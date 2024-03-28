29+ Fun Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Whatever you’re looking for this weekend, Chicago has you covered. Hoping to see a drag superstar like Bianca Del Rio? Well, she’s in town. Want to dance the night away at a vintage soul music dance party? Bam. What about a “Sloth Runners Race,” where the goal is just to finish, regardless of your pace? We’ve got that too. Meanwhile, if you’re in the Easter spirit, Saturday brings us a slew of egg hunts for both kids and adults (looking at you, Wrigleyville), with brunch specials galore on Sunday. Read on for more fun things to do in Chicago this weekend.

Friday, March 29

“Jersey Boys” Jersey Boys

Regardless if you’re a diehard Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons fan or if you don’t know your “Sherry” from your “Beggin,’” you’ll love this musical that follows the legendary groups’ 40-year friendships and career ups and downs. The show runs through May 19, and tickets start at $55. (Be ready to have the songs stuck in your head for the next six months.)

Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed Drag Race-winning superstar is back in Chicago this weekend with “Dead Inside,” her sixth stand-up comedy tour. Her new show covers everything from politics to current events to cancel culture, with — as always — plenty of audience interaction. Tickets start at $43, but if you want the chance to be heckled by the “Joan Rivers of the Drag World” herself, there’s still a few front row seats available at the time of writing. (Sit at your own risk.)

Bring your budding scientists to the Field Museum this Friday for a family-friendly “whodunnit” mystery event. Attendees of all ages will dress in disguise and help solve a mystery at the museum, all while also learning about how the museum’s specimens give their own clues about the past. Tickets are $30; for $50, you also receive a tour of the museum’s secret passages for your own Night at the Museum-esque adventure.

Sure, the Easter Bunny’s great. But until he’s won three Grammys, nine Latin Grammys, 10 Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, six American Music Awards and 22 Premios Juventud awards, Bad Bunny will still reign supreme. The iconic Puerto Rican rapper and singer is in town this weekend with shows on Thursday through Sunday. Tickets start at $150 on Ticketmaster.

A scene from “Coffin Painter” Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival

The Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival continues this weekend in Chicago, bringing with it dozens of films from across Asia. The goal of the festival is to bring together the east and the west while helping folks foster a deeper appreciation for the diversity of Asian cultures and cinema. The festival has both IRL and virtual showings available, starting at around $10 per film.

Saturday, March 30

Who needs chocolate rabbits when you can have deals on vintage clothing, accessories, toys, art, home goods and more from 100+ vendors? This Easter-branded vintage show has vintage, artisan and food vendors, as well as fun on-theme surprises like an Easter photo booth and an egg hunt. Entrance is free with an online RSVP and is $5 at the door without an RSVP.

In what may truly be the coolest club in the whole city, Heart of Chicago Soul Club is a group of women who collect rare northern soul music records from the 1960s and ’70s. The group will be hosting a dance party this weekend that features some of the gems they’ve found on vinyl. Tickets are $15.

Finally, a stress-free fun run for those of us who aren’t running a four minute mile (yet). The Sloth Runners Race is a place to band together with other runners and move at the pace that works for you. There’s a 5k, 10k and half-marathon available, with t-shirts and medals to boot. Take all the time you need for this one — they’ll wait for you at the finish line. Registration ranges from $35 to $45, but move fast (at least during this part) because registration fills up quickly.

Beloved sweater-wearing comedian, writer and filmmaker Joe Pera is at The Vic this weekend. Best known for his Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks with You, numerous stand-up specials and appearances on shows like Search Party, the show is sold out, but resale tickets are still available.

Easter Egg Hunts

Spring Egg-Stravagazna at Lincoln Park Zoo : Kids ages 12 months through 12 years are welcome at this egg hunt, with different terrains for different age groups. There’s also photos with the Easter Bunny, music from Mary Macaroni and the Impastas, free rides on the Carousel, Lionel Train Adventure and more. $25.

Kids ages 12 months through 12 years are welcome at this egg hunt, with different terrains for different age groups. There’s also photos with the Easter Bunny, music from Mary Macaroni and the Impastas, free rides on the Carousel, Lionel Train Adventure and more. $25. South Loop Easter Egg Hunt : More than 15,000+ eggs are hidden across Women’s Park, with an animal petting zoo, face painting, visits with the Easter Bunny and more on-site. $15 for kids, $10 for adults.

: More than 15,000+ eggs are hidden across Women’s Park, with an animal petting zoo, face painting, visits with the Easter Bunny and more on-site. $15 for kids, $10 for adults. Bunny Trails Egg Hunt at Euclid Park : It’s BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket) at Euclid Park, where there will be an egg hunt, face painting, games, crafts and more. $5.

It’s BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket) at Euclid Park, where there will be an egg hunt, face painting, games, crafts and more. $5. Mad Hatter at Berger Park : Take part in an egg hunt, dancing, crafts, face painting and an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet this weekend (he’s really getting around) at Berger Park. Silly and unusual hats are encouraged! $5.

: Take part in an egg hunt, dancing, crafts, face painting and an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet this weekend (he’s really getting around) at Berger Park. Silly and unusual hats are encouraged! $5. Adult Easter Egg Hunt Bar Hop in Wrigleyville: Why should kids get all the fun? At this adult Easter egg hunt slash bar crawl in — where else — Wrigleyville, you can hunt for eggs while also enjoying drink specials, dancing and more. Tickets are $19.99 if you get them online and include a buffet.

Sunday, March 31

“Purpose” Michael Brosilow

A drama with moments of hilarity, spirit and intrigue, Purpose follows the Jaspers — pillars of Black American politics — and the secrets that sit just under the surface of their family and all families. The Steppenwolf production is the world premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s new show; he’s a Brooklyn-based playwright, producer and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Tickets start at $70, and the show just received an extension through April 28.

Check out a flower show full of stunning spring blooms while also learning more about what plant names teach us about history, culture and identity. The show runs through May 12 and tickets are included in the Garfield Park Conservatory admissions (which is a suggested $10 donation).

Big Star Kelly Sandos

Easter Brunch, Lunch and More Specials Across the City

NoMI : NoMI Kitchen is offering a spring-forward prix-fixe Easter brunch, along with a crackable Easter treat at your table upon arrival.

NoMI Kitchen is offering a spring-forward prix-fixe Easter brunch, along with a crackable Easter treat at your table upon arrival. Carnivale : The extravagant fusion restaurant is serving an all-you-can-eat $60 Easter brunch buffet.

The extravagant fusion restaurant is serving an all-you-can-eat $60 Easter brunch buffet. Daisies : Pre-order your Easter treats from Daisies’s world-class pastry chef, who is whipping up chocolate fudge layer cake, pastiera, lemon crumb cake and more. Whether you take credit for making it yourself is up to you.

Pre-order your Easter treats from Daisies’s world-class pastry chef, who is whipping up chocolate fudge layer cake, pastiera, lemon crumb cake and more. Whether you take credit for making it yourself is up to you. Venteux : Indulge in a ritzy French brunch with special menus and a unique Egg Hunt cocktail made with Empress Gin, egg white foam and a lemon swath garnish.

Indulge in a ritzy French brunch with special menus and a unique Egg Hunt cocktail made with Empress Gin, egg white foam and a lemon swath garnish. Bar Pendry : Treat yourself to an Easter high tea service at Bar Pendry, with bottomless tea, spring-inspired bites and Easter-themed macaroons.

Treat yourself to an Easter high tea service at Bar Pendry, with bottomless tea, spring-inspired bites and Easter-themed macaroons. Maple & Ash : Go all out this Easter with a prix-fixe brunch that includes a Kaluga caviar amuse bouche, a fire-roasted seafood tour, lobster soft scrambled and much more.

Go all out this Easter with a prix-fixe brunch that includes a Kaluga caviar amuse bouche, a fire-roasted seafood tour, lobster soft scrambled and much more. Big Star West Town : Tacos, cookie and Easter egg decorating, and $5 Bloody Marys — the Easter Bunny couldn’t do it better himself. Bonus: kids eat free at the Big Star West Town location.

Tacos, cookie and Easter egg decorating, and $5 Bloody Marys — the Easter Bunny couldn’t do it better himself. Bonus: kids eat free at the Big Star West Town location. The Goddess and Grocer : The Goddess and Grocer is serving up a special Easter menu for pre-order, in-store and national shipping, with a full dinners, brunches and a la carte items available to take out and serve up at home.

The Goddess and Grocer is serving up a special Easter menu for pre-order, in-store and national shipping, with a full dinners, brunches and a la carte items available to take out and serve up at home. BLVD Steakhouse : BLVD is launching their new brunch this Easter weekend, with steakhouse favorites and new dishes like a King Crab Benedict, TK chopped salad and more.

BLVD is launching their new brunch this Easter weekend, with steakhouse favorites and new dishes like a King Crab Benedict, TK chopped salad and more. Rose Mary : The Croatian and Italian-inspired favorite is serving a four-course menu that includes burek, Benedict pampanella, braised lamb hash and olive oil cake.

The Croatian and Italian-inspired favorite is serving a four-course menu that includes burek, Benedict pampanella, braised lamb hash and olive oil cake. Farm Bar Lakeview : Farm Bar Lakeview is rolling out Easter Sunday brunch specials, like a frittata with cheese curds, asparagus and mushrooms and a special French toast with macerated berries.

Farm Bar Lakeview is rolling out Easter Sunday brunch specials, like a frittata with cheese curds, asparagus and mushrooms and a special French toast with macerated berries. Cindy’s Rooftop : Enjoy Easter Brunch specials by Season 21 Top Chef contestant and Executive Chef Kaleena Bliss while overlooking Lake Michigan.

Enjoy Easter Brunch specials by Season 21 Top Chef contestant and Executive Chef Kaleena Bliss while overlooking Lake Michigan. The Gwen Hotel: Take part in a boozy twist on a traditional high tea at the Gwen Hotel with Tipsy Tea Party. Expect small bites, cocktails, a live DJ and a special garden-theme.