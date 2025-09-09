Culture

Scientists Find That Central Asian Glaciers May Be at Risk

A new study suggests we should be concerned

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 9, 2025 12:32 pm EDT
Glaciers in the Pamir Mountains
Glaciers pour down from the Pamir Mountains, Karakoram Highway, Xinjiang.
Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The planet’s glaciers melting at an accelerated rate is, for (hopefully) obvious reasons, cause for alarm. But most of the coverage of this phenomenon has focused on glacial melt in the Arctic Circle or in Antarctica. Those aren’t the only places on Earth where you’ll find glaciers, however, and a paper published earlier this month in Communications Earth & Environment puts the spotlight on a crisis happening in central Asia — specifically, the Pamir Mountains.

The paper’s authors note that the region is where “some of the world’s last relatively healthy mountain glaciers” can be found. That’s cause for celebration, right? Well, it might not be time to break out the sparkling wine just yet. The authors go on to write that “snowfall and snow depth have been substantially lower since 2018, leading to a decline in glacier health” — and go on to explore the wider implications of this situation.

A few possibilities for why these glaciers have remained stable, at least until recently, are — according to the authors — “snowfall, summer cooling and reduced net energy.” They note that determing the health of a glacier can be challenging for various reasons, including their sheer size. Using data recorded in Tajikistan beginning in 2021, the scientists working on this study came up with a system to model changes in the glaciers over time.

Among the scientists’ discoveries were that “peak snow height has been substantially lower since 2018” relative to the period between 1999 and 2018. That reduction in snowfall has resulted in a loss of glacial mass.

A Day Dedicated to Glaciers Reveals How Much They’re Shrinking
A Day Dedicated to Glaciers Reveals How Much They’re Shrinking
 Decades of data paints an ominous picture

These findings are alarming, but there’s more work to be done. “We don’t know if this is just an inflection in the natural cycle, or if it’s really the beginning of a trend that will go on for many years,” one of the study’s authors, Francesca Pellicciotti, told 404 Media. Pellicciotti went on to explain that the next steps involve getting even more historical data — something that would add more context as to whether the issue is an outlier or evidence of something more severe.

More Like This

Flooding in Alaska
Scientists Warn of Crisis Facing Alaska’s Glaciers
Declassified Spy Images Show Himalayan Glaciers Melting
Declassified Spy Images Show Himalayan Glaciers Are Melting Faster Than Expected
Melting Glaciers Tied to Ecotourism — and Peril
Melting Glaciers Tied to Ecotourism — and Peril
Gorner Glacier
Switzerland’s Glaciers Are Half the Size They Were 90 Years Ago

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Muhammad Ali in bed yawning, black and white photo.
How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
A collage of the best modern dive watches, including models from Tudor, Unimatic, Citizen and others
The 13 Best Modern Dive Watches, From $400 to $20,000
The Paper
“The Paper” Feels Like a “Must-See TV” Relic
a glass of champagne on a table next to a plush chair overlooking a city skyline
Are Hotel Club Levels Cool Again?
From Bose to Wrangler, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Scotch, Dennison Watches and Bose Headphones

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Glaciers in the Pamir Mountains

Scientists Find That Central Asian Glaciers May Be at Risk

Arthur Ashe Stadium at night

Arthur Ashe Stadium Is About to Get Renovated

Joe Rogan in 2024

Climate Scientists Aren't Happy With Joe Rogan's Take On Their Work

Bill Maher on the "Real Time" set

Bill Maher and Guests Talked Ivy League Drama and Economic Distress

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week