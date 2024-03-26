Culture

The 5 Best Places to See Burlesque in Chicago 

The city is filled with exciting shows in unique venues

By Paula Skaggs @paulaskaggs
March 26, 2024 6:40 am
women in red dress and red feather boa behind her
Lady Ve'Lush
Jess Genito

At Chicago’s World Columbian Exposition of 1893, a dancer named Little Egypt shocked audiences with a dance she called the “hoochee-coochee” (yes, that’s its actual nickname) To this day, the city is still revolutionizing the world of burlesque. While there’s no shortage of places to see burlesque performances in Chicago, we’ve narrowed down the list to the top five spots, including a speakeasy, a tarot-themed cocktail bar and a venue where you too can learn to do the hoochee-coochee. 

Bordel

For when you want to spend the night pretending you’re in Paris, Bordel in Wicker Park has you covered. The Instagram-story-worthy Parisian-inspired cabaret and cocktail bar includes leopard-print stairs, pink velvet sofas, tasseled chandeliers and even custom wallpaper inspired by retro pulp covers. The venue is just as seductive as the burlesque show on stage.

Bordel hosts two performances every Thursday through Sunday night (at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.), with both burlesque dancers and jazz musicians. It bills itself as having “Chicago’s sexiest Cabaret shows,” so leave your more prudish friends at Mama Delia’s, the Spanish restaurant downstairs. (Bonus: a selection of dishes from Mama Delia is available all night at Bordel.) 

1721 W. Division St.

a man holding himself up on a single pole during a burlesque show
The Drifter
The Drifter

The Drifter

The Drifter — a speakeasy located in the basement of Green Door Tavern — is a bar and burlesque venue unlike any other in Chicago. And in a city of roughly 700,000 bars, that’s really saying something. The Drifter’s nearly-nightly show, which is curated by burlesque superstar Michelle L’amour (America’s Got Talent, MTV’s Amazingness, France’s Incroyable Talent and Epix Network’s Sex/Life), features a wide variety of acts, including burlesque, acrobatics, musicians, comedians and much more. (Seriously, like much more.) 

The space offers a rotating list of more than 100 cocktails, each described on their own custom tarot cards. Every night, the Drifter’s staff select a handful of cards from the deck to serve as that evening’s bar menu, ensuring that every night is totally unique. The Drifter’s show runs from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Wednesday through Saturday, with performances spaced throughout the night. 

676 N Orleans St.

Get Your Caffeine Fix From These 15 Great Chicago Coffee Shops
Get Your Caffeine Fix From These 15 Great Chicago Coffee Shops
 The Second City doesn’t play second fiddle when it comes to cafe culture

Newport Theater

The event calendar at Newport Theater — which bills itself as “Chicago’s Home for Fringe Theater” — is jam-packed with artist-produced burlesque performances alongside drag, comedy and variety shows. While the shows vary from night to night, there’s several recurring series, including the Newport Peek-Easy Show and the one-of-a-kind monthly “Boobs and Bingo,” alongside special short-run shows. If you think you have what it takes to step into the spotlight (and possible step out of your clothes), The Newport Theater also offers a wide range of workshops and classes, with courses for beginners, old pros and everyone in between. 

956 W Newport Ave.

stage with neon lights, tables with blue chairs with gold lining, red napkins
Untitled Supper Club
Tyler Hughes (Kinship)

Untitled Supper Club

At Untitled Supper Club, you can enjoy all the best parts of the Roaring 1920s (like the bar’s beautiful Prohibition Era-inspired design) without any of the bad parts (like the risk of getting sick from your bootleg hooch). Every Thursday night, the 18,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment space is home to Unbridled, the city’s longest-running weekly burlesque, circus and variety show. Along with some of the top burlesque performers in the city, you’ll also catch aerial acts, acrobatics and much more. 

Unbridled is free to attend, although if you want a table in the main room, there’s a minimum spend of $75 per person (which bumps up to $100 per person for VIP seats). But with a menu of shareable plates and desserts plus the largest collection of American whiskies in the world, you won’t have a hard time hitting the minimum. Stick around after the show when the bar turns into a late-night dance party. 

111 W Kinzie St.

Baton Show Lounge

For When You Want a Little Chicago History Alongside Your Burlesque 

The Baton Lounge, which celebrated its 54th birthday in its new(ish) Uptown location this year, has been entertaining Chicagoans and our city’s guests for decades. Where else in Chicago can say that Madonna, RuPaul and Lauren Bacall have visited? While most notably known for its drag shows, Baton Show Lounge also offers patrons a range of burlesque shows, including Thirst-Tease Thursdays, a queer and inclusive burlesque show held on the first Thursday of every month. The theater also offers a wide range of shorter-run burlesque shows, from comedic to mythology-inspired.

4713 N Broadway

More Like This

lit up shelves with different colored sneakers on them, white tables with sneakers on top, center teal block, mirror, art on wall
The 7 Best Shoe Stores for Men in Chicago
The Understudy, a bookstore and coffee shop in Chicago. It's one of our favorite independent bookstores.
10 of Our Favorite Independent Bookstores in Chicago
Justin Fields bundles up at Soldier Field in Chicago. Here's why the quarterback unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.
You Can’t Blame Justin Fields for Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram
Spread of brunch food at Cindy's
Where to Go for the Best Brunch in Chicago Right Now

Chicago > Culture
Culture
Paula Skaggs is a writer and comedian based in Chicago. When she's not staying up until 3 a.m. crafting tiny food out of clay, she runs Paula Eats, a Frozen Meal review blog and co-hosts the...Read More

Most Popular

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Marc Summers
The Messy Business of Being Marc Summers
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Marc Summers
The Messy Business of Being Marc Summers
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Cutting Boards to Killshots: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He's now expected by some to be the No. 2 overall pick at the NFL Draft in April.

Why Is QB J.J. McCarthy Suddenly Flying Up Mock Draft Boards?

Neurobiology Professor and host of the Huberman Lab podcast Andrew Huberman attends INBOUND 2023 day 2 Powered by HubSpot at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on September 07, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

What’s the Downside of Seeking Moral Guidance From Strangers?

James Cameron winning an Oscar for "Titanic." A lucky buyer also just won the door from the movie at auction, for over $700,000.

A Certain Door From “Titanic” Sold for Over $700,000 at Auction

women in red dress and red feather boa behind her

The 5 Best Places to See Burlesque in Chicago 

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

From spritzers to pocket knives, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: McIntosh Preamplifiers, Bolt Speakers and a Craighill Pocket Knife

Photos of the Rythmia retreat in Costa Rica that's a leader in ayahuasca tourism, as well as images of the plants involved in making the psychoactive brew.

A Skeptic’s Trip to the Heart of Ayahuasca Tourism

The English Sherry Cask Matured, which just won the title of World's Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2024

Surprise: A Single Malt From England Just Won the World Whiskies Awards

Chef Jeremiah Stone cooking at the Impression Makers Supper Club Series

The Chef Residency Is the Restaurant World’s Most Exciting Trend 