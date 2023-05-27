InsideHook
Crime | May 27, 2023 7:26 pm

Almost Every State Is Suing the Same Robocall Company

The District of Columbia is also taking part in the suit

"Unknown Caller" call
"Hi. Do you have a minute to talk about your car's insurance?"
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Do you like robocalls? More to the point, does anyone? Assumably, people who make a living from robocalls do, but otherwise, it seems like a fairly universal thing to loathe. That might help to explain why 48 of the nation’s 50 states — plus the District of Columbia — have joined together in a massive lawsuit with the intention of seriously reducing the number of unwanted calls people receive.

Turns out that, just like resort fees when booking a hotel room, there are some things virtually everyone can agree on.

CBS News reports that the lawsuit is targeting Avid Telecom, which stands accused of making 7.5 billion calls to people on the National Do Not Call Registry. This is, in fact, illegal. The lawsuit agues that Avid Telecom “sold DIDs in bulk and were capable of providing DIDs for telephone numbers from every area code in the United States.” (DIDs, or Direct Inward Dialing numbers, are the numbers that appear on your phone’s Caller ID.)

As Engadget notes in their reporting on the suit, the lawsuit has two purposes: getting Avid Telecom to cease this practice, and getting some restitution made to people who were called illegally.

Why Your Own Phone Number Is Now Spam Texting You
Why Your Own Phone Number Is Now Spam Texting You

No, you're not going nuts: Several Verizon users have reported SMS phishing attempts that seemingly originate from their own phones

In case you’re wondering who the two states not taking part in the lawsuit are, the answers are Alaska and South Dakota. Several companies have been ordered to pay fines or provide compensation to the recipients of robocalls, making the scale of this new lawsuit especially worth keeping an eye on. And hey, maybe it’ll mean fewer conversations with an automated voice trying to get you to part with your money.

More Like This

5G health risks
5 Ways to Rid Your Life and Phone of Annoying Robocalls and Spam Texts
Teens meeting online
Here’s What You Can Do to Stop Robocalls
An illustration from Mozilla touting Firefox's new Relay feature that masks phone numbers
Firefox Wants to Stop Spam Calls With Burner Phone Numbers

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die
Cousin Greg Is the Only Logical Choice to Win “Succession”

Keep Reading

A photo from the production of “Succession” in White Plains, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Why This Easy-to-Forget Moment Explains All the Love for "Succession"
Mischa's hot dog with chili.

The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling
Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "You Hurt My Feelings"

“You Hurt My Feelings” Is an Excellent Examination of Ego and Self-Esteem
High angle view of young woman using smart phone on bed

This Is the Number One Way to Flirt on Dating Apps
A man bear crawling along the beach, with a zoo-inspired treatment on the photo.

How to Perform the Ultimate Animal Kingdom Workout
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

Trending

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die