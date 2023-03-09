InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 9, 2023 1:11 pm

If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money

Turns out six-figure salaries aren't a vibe-killer after all

An older couple on a boat in a picturesque body of water. As a new survey shows, being wealthier does make you happier.
More money means more chances to laugh on a boat.
Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

There’s long been populist support for Dr. Daniel Kahneman’s 2010 study on the intersection between happiness and income, which concluded that while emotional well-being rises with income, “there is no further progress beyond an annual income of ~$75,000.”

It’s not hard to see why so many of us want this to be true: The median household income in America is $70,784.

The idea that making more than that isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be is a breath of fresh air. It’s a narrative that taps into gentle Gift of the Magi sensibilities and more virulent “Eat the rich!” takes alike. Besides, Kahneman has won a Nobel Prize. If he researched it, it must be so.

But now Kahneman, 13 years later, is essentially saying he was wrong. The Princeton professor recently collaborated on a study with fellow psychologist Dr. Matt Killingsworth, which feels a bit odd, considering the researcher has made a name for himself by arguing the opposite to Kahneman.

In 2021, Killingsworth published a study with the heading: “Experienced well-being rises with income, even above $75,000 per year.” In their new joint study, which is playfully dubbed “an adversarial collaboration,” Killingsworth’s conclusion won the day. Together (and with an assist from an arbiter), they were not able to find an income-related cap on emotional well-being.

In other words, if you’re between the ages of 18 and 65 in the United States of America, and you make anywhere from $10,000 to well past $200,000, earning more money will probably make you happier. It’s time to stop thinking of $100,000/year (let alone $75,000/year) as some sort of spiritual cul-de-sac.

Let Your Friends and Family Be Sad This Year
Let Your Friends and Family Be Sad This Year

Always trying to gloss over adversity? You may be guilty of "toxic positivity."

The survey — which involved pinging people at random junctures throughout the day, via an app called Track Your Happiness (which you can download here) — wasn’t exactly unanimous, lending credence to Kahneman’s original study back in 2010. There are certain people for whom more money does little to ease the specter of depression, grief, loneliness or clinical depression.

But these people are a minority, not the norm. As for those filthy-rich, chronically-miserable characters who populate most of our popular media these days (White Lotus, Knives Out, Triangle of Sadness, Succession, The Menu, etc.), all of whom are certainly making more than $200,000 a year, that’s another minority. As Kahneman says, “For most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness.” Kendall Roy is not most people.

Who stands to gain the most? From a happiness perspective, anyway? Unhappy low-earners. Their “happiness distribution” leaps higher than happy low-earners (a subgroup that does exist!), perhaps because they attribute much of their unhappiness to money troubles.

Keep in mind that money, like companionship, or health, or the last time your team won the Super Bowl, is just another tile in your personal happiness mosaic. It isn’t the be-all-end-all, but it also isn’t completely irrelevant. If you’re lucky enough to bring your income up into six figures or more, life will likely get a little lighter.

More Like This

Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan
A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
how to change your mind
The Key to Happiness? Learning How to Change Your Mind.
Power lines against a colorful sky.
Why Using Less Energy Actually Increases Your Health and Happiness

Recommended

Suggested for you

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?

Keep Reading

A sketch of the Lincoln Star Concept.

How Will Automakers Set Their Cars Apart in the Electric Age?
A closeup of a Cantarito from El Güero

This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Snowmobilers in the woods in Oconto County

Oconto County Is Like a Midwestern Fairy Tale
Four outdoor duffel bags on a purple and red abstract background

6 Alternatives to Patagonia’s Iconic Black Hole Duffel
Askov Finlayson's Preservation Vest, Winter Parka and Rumpl Blanket on a snowy background. You can get this gear at a discount during the Minnesota brand's End of Season Sale.

Askov Finlayson’s Climate-Positive Gear Is Up to 60% Off, And Great for Spring
a photo of Steve Lacy's sunglasses on a purple gradient background

Calling All Geminis: You Can Finally Buy Steve Lacy’s Mask Sunglasses
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a blue and green gradient background

Last Call: Huckberry’s Extra 15% Off Sale Ends Tomorrow
Bruce Campbell visits San Diego Comic-Con.

The World According to Bruce Campbell
The cast of Hulu's "Extraordinary"

An Ode to “Extraordinary,” the Funniest Show on TV

Trending

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?