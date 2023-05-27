InsideHook
Travel | May 27, 2023

Texas Lawsuit Targets Hilton Over Use of Resort Fees

Objections to hidden fees is a rare bipartisan issue

Hilton hotel
The outside of a Hilton in Austin, Texas.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

At a time of increased political polarization, it can be revealing to see what issues enjoy support from elected officials of both major parties. Turns out Democrats and Republicans alike can agree on this: misleading hotel fees are bad. They’ve been a recent target of the Biden administration, for one thing. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Hilton over what his office termed “misleading consumers about the true costs of hotel rooms in violation of Texas consumer protection laws.”

Hilton is the third such hotel chain to face a lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General’s office. As The Points Guy’s Cameron Sperance reported, Hilton follows Hyatt, which faced a similar lawsuit, and Marriott, which settled with the state.

“I warned these companies they would face consequences for this behavior, and Texas has delivered aggressive action to protect consumers, promote price transparency in the hotel and travel industries, and ensure that companies violating our laws are held responsible for misleading the public,” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement.

