French Government Considering a Disposable Vapes Ban

How does one say “vape ban” in French? That is not a rhetorical question; according to reporting from The Guardian‘s Lisa O’Carroll, the French government is on the verge of banning disposable vapes throughout the country. The article cites comments made by the country’s prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, who spoke of a government action involving “the prohibition of disposable electronic cigarettes, the famous ‘puffs’ which give bad habits to young people.”



The planned ban on disposable vapes will be part of a larger effort to reduce smoking in France, with an eye towards addressing the effects it can have on the health of young smokers.



One question still remains: namely, when such a ban would go into effect. Former Health Minister François Braun is quoted as saying that the ban could go into effect “before the end of this year,” though that is dependent on whether French lawmakers are able to come to an understanding on the best way to implement it.

Vaping Crackdown Continues With FDA Ban on Juul Products The agency ordered the e-cig giant to stop selling its device and pods

As O’Carroll points out, the ban would also put France in line with a number of other countries — including Australia, Belgium and New Zealand — which are imposing serious regulations on vaping. In the United States, the FDA barred Juul from selling electronic cigarettes in the U.S. market in 2022.