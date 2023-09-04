InsideHook
Health & Fitness | September 4, 2023 3:15 pm

French Government Considering a Disposable Vapes Ban

They're not the only country to explore such a measure

Disposable vapes
The era of disposable vapes in France may be coming to an end.
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

How does one say “vape ban” in French? That is not a rhetorical question; according to reporting from The Guardian‘s Lisa O’Carroll, the French government is on the verge of banning disposable vapes throughout the country. The article cites comments made by the country’s prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, who spoke of a government action involving “the prohibition of disposable electronic cigarettes, the famous ‘puffs’ which give bad habits to young people.”

The planned ban on disposable vapes will be part of a larger effort to reduce smoking in France, with an eye towards addressing the effects it can have on the health of young smokers.

One question still remains: namely, when such a ban would go into effect. Former Health Minister François Braun is quoted as saying that the ban could go into effect “before the end of this year,” though that is dependent on whether French lawmakers are able to come to an understanding on the best way to implement it.

Vaping Crackdown Continues With FDA Ban on Juul Products
Vaping Crackdown Continues With FDA Ban on Juul Products

The agency ordered the e-cig giant to stop selling its device and pods

As O’Carroll points out, the ban would also put France in line with a number of other countries — including Australia, Belgium and New Zealand — which are imposing serious regulations on vaping. In the United States, the FDA barred Juul from selling electronic cigarettes in the U.S. market in 2022.

More Like This

Four different color options of the pax 3 on a abstract background
Seven Years After Its Release, The Pax 3 Is Still One of Our Favorite Cannabis Vapes
Fasten Seat belt sign and No Smoking sign on a plane
Vaping Was the Number One Non-Compliance Issue on Planes in 2022
vaping VAPI illness
A Brief History of VAPI, the Mysterious and Deadly Vaping-Related Illness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States