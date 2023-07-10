InsideHook
Health & Fitness | July 10, 2023 6:14 pm

Scientists Have Bad News About Heat and the Human Heart

A new study suggests that even moderate activity has its risks

Heart illustration
What do rising global temperatures mean for your heart?
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

As you’ve probably noticed, things are getting hotter all over the world. Here’s a quick question: did you know what a heat dome was 10 years ago? We’re living in a world where extreme weather is much more commonplace, where climates are evolving before our eyes and where previously habitable regions of the planet are turning inhospitable. There are plenty of challenges and threats that come with that, and recently scientists have come up with a new one: turns out the human heart doesn’t do well in the heat.

That’s the gist of a paper recently published in the Journal of Applied Physiology. “With climate change, humans are at greater risk for heat-related morbidity and mortality,” the study’s authors write. Their research involved exposing 51 test subjects “to progressive heat stress across a wide range of environmental conditions in an environmental chamber at two low metabolic rates reflecting minimal activity … or light ambulation.”

Writing in Nature, Mariana Lenharo has more details on the study — and what it means for all of us. Simply walking slowly on a humid day when the temperature is 93.2 degrees Fahrenheit or above is enough to put strain on the heart. Dry air raises that threshold somewhat — to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Penn State researcher Rachel Cottle, one of the paper’s authors, told Nature that your heart rate can be a useful way to know when you’re at risk on hot days. “If all of a sudden you notice your heart rate going up quickly and progressively, then that might mean that your core temperature will start to rise,” Cottle said.

How to Lower Your Resting Heart Rate Below 60 BPM
How to Lower Your Resting Heart Rate Below 60 BPM

Make like an elite athlete and slow down your ticker

It’s not hard to see how an increase in your heart rate can lead to health problems. There are only so many ways someone can change their everyday routines to avoid excess activity in the outdoors; this new research suggests that even a slow walk has hazards. It’s one more thing to contend with as we rethink different elements of our lives in an era of climate change.

More Like This

Peanut squirrel trying to figure out how to carry two big peanuts to his den in one trip
A New Study Touts the Heart-Healthy Benefit of Nuts
Does Your Resting Heart Rate Determine How Long You’re Going to Live?
Does Your Resting Heart Rate Determine How Long You’re Going to Live?
Steph Curry running calmly after the basketball.
Steph Curry’s Hack for Controlling His Heart Rate

Recommended

Suggested for you

21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How Nick Bare Pioneered the “Hybrid Athlete” Revolution
Aaron Rodgers Just Can’t Quit the Packers

Keep Reading

Cycling on the Val de Zafán greenway between Bot and Xerta villages (Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain).

5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
Some great whiskey under $100, featuring Barrell, Larceny, Knob Creek and Penelope

The Best Bourbons Under $100
David Rasche as Karl on "Succession"

“Succession” Actor David Rasche on the Show’s Finale and Life After Karl
The Odeon of Herodes Atticus and the Acropolis of Athen

The Perfect 7-Day Greece Itinerary
Nashville hot chicken is heating up Salt Lake City.

Why a Fine Dining Chef Is Slinging Nashville Hot Chicken in Salt Lake City
a collage of on sale shoes from the Nike Ultimate Sale on a blue and red background

The Nike Ultimate Sale Lives Up to Its Name
A neon sign that says "EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS"

The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
No more waking up in a pool of sweat.

Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep
Two photos of a handsome coffee table superimposed on a colorful background.

This Is Our New Favorite Coffee Table

Trending

21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
The Best Early Amazon Prime Deals to Shop Right Now
How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How Nick Bare Pioneered the “Hybrid Athlete” Revolution