InsideHook
Art | May 14, 2023 6:20 am

Prominent Art Adviser Named in Embezzlement Lawsuit

Proceeds from the $2.5 million sale of a painting are at the center of the lawsuit

Lisa Schiff
Lisa Schiff attends Lisa Schiff & The SFA Advisory Team Celebrate The 3rd Curatorial Selection By Neville Wakefield, Featuring Works By Tavares Strachan at SFA Advisory on September 4, 2019.
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year, when the New York Times wanted someone to explain the growth of NFTs in the art world, they turned to art adviser Lisa Schiff. The article noted that her clients had included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and referred to her “office in TriBeCa that doubles as an exhibition and production space for artists.” Now, Schiff stands accused of embezzling one of her clients, who recently filed an eight-figure lawsuit against her — and argued that they’d become the victims of a Ponzi scheme.

Writing at The Daily Beast, Noah Kirsch and Justin Rohrlich explored the details of, and circumstances surrounding, the lawsuit, filed on May 11 by attorneys representing Candace Barasch and Richard Grossman. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs describe themselves as “longstanding clients of Schiff, whom she purported to consider as family.”

At issue are the proceeds from the sale of The Uncle 3, a painting by the artist Adrian Ghenie. The painting sold in late 2022 for $2.5 million, of which Barasch and Grossman’s spouse were each supposed to receive $900,000. The lawsuit states that initial payments of $250,000 to each went through, but a $450,000 payment due to each slated to be made in March never did.

The lawsuit goes on to detail a text message exchange between Schiff and Grossman’s spouse in which Schiff wrote, in part, “I am sorry and have every intention to make things right” and “It’s just complicated.”

More Reviews

What Makes a Successful Art Dealer Break Bad?
What Makes a Successful Art Dealer Break Bad?

All this and a Fyre Festival connection, too

The lawsuit seeks the payment of “damages in the amount of at least $2,050,000,” in addition to interest accrued and attorneys’ fees. Schiff did not respond to requests for comment from either The Daily Beast or Hyperallergic, who also reported on the lawsuit. As art world scandals go, this one seems worth keeping an eye on.

More Like This

Jackson Pollock
Europol Raid in Bulgaria Unearths Lost Jackson Pollock Painting
Lock
Paintings in Colorado Art Theft Recovered After Hotel Room Search
Vintage camera
Art Dealer Charged With Defrauding Elderly Clients

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies
NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
5 Grilling Trends to Try This Season

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld
flight of 8 beers on a wooden board

These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
Michael J. Fox

The Unrelenting Energy of Michael J. Fox
Playful jack russell terrier dog with sticking tongue.

Dogs May Be a Key Component in Treating Cancer
Deloreon Wiley (far left) and Ashley Harmon (right)

Meet the “Beer Moms” Challenging Drinking Stereotypes
a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a yellow background

Wedding Season Is Upon Us. Here’s What to Pack.
a stage photo of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Mattress in a bedroom

Biohackers Rejoice: The Smartest Mattress We’ve Ever Tested Is $100 Off
fish, pine nuts and spices in a bowl covered in a dressing.

It’s Miami Mango Season, And These Chefs Are Making the Most of It
Overhead view of an influencer taking a photo of their food. Today, we look at the 10 food and drink Instagram accounts in Texas worth following.

10 Texas Food and Drink Influencers Worth Following on Instagram

Trending

The Speculative Economics of Super-Aged Whiskies
NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
These Beers Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape