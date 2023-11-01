The Best Movies, TV and Music for November￼

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

A sort of forgotten film by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), this one was completed all the way back in 2020 and once included Armie Hammer. But the final, revamped version seems like a fun true-life dramedy about coach Thomas Rongen’s efforts to lead an unprepared American Samoa national football team to the World Cup. (11/17, theaters)

More new films coming to the big screen and small: Quiz Lady (11/3, Hulu); The Marsh King’s Daughter (11/3, theaters); The Marvels (11/10, theaters); Thanksgiving (11/17, theaters); Napoleon (11/22, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Fargo

The latest installment of this award-winning anthology series is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. It revolves around Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple), a Midwestern housewife in trouble with the authorities after reconnecting with her dark past (director/writer Noah Howley has said this season would be more “comedic”). Season five also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani and Dave Foley. (11/21, FX/Hulu)

More returning TV shows: Invincible (11/3, Prime Video); For All Mankind (11/10, Apple TV+); The Crown (11/16, Netflix)

“This doesn’t make sense.” When your trailer opens on that line, you know you’re in for something different — and a show about a couple (Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder) who run a home-improvement show while dealing with a possible curse certainly qualifies as unique. Fielder directed and co-wrote the oddball series with Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), who also co-stars. Based on early clips, the show looks impossible to pigeonhole. (Paramount+ with Showtime, 11/12)

More new TV series: The Buccaneers (11/8, Apple TV+); A Murder at the End of the World (11/14, Hulu); Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (11/17, Apple TV+); Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (11/17, Netflix); Obliterated (11/30, Netflix)

The iconic singer passed away in September, but he left one more album of recently recorded originals and covers: Equal Strain on All Parts, a description Buffett’s grandfather gave a “good little nap.” Of note: The record includes a surf rocker (with Paul McCartney on bass) called “My Gummie Just Kicked In.” (11/3)

More new music: Cold War Kids (11/3); Chris Stapleton (11/10); Vince Clarke (11/17); Dolly Parton (11/17); Daft Punk (11/17, special “drumless” edition)

From a rocky (pun intended?) childhood growing up in Hell’s Kitchen through five decades of Hollywood success, this Netflix documentary on Sylvester Stallone features interviews with Quentin Tarantino, Talia Shire, Henry Winkler and Arnold Schwarzenegger. (11/3, Netflix)

More new documentaries and specials: Planet Earth III (11/4, BBC America); Kennedy (11/18, History); Stamped From the Beginning (11/20, Netflix)