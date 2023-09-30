InsideHook
Crime | September 30, 2023 2:27 pm

Police Make Second Arrest in Destruction of Sycamore Gap Tree

New developments in a bizarre vandalism case

Sycamore Gap tree felled
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Cutting down a tree for no apparent reason is never a good thing. It doesn’t matter whether that impromptu act of arboreal vandalism takes place on a residential street in New York or near a historic site in England — it’s a bad idea, troubling for a host of reasons and also illegal. Which brings us to the case of the Sycamore Gap Tree — a visually striking tree situated near Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

Or at least it was situated there, until someone decided that it would be a brilliant idea to cut it down. The tree earned plenty of acclaim for its beauty, which also led to an appearance in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991. And while the tree had its share of admirers, it apparently also had some detractors — which led to some person or persons chopping down the tree earlier this week.

As The Guardian reports, police have now made a second arrest in the case. Initial reports were that a 16-year-old had been arrested in connection with the act of vandalism; now, a second man — this one at least 60 years of age — has also been arrested by local authorities.

The Disrespectful Tourist Headlines Are Getting Out of Control
The Disrespectful Tourist Headlines Are Getting Out of Control

And it begs the question: do these smooth-brained people even deserve to travel?

The article quotes DCI Rebecca Fenney-Menzies of the local police to the effect that “this investigation is still in the early stages.” It still begs the question of why someone would want to do this to begin with — general hostility towards everyone? Some godawful social media “cut down a historic tree” challenge? Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the first time a historic tree was vandalized in recent years — and it’s unlikely to be the last.

More Like This

Central Park Zoo
Central Park Zoo Vandalism Sets Owl Free in NYC
The Colosseum is the most famous monument of ancient Rome
Idiot Tourists Carve Their Names Into a Wall of Rome’s Colosseum
Johnny Cash water tower
Man Arrested for Shooting Johnny Cash Water Tower to Make It Look Like He’s Peeing

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
Why Chasing Bilingualism Could Add Years to Your Life
The Big Change in America's Running Culture
The Jets Mess Now Includes Kaepernick, Namath, Siemian and Maybe Swift

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Meta Quest 3, Cowboycore and and Virginia Distillery Co’s Double Cask Reserve
Geneva

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Geneva
Airplanes landing

One Side Effect of a Government Shutdown? More Travel Delays.
The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 4 Games
Jack Daniel's American Single Malt

Jack Daniel’s Has Never Made Anything Like This Whiskey
The Cotton Modal Blend Boxer.

You Might Be Missing Out on the Best Product From Bombas
A jean jacket, l.l.bean boot and apple watch

From Coffee Machines to Cross Trainers: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A barrel for cold plunges against a blue background.

Review: "Ice Barrel" Is the Best Way to Jumpstart Your Cold Plunge Ritual
a collage of the Public Rec Workday 2.0 Pants

Public Rec Made Office Pants You Can Wear Anywhere

Trending

How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
Why Chasing Bilingualism Could Add Years to Your Life
The Big Change in America's Running Culture