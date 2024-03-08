13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

It’s a big weekend for both cinephiles and fans of sunlight, as daylight savings time begins this weekend and the Oscars take place on Sunday night. Those are far from the only things taking place this weekend, however, and the next few days abound with talented musicians, skilled chefs and elite athletes doing their thing all over the New York metropolitan area. Whether you’re looking to brush up on your food knowledge or experience the beautiful game up close, we have some recommendations for what is happening in NYC today and the rest of the weekend.

Friday, March 8

Whether it’s on his own or with the Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser knows his way around the complex emotions that the best songwriting can evoke. Leithauser is holding a residency at Café Carlyle for the sixth time through March 20. Ticket prices vary depending on where you’re sitting and what day of the week you’re planning to attend — they start at $80 and go up to $175 for premium weekend seating. And, yes — you’ll need to wear a jacket to this one.

The exhibit Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines is on view at the Brooklyn Museum through the end of the month. In tandem with that, the museum is hosting a printmaking class on Friday night. Tickets are $35 for non-members and $20 for members; admission includes a free drink.

If you’re looking for Oscar party bragging rights, have you considered being the person there with very strong opinions about the short films in contention? Syndicated will be showing shorts in all three categories — Animated, Documentary and Live Action — during the weekend, with animated shorts screened on Friday and the others on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for each program.

If you’re fond of magic and a historically significant distillery, this combination of the two has a definite allure. The event features both close-up magic and parlor magic, plus cocktails and a whiskey tasting. There will be two seatings on Friday night; tickets are $100 and include two drinks.

On their own, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have each made critically-acclaimed music. Working in collaboration, they created the absolutely stunning 2022 album Pigments. It’s an immersive record that finds a great balance between Zahn’s arrangements and Richard’s resonant vocals, and they’ll be playing it in its entirety at (le) poisson rouge on Friday night. Tickets are $26.78.

Saturday, March 9

Looking to brush up on your Martini skills this weekend? As part of Olly Olly Market’s Market & Music Day, the space will be offering classes on the art and science of the Martini, featuring spirits from BODY Vodka and Amass Gin. The class will be offered three times during the course of the afternoon, and tickets are $12.51.

Food writer, cookbook author and recipe developer Arlyn Osborne has a new cookbook out this month, Sugarcane: Sweet Recipes from My Half-Filipino Kitchen. As the title suggests, this one focuses on a number of desserts and baked goods. She’ll be at Greenpoint’s great food book store Archestratus on Saturday afternoon — tasty food in tow — to celebrate. You can pre-order a copy of Osborne’s book from the shop for $35.

Yes, this is technically two events, but if you’re currently looking for a local soccer team to support, Saturday offers a chance to see both in action. New York’s MLS teams will each play their first home matches of the season on Saturday, with both clubs looking to improve on their form. NYCFC takes on the Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium; tickets start at $21. RBNY faces off against FC Dallas at Red Bull Arena that evening; tickets start at $17.

It’s hard to deny the appeal of loud guitars and lyrical angst. Long-running pop-punk band Alkaline Trio are making their way to Queens’ Knockdown Center on their latest tour, and the talented Drug Church and Worriers open. Tickets are $49.19.

Remembering the Ballparks of Old New York Author Kevin Baker shares an excerpt from “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City”

Sunday, March 10

What’s your take on chili? If you’re of the opinion that it’s delicious — which we definitely are — you might just have a transcendent experience at this Sunday afternoon event. The Takedown series has been going strong for 20 years now and features pretty much every variation of chili you can imagine. And hey, with a ticket ($31), you can try it all.

Often, high-profile culinary collaborations can be found at dinnertime. But in the case of this collaboration between The Noortwyck and Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Oiji Mi, that collaboration is in the form of a pastry available at brunch and for takeout for one day only.

As we get deeper into the NBA season, there are plenty of compelling storylines to be had — including the Knicks’ search for a playoff spot. Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers have been in peak form lately, which could make for an especially interesting result this Sunday. Tickets start at $164.

New York City’s Orange Glou has a singular focus — and, as you might guess from its name, that focus is orange wine. Beginning on Sunday (and also on the calendar for the 17th and 21st) is an evening event pairing four different wines with pastas from Allora Pasta Co. Tickets are $55.

Looking Ahead

As part of jazz musician Graham Haynes’s residency at the nonprofit FourOneOne, an array of musicians will come together on the stage of the Sultan Room on March 12. The evening’s programming will feature a set from Haynes where he’ll be joined by Hassan Hakmoun and Adam Rudolph, the musicians behind the stunning 1991 album Gift of the Gnawa, which Allmusic dubbed “world fusion’s true sound.” Tickets start at $15.

Don’t look now, but MoMA is tapping into a deep well of animation history this month. On March 12, they’ll host a program dedicated to the NYC-centric work of Fleischer Studios. Where else are you going to see or hear jazz great Cab Calloway and Popeye the Sailor Man on the same bill? Tickets are $14 for non-members.