Looking to Buy a Share of a Banksy Mural? Now You Can.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a work of art by Banksy, this August might just be the time to do it. Though in this case, it isn’t so much a work of art by Banksy than part of one. (Don’t worry; this doesn’t involve literally chopping up a work of art, as was the case with a Damien Hirst painting sold in increments in 2020.) Instead, shares in a mural believed to be by Banksy and dubbed Valentine’s Day Mascara will be sold, with some of the proceeds benefiting Oasis, a nonprofit organization that assists people dealing with domestic violence.



The Art Newspaper reports that the mural — which depicts an abused woman disposing of the body of the man who’d harmed her — first appeared on the side of a building in Margate, located in southeastern England. It appeared on the side of a townhouse there and is now on display in Dreamland, an amusement park located in the same town. According to the article, it’s set to remain there for at least a year and potentially longer.



Shares of the mural will go on sale beginning on August 22, and will sell for £120 apiece — or a little over $150, at the current rate of exchange. All told, 27,000 shares will be sold.

As The Art Newspaper‘s reporting explains, this work has not been authenticated as a Banksy original — which is one of the reasons for this relatively unorthodox approach to selling it. “It could be a complete flop, it might sell out in three weeks,” Julian Usher of Red Eight Gallery told the publication. If it’s the latter, it’ll be interesting to see if this heralds a new approach to selling murals in a similar vein.