Culture

Landslides Created a New Beach in California

Changes are afoot in Rancho Palos Verdes

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 8, 2024 5:15 am
Landslide damage in Rancho Palos Verdes
Efforts to mitigate landslide damage in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California has been on the receiving end of a lot of natural disasters recently — including landslides that put the famed Wayfarers Chapel at risk and necessitated it being moved. Those aren’t the only ways in which the landslides have changed the landscape in and around the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, however. There’s also the matter of a beach that didn’t exist at this time last year.

In a recent dispatch at the Los Angeles Times, Grace Toohey explained just how we’ve gotten to the point of a literal new coastline. As Toohey explained, the same geological unrest that led to the landslides has also elevated bentonite, creating a beach — albeit a rocky one — where previously there was just the ocean.

One longtime surfer who Toohey spoke with expressed shock at the changes. “There’s three or four of us that have been surfing down here our whole lives, and we’re just blown away because it’s unreal,” Denny Jaconi told the Los Angeles Times.

The altered coastline stands as a reminder that geological activity is a constant — and that the world is always changing. Five years ago, CNN reported on a related phenomenon, in this case the creation of new black sand beaches in Hawaii as a result of the eruption of the volcano Kilauea. At the time, Ross Birch of the Hawaii Visitors Bureau told CNN that he hoped beachgoers would “always remember the island of Hawaii’s unique ability to be ever-evolving.”

Lloyd Wright’s Wayfarers Chapel Is Being Moved
Lloyd Wright’s Wayfarers Chapel Is Being Moved
 Landslides threaten the beloved structure

In the case of Rancho Palos Verdes, the landslide is behaving as expected. “If enough material accumulates at the bottom and it is not removed through erosion, there may be bulging or uplift that occurs as materials accumulate and create upward deformation,” Nevada State University geologist El Hachemi Bouali informed the Los Angeles Times. It’s a sobering reminder of the planet’s volatility — and it has a view of the ocean.

More Like This

California cliffs
Landslides Threaten California’s Cliffside Communities
Landslide
California Landslides Left a Hole in Highway 1
Santa Barbara Harbor
The Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary’s Plan To Protect the Coastline
Flash Flood sign
California Hikers Are Taking Risks on Trails After Flooding

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
From Nalgenes to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Pilates Reformers, Cast Iron Skillets and Nalgenes

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Landslide damage in Rancho Palos Verdes

Landslides Created a New Beach in California

Lego Jaws

An Iconic Summer Movie Now Exists in Lego Form

Edgar Allan Poe's grave

Edgar Allan Poe's Most Valuable Book Isn't What You Might Expect

Sewing burlesque costume

What Burlesque's History Can Tell Us About Its Future

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours