Why Justin Fields Unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram

Culture > Sports

You Can’t Blame Justin Fields for Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram

Social media may not be "real life," but it sure can distort it

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 22, 2024 11:22 am
Justin Fields bundles up at Soldier Field in Chicago. Here's why the quarterback unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.
Justin Fields says he loves Da Bears, no matter what you think.
Michael Reaves/Getty

In what passes as news, sports fans will often read that a player unfollowed their team on social media, and “journalists” will frame the maneuver as some kind of rejection of or diss toward the franchise. (It’s always an added bonus when, somehow, it’s revealed that the athlete in question also — gasp! — put their house of up for sale. They must be going to another team!) Instead of conducting real reportage, these writers print pure speculation.

Justin Fields, quarterback of the Chicago Bears, is the latest athlete to experience this phenomenon. NBC Sports Chicago was among the many outlets to report that Fields was not following his team on Instagram, which could indicate he was about to be traded ahead of the NFL Draft, where the Bears hold a high draft pick they could use on a replacement QB. To the outlet’s credit, they wrote that it was unclear as to whether or not Fields had ever followed the Bears on the platform. Still, that didn’t stop them from covering the frenzied social media discourse surrounding the potential snub.

Yes, More Women Watched the Super Bowl Because of Taylor Swift
Yes, More Women Watched the Super Bowl Because of Taylor Swift
 That doesn’t mean the NFL fixed the whole thing

Athletes — who at last check are human beings — don’t get to totally “control the narrative” about their lives in the press, which NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed out to InsideHook a couple weeks ago. In lieu of building a media company and producing a Prime Video documentary about himself, as Antetokounmpo did, Fields instead went on a podcast to discuss the situation. A source tells me there’s much less overhead going down that route. (As a journalist, I have to tell you that was a joke.)

In an interview on the St. Brown Bros Podcast posted yesterday, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Equanimeous, another wide receiver and Fields’s teammate in Chicago, asked Fields if he wanted to remain a member of the Bears. “Yeah, of course,” Fields responded comfortably. “I can’t see myself playing in another place, [and] if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city; the city is lit. The fans there, they’re great.”

He acknowledged that football is “a business,” and that he can’t control what happens off the field. He’s employed by the Bears and the franchise is free to trade him.

So why on earth wouldn’t he follow the Bears on Instagram? What could possibly be the reason for such drastic action? (As a journalist I have to tell you those last couple sentences were written sarcastically.)

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that, I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m just not trying to have football on my timeline.”

He said that with “everything going on” — i.e., the possible trade scenario — his social media feed had been inundated with posts remarking either that the Bears should continue on with Fields fronting the offense or trade him and draft Caleb Williams out of USC.

“I’m tired of hearing the talk,” Fields added. “I just want it to be over.”

He can’t be blamed for that and, if anything, Bears fans should acknowledge that Fields is trying to preserve his relationship with the team by unfollowing their IG account. Maybe a more enterprising journalist would’ve gotten that answer directly from Fields, instead of pushing a story that his time in Chicago appeared to be coming to an end with the touch of an unfollow button.

More Like This

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Forcing the Bears Onto “Hard Knocks” Could Be a Win for HBO
Fans tailgate prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
There’s No Better Tailgate in 2023 Than a Bears Tailgate at Soldier Field
Quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears Are Looking Like the NFL’s Worst Team — Again
The Chicago Bears stadium
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights

Culture
Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Mars illustration
Looking to Live on Mars Without Leaving Earth? NASA Has an Opportunity For You.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event

Justin Fields bundles up at Soldier Field in Chicago. Here's why the quarterback unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

Why Justin Fields Unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram

More than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas

Sports Betting Revenue Hit a New High in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We Can Expect Plenty More NBA All-Star Games That Stink

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.