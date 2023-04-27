InsideHook
Health & Fitness | April 27, 2023 1:12 pm

The “Paper Clip Strategy” Will Fill Your Life With Healthy Habits

It's hard to form a habit without a visual reward. Office supplies can help.

A bunch of paper clips scattered around a beige background. Here's how the habit-forming Paper Clip Strategy works.
If you don't want to move these around your desk all day, we've got a great habit-forming app to recommend.
Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

In his bestselling book Atomic Habits, James Clear tells the story of Trent Dyrsmid, a rookie sales rep in a Canadian suburb who managed to bring in $5 million of business within his first 18 months on the job.

Was he a prodigy? Was he fraudulent? Neither — he was moving paper clips.

Every morning, Dyrsmid would start the day with 120 paper clips in a jar on one side of his desk. On the other side was an empty jar. For every sales call he made, he’d move one paper clip. He’d dial the phone all day, until the other jar was full. The Paper Clip Strategy was born.

As Dyrsmid shared with Clear in the book, “I would start calling at 8 a.m. every day. I never looked at stock quotes or analyst research. I also never read the newspaper for the entire time. If the news was really important, it would find me from other ways.”

How to Achieve Four Hours of “Deep Work” Each Day
How to Achieve Four Hours of “Deep Work” Each Day

No more squeezing inspiration and innovation in at the end of the day

Why this method works

Clear calls the Paper Clip Strategy a “visual trigger,” and offers other similar examples, like moving marbles or hairpins from one jar to another, perhaps after writing another page of your novel, or performing another set of pushups. On the surface, the strategy might seem a little dubious. But getting a chance to actually see your progress in the physical world can be a powerful reward.

As Dyrsmid explained, he didn’t distract himself with poring over the headlines of the day. That’s not to say that reading the news is unhelpful or a waste of time. Only that Dyrsmid was in the business of making calls. And the paper clips served as a joint motivator and reminder: if you want to move another one across the desk, you have to make another call.

You can’t become a runner if you never go for a run. In habit-forming, the endgame is always through. You have to do the thing. But tiny accounting strategies, however inane, can make the new activity less of a boogeyman and more of a game. Over time, as you grow to associate the habit with routine and reward, your self-confidence and success in whatever field it is will grow.

We use Habit Tracker

If you don’t want to move little objects around on your desk all day, online habit trackers do a great job of channeling this visual trigger reward system. I use an app that’s literally called Habit Tracker (you can find it here). The lifetime subscription is available for $6.

The platform lets you create an unlimited number of habits, assign them icons and colors, and declare how frequently you’d like to complete each individual task. (You can also choose whether certain habits should be performed daily, weekly or monthly.) Clear is right — there is something ridiculously, evolutionarily satisfying about seeing a bright bar get a little further across the screen, after you click “+,” indicating you completed that habit today.

Oh, and, if you’re someone who means well but forgets easily, Habit Tracker will send you reminders on the daily, at the time of your choice. I don’t do this because I find it a little intense. I’ll just go to Habit Tracker at the end of the day and click the habits I kept up with.

Other habit-forming strategies

Some nice midway options between sorting marbles and subscribing to apps:

  • Get a bullet journal
  • Follow the “Seinfeld strategy” (he allegedly writes a joke a day, and writes an X on the calendar to keep a visual representation of his streak)
  • Print out a habit-grid worksheet, there are tons of free PDFs online
  • Recruit a friend to follow a habit with you and hold each other accountable. Here, the reward would be getting to send the celebratory text

More Like This

A football team of teenagers depicted in a black and white photo
How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
An example of green exercise: a track disappearing into the woods.
Don’t Forget to Engage in “Green Exercise” This Year
A man laying in a field breathing through his nose.
You Should Try Deep Breathing to This Spotify Playlist

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

The 2023 Rimac Nevera in white. We drove and reviewed the electric hypercar from Croatia.

Croatia Is the New Italy: Driving the Record-Breaking Rimac Nevera
A stiletto pictured with dollar bills

What Is “Financial Domination,” Really?
A football team of teenagers depicted in a black and white photo

How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
Roussillon is a commune in the Vaucluse department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in Southeastern France

The Perfect Luberon 7-Day Itinerary for Summer
Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.

10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal
Five bottles from the just-released Bardstown Collection

Why Bardstown Is the Ultimate Bourbon Tourism Destination
a collage of white sneakers from Zappos on a red background

From Veja to Vans, Zappos Has the Best Deals on Spring-Ready White Sneakers
Filson sale products on an abstract background

These Are the Best Deals at Filson’s Rare 30% Off Sale
Cold Brew Coffee Makers on an abstract background

The 6 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Every Type of Kitchen

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More