beach

And while the studies show promising results, the process can be grueling and uncomfortable, as it needs to be done repetitively for an extended period of time. Seventeen active young men participated in a similar study in 2015 and spent six days neck-deep in water between 93 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It wasn’t until the sixth day that the men could successfully last the entire time in the 104-degree water. 

Interested in trying it out? The article says to begin with submerging your body in a 20-minute bath at 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Over the course of a few days, increase the number of time spent in the tub — you may feel more acclimated in just three to six days, according to the article. 

And remember to stay safe — follow any necessary precautions if you feel overheated.  

