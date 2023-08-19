InsideHook
Art | August 19, 2023 3:10 pm

Looking to Buy a Share of a Banksy Mural? Now You Can.

Some proceeds will benefit domestic violence nonprofits

Banksy mural
Banksy's 'Valentine's Day Mascara' is pictured in its new home at Dreamland on August 10, 2023 in Margate, England.
Jim Dyson/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’ve ever wanted to own a work of art by Banksy, this August might just be the time to do it. Though in this case, it isn’t so much a work of art by Banksy than part of one. (Don’t worry; this doesn’t involve literally chopping up a work of art, as was the case with a Damien Hirst painting sold in increments in 2020.) Instead, shares in a mural believed to be by Banksy and dubbed Valentine’s Day Mascara will be sold, with some of the proceeds benefiting Oasis, a nonprofit organization that assists people dealing with domestic violence.

The Art Newspaper reports that the mural — which depicts an abused woman disposing of the body of the man who’d harmed her — first appeared on the side of a building in Margate, located in southeastern England. It appeared on the side of a townhouse there and is now on display in Dreamland, an amusement park located in the same town. According to the article, it’s set to remain there for at least a year and potentially longer.

Shares of the mural will go on sale beginning on August 22, and will sell for £120 apiece — or a little over $150, at the current rate of exchange. All told, 27,000 shares will be sold.

