InsideHook
Crime | March 5, 2023 3:20 pm

Los Angeles Has an Illegal Casino Problem

The stakes for these establishments are very high

Gambling
It's a challenging time for L.A.
Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There was once a time when gamblers in the United States had to travel to a specific location in order to wager money on games of chance. With the rise of online gambling, the landscape has changed somewhat — but there could be bigger changes still to come. It’s entirely possible that the coming years might see casinos in New York City, for instance. But just because gambling is legal in some places doesn’t mean it’s legal everywhere — and illegal casinos are still very much a thing.

The Los Angeles Times recently chronicled an increasing number of illegal casinos in Los Angeles. These casinos, known as “casitas,” feature electronic gambling and act as what writer Matthew Ormseth describes as “modern-day speakeasies” — located within structures where people might go about their business every day, wholly unaware of the activities taking place there.

At issue here is the fact that organized crime benefits from these casinos — and that their existence has led to people involved with them being killed in the crossfire. And while the concept of casinos where people come to play a game where they catch digital fish for fun and profit doesn’t sound like the sort of thing that could lead to murder, the article cites a number of occasions where this is precisely what took place.

Four Years After Sports Gambling Went Legal Nationwide, Americans Have Wagered $125 Billion
Four Years After Sports Gambling Went Legal Nationwide, Americans Have Wagered $125 Billion

The industry remains in flux

It’s one of several ways in which gambling remains a legal flashpoint for state and local governments — and one for which there are few easy answers. That the illegal casino situation in Los Angeles has turned violent on several occasions is especially worrisome, however.

More Like This

The Loft at Ocean Casino Resort
Inside the Ocean Casino’s High-Roller Gaming Suite, The Richest Room in Atlantic City
Las Vegas Gambling
Las Vegas Casinos Lose Quarter Million Dollars Due to Error Allowing Post-Start Bets
Las Vegas
Las Vegas Casinos Grapple With Flash Floods

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
NFL Player Survey Reveals League’s Worst Team and It’s Not a Surprise

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
Wayne Shorter circa 2000.

Wayne Shorter’s 6 Essential Recordings
Marathon Arctic Diver

Introducing: The Marathon 46mm Arctic JDD
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics

21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background

The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $700 off the Mirror
fully standing desk

Fully’s Sale Is the Home Office Furniture Blowout You’ve Been Waiting For
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background

Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Chef Dominique Crenn in the kitchen

A Culinary Tour of France, With Dominique Crenn as Your Host

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.