InsideHook
Health & Fitness | June 1, 2023 10:36 am

Use “Elephant Balls” to Turbocharge Your Grip Strength

It's not as gross as it sounds. Trust us.

A rear view of two elephants walking on a path. Turns out "elephant balls," a favorite grip strength tool, has nothing to do with actual elephants.
"Elephant ball dead hangs" are one of the best ways to improve your grip strength in a hurry.
Getty Images/Westend61
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Even in the wide underworld of wacky wellness equipment, the name “elephant balls” goes pretty hard.

Named for their resemblance to the size and shape of a bush elephant’s testicles, elephant balls are spherical wooden workout tools that can latch to and dangle from a pull-up bar or branch. They provide a larger surface area for a trainee to grasp, activating the grip muscles in the hands and forearm in a way that conventional equipment often falls short of.

Grip strength, let’s remember, is no laughing matter. In recent years, it has demonstrated prognostic value for longevity. It’s related to cardiovascular health, bone mineral density, mobility, overall strength and even cognitive function. Seniors with stronger grips routinely score better on “tests of working memory, processing speed, and verbal ability.”

Elephant balls, then, comprise a perfect marriage of long-term health and short-term gains. When used for pull-ups, for instance, the tool intensifies the workout, transforming a common exercise into a relentless grip-strength drill. As a result, you’ll find your ability to hold and control other fitness equipment — barbells, dumbbells and climbing ropes — significantly improved.

How to Perform the Ultimate Animal Kingdom Workout
How to Perform the Ultimate Animal Kingdom Workout

Move like a frog, leopard or kangaroo with this 12-move guide

I’ve spent some time playing around with elephant balls (sorry), and readily admit that they’re not easy. You’ll find yourself gassed after even just a few pull-ups. And it’s an unfamiliar “gassing,” too — starting with the tiny muscles in the hands. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth trying. Even just clinging to them for dead hangs here and there will work wonders.

For a clear visual of what an elephant ball pull-up looks like, head here. To pick up a set for your own, head here. They’re $30. And here’s a handy workout to get your routine started:

A sample “elephant ball” workout

Warm-Up:

  • Arm Circles: 20 repetitions each for both forward and backward circles. Great for loosening up the shoulder joints.
  • Wrist Rolls: 10 reps each direction to prepare your wrists for the gripping action.

Workout Routine:

  • Elephant Ball Hangs: Hang for 30 seconds at a time. Repeat three times.
  • Elephant Ball Pull-Ups: Aim for three sets of five reps.
  • Bodyweight Squats: To lengthen this workout, three sets of 15 reps.
  • Push-Ups: And finally, three sets of 10-15 reps.

Cool Down:

  • Arm Stretches: Reach one arm across your body and gently pull it towards you with the other arm. Repeat on the other side.
  • Wrist Flexor Stretch: Extend one arm in front of you with your palm up. With your other hand, gently press down on the upturned hand to stretch your forearm’s underside
  • Full-Body Stretch: Stand tall, reach your arms above your head and gently bend side to side.

More Like This

A woman watering plants.
The Habit That All Healthy Couples Have in Common
a man floating in the water reading a newspaper
How to Make Like the Dutch and Do Nothing
A Greek bust with a clown nose.
How Your Sense of Humor Impacts Your Longevity

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons
Here’s How to Make Michigan’s State Cocktail at Home

Keep Reading

The 10 Best Summer Trips for Every Kind of Traveler

The 10 Best Summer Trips for Every Kind of Traveler
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on "The Bear," returning June 22

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
Crown Jewel's grilled oysters

If You’re Not Grilling Your Oysters, You’re Missing Out
watches on sand.

The Best Summer Watches
A Yeti Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler with "Dad to the Bone" monogrammed

Today’s the Last Day Yeti Is Footing the Bill on Drinkware Customizations
a collage of the best corduroy shorts for men on a surf background

Channel Your Inner Surfer With These 13 Corduroy Shorts
"The Bathysphere Book"

Revisiting the History of One Scientist’s Journeys Deep Into the Ocean
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
Ordinary Skincare Products Serum Moisturizer

The 5 Best Men’s Skincare Products From The Ordinary

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons