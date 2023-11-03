After celebrating Halloween from Labor Day until Nov. 1, it’s time for sweaters and massive meals! Thanksgiving is coming earlier and earlier with this Saturday’s Chefsgiving at Flora Flora on The Wharf. This one-night-only, five-course meal will feature special dishes from executive chef Barry Koslow and pastry chef Alexandra McMillen Cavallo from Pendry Washington DC, chef Joancarlo Parkhurst from La Famosa, chef James Wozniuk from Makan and RAMMY’s reigning chef of the year, Kevin Tien from Moon Rabbit. Even better: Curated wine pairings are available. Because this dinner features notable chefs and a relatively high ticket price, of course some ticket proceeds will be donated to DC Central Kitchen.

Last weekend, this dinner would have felt like too much, too soon. But now it’s finally cool outside, leaves are on the ground, and the idea of a celebratory meal feels like a good idea. Some of the other 10 suggestions for the weekend below include (additional) fancy meals — but there’s also way less fancy concerts, funny people, beer fests and non-Thanksgiving cultural celebrations.

Friday

If you need a multi-course tasting menu hosted by Michelin-starred and James Beard award-winning chefs in your life, here you go. Bonus: It’s a benefit for cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital. This city is quite good at attracting food talent and donating to worthy organizations.

When there are 10 musicians in the band, you kinda want to see them in a big room, on a big stage. This looks like a fine, country-tinged pairing of artist and venue. And if you prefer just Rateliff’s guitar and voice, you’ll get that too: This tour features the artist focusing on the heavy, powerful 2020 record, And It’s Still Alright. You might cry. You might dance.

Friday and Saturday

The SNL alum is at the Improv for a few shows that should please fans of Maria Bamford and Marc Maron.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for November It’s the return of “Fargo” (now with Jon Hamm). Plus, Netflix’s Sylvester Stallone documentary and the year’s best weird new show.

Saturday

Sample some beer from around the globe during two sessions of unlimited pours (noon to 3 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.). Rarely are VIP tickets worth their extra charge, but this one is an exception: You’ll get access to the warning track, dugouts, a commemorative T-shirt (fine, whatever, OK perks) and batting practice against live pitching (HELL YEAH! GIMME BEER AND A BAT!).

British metal and post punk is having a moment. It’s a very loud, very great moment with, like, at least five dudes in every band.

You only live once. You might as well dress up to celebrate that life.

If you’re a fan of aimlessly strolling through neighborhoods, events like PorchFest are great. Use it as an excuse to wander around a neighborhood that looks even better in the fall.

Man, does this city love food pop-ups. This weekend, stop by Hill East Burger for, well, burgers — but also cake! The very popular Capitol Jill Baking is celebrating three years of sourdough, pastries and cakes with an afternoon of cake slices and tarot card readings. Check their Instagram account before heading out, since this is likely to sell out before the advertised 6 p.m. end time.

Saturday and Sunday

WNO’s production of the 1867 opera with music by Charles Gounod and libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré begins its two-week run.

Sunday

Celebrate the festival of lights at this free, day-into-night, six-hour event. Somewhat related: We fall back early Sunday morning. It’s going to be dark earlier, which means the lights in the Freer Plaza and Moongate Garden will be on sooner.