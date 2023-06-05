InsideHook
Finance | June 5, 2023 3:11 pm

Crypto Exchange Binance Charged With Multiple SEC Violations

This could have huge implications for the crypto space

Binance logo
The SEC recently charged Binance with multiple legal violations.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, crypto exchange Binance announced an impressive figure: over the last two years, its revenue had grown tenfold. A month earlier, CNN reported that the exchange had acquired a Japanese company with the intention of expanding its operation. You might think, from looking at these announcements, that everything was coming up in Binance’s favor; the $12 billion in revenue the exchange took in last year certainly suggested that.

The Securities and Exchange Commission begs to differ, however. On June 5, the SEC announced that it was charging Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with no less than 13 violations of securities laws.

“As alleged, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who was operating the platform, the manipulative trading of its affiliated market maker, and even where and with whom investor funds and crypto assets were custodied,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in a statement.

“They attempted to evade U.S. securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value U.S. customers on their platforms,” he added. “The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms.”

The exchange is accused of not having registered properly for the types of financial activity in which it was engaged, as well as having mislead investors. In a response to the SEC charges, the company addressed the need for reform but expressed its frustration with the process thus far.

“While we take the SEC’s allegations seriously, they should not be the subject of an SEC enforcement action, let alone on an emergency basis,” the statement read in part. “We intend to defend our platform vigorously.”

Late last year, Zhao and Binance were in the news owing to a series of Tweets from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, in which Bankman-Fried critiqued a professional rival thought to be Zhao, as per CNBC’s reporting. In November of 2022, Binance opted not to acquire FTX.

Journalist Andy Greenberg on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX
Journalist Andy Greenberg on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX

“​​Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency” is out now

As the New York Times noted in its reporting on the charges, this case could have a significant impact on the world of cryptocurrency. The Times pointed out that this is not the first time this year that Binance has faced scrutiny from regulatory agencies — something which, given the size of Binance, speaks to the crypto industry as a whole.

More Like This

Bill Maher
Ben McKenzie Criticized Crypto and NFTs on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
The island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas, which was the site of the failed Fyre Festival and now will host a new crypto real estate venture
Luxury Crypto Real Estate Is (Supposedly) Coming to the Fyre Festival Site
Crypto
Not a Fan of Crypto? There’s a Forum For That.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June
Almost a Million Maryland License Plates Accidentally Direct Viewers to a Gambling Website

Keep Reading

Best beers for summer

We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
The Egyptian Motel

An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
Bernie Williams making wine at Millbrook Winery.

Legendary Yankee Outfielder Bernie Williams Is Making Wine Now
A spliced image of a man doing high-altitude training on a treadmill, and a view of the Himalayas.

How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
The Idol

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Car speeding fast down road.

To Top Out the Bugatti Chiron, You Need NASA’s Help
a collage of Persol sunglasses on a red and white track background

From 649 to 714 and Beyond: Which Persol Sunglasses Are Right for You?
a collage of items from the stylish father's day gift guide on a orange background

17 Stylish Father’s Day Gifts for the Dapper Dad
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3

Trending

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June