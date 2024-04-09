Chicago

7 Must-See Museum Exhibits in Chicago Right Now

Murals from the ‘90s NYC art scene, 007 gadgets and Jewish delis await

By Danielle Braff @daniellebraff
April 9, 2024 7:18 am
Laurie Simmons (American, b. 1949), Lying Objects, 1992. Offset photo; Framed: 17 7/16 × 22 1/4 in. (44.3 × 56.5 cm). Collection Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Gift of Jack and Sandra Guthman, 2016.48. Photo: Nathan Keay, © MCA Chicago.
Laurie Simmons (American, b. 1949), Lying Objects, 1992. Offset photo; Framed: 17 7/16 × 22 1/4 in. (44.3 × 56.5 cm). Collection Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Gift of Jack and Sandra Guthman, 2016.48.
Photo: Nathan Keay, © MCA Chicago.

From an exhibit on bloodsucking insects to a retrospective focused on submissive female bodies, Chicago’s museums have really outdone themselves with their recent programming. Whether you could look at oil paintings for hours or need something from Q Branch to hold your interest for an afternoon (exploding pen, anyone?), check out these temporary exhibits in the Chicago area that will excite you, gross you out and maybe even scare you. 

Waiting Lady, 1972. Christina Ramberg. Collection of Anstiss and Ronald Krueck, Chicago. © The estate of Christina Ramberg. Photography by Jamie Stukenberg
Waiting Lady, 1972. Christina Ramberg. Collection of Anstiss and Ronald Krueck, Chicago.
© The estate of Christina Ramberg. Photography by Jamie Stukenberg

Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective

Where: Art Institute of Chicago

When: April 20 – August 11

What: Christina Ramberg’s art focuses on partial female bodies that have been forced into submission by everything from their clothing to their positions. She lived from 1946 to 1995, but not much about her interpretation of the female predicament has changed. The local artist — she attended Highland Park High School and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before she became a faculty member there — is known for her fetish-like depiction of women. 

Nicole Eisenman: What Happened

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

When: Now – September 22

What: In Nicole Eisenman’s first major exhibition, you’ll be able to see her artwork progress from the start of her career to today, looking at drawings and murals she created when she was enmeshed in the New York art scene in the ‘90s, to her oil paintings and sculptures, which draw inspiration from, per the museum, “Renaissance painting, underground comics, and 1930s socialist murals,” among other sources.

10 of Our Favorite Independent Bookstores in Chicago
10 of Our Favorite Independent Bookstores in Chicago
 Beyond the shelves, these shops also have knowledgeable staff, excellent cafes and community events

Back Home: Polish Chicago

Where: Chicago History Museum

When: Now – June 8

What: Chicago has a massive Polish community (if you ever doubt this, try snagging a doughnut on Paczki Day), and the Chicago History Museum does a great job tracing the Polish immigrant experience in this exhibit from the 1800s to today through artifacts, documents, music, personal narratives, art installations and photographs.

Descending the Staircase

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

When: Now – August 25

What: Consider the human anatomy from an entirely new perspective through this exhibit, which uses puppets, masks and other materials to display the body in all different forms. This show, spread across two floors at MCA, is meant to leave you questioning the body’s position in the world and in society.

machine set prop with wheels inside and words on the top part
The exhibit is full of props from the James Bond series.
JB Spector

007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond

Where: Museum of Science and Industry

When: Now – October 27

What: Go behind the scenes of 007 to learn about the gadgets and technology created for the films. There’s even a hands-on lab where you can design your own spy car, hang from a beam and attempt your own James Bond-style stunts. Make sure to stretch before.

neon blue sign with cursive letters
“I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli
Kathleen Hinkel

“I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

Where: Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

When: Now – April 14 

What: The Jewish deli is a cultural phenomenon. This exhibit illustrates why these delis were essential for Holocaust survivors and refugees in the U.S., and how they to came to offer the ultimate comfort food for Americans, regardless of religion or background. If the mere idea of the exhibit makes you hungry, then plan to arrive at lunchtime on Free Fridays to indulge in the real deal: deli food from Once Upon a Bagel. 

giant bug head inside glass display
Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches
Field Museum

Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches

Where: Field Museum

When: Now – September 2

What: You (and your kids) will be delightfully grossed out when you see these suckers up close and personal. It’s an entire exhibit of taxidermic, fossilized and recreated bloodsucking species. There’s even a station of an old barber’s bloodletting room; and you can listen to an apothecary describing the bloodletting medical tradition. 

burger with knife stabbing through the middle
The 10 Best Burgers in Chicago
The Library Bar
The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World
six men upstairs in background, four men in sparkly suits with microphones in foreground, three backup female singers in golden dresses behind them
29+ Fun Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend
women in red dress and red feather boa behind her
The 5 Best Places to See Burlesque in Chicago 

