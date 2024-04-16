Chicago

The 8 Best Jewish Delis in Chicago

There’s nothing like hot matzo ball soup on a cold Chicago day

By Danielle Braff @daniellebraff
April 16, 2024 6:43 am
bagel with cream cheese and lox
Kaufman's
Michael Coakes

There’s nothing that screams “comfort food” on a snowy Chicago day like a piping hot bowl of matzo ball soup paired with an overstuffed corned beef sandwich. Thankfully, the Windy City doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its Jewish deli selections, from the classic cafeteria-counter-style to the modern Jewish eatery. Here are our favorite Chicago Jewish delis.

sandwich with fries on side
The Onion Roll
Onion Roll

The Onion Roll

This family owned business has been a staple in Oak Park for 70 years, hand-slicing their lox and baking fresh New York bagels in-house daily. When you enter, you’ll get a mouth-watering whiff of the pastrami and corned beef, and it’s difficult not to leave without unbuttoning your pants.

6935 W North Ave., Oak Park

Kaufman’s

If you’re going to open a Jewish deli in Skokie, you better know what you’re doing — and they aced the concept here. It gives true New York City Jewish deli vibes, with its old-school energy. They’ve got everything you’d expect, from knishes to massive pastrami and corned beef sandwiches on rye bread paired with Dr. Brown’s soda. Our favorite combo is the crave-worthy chopped liver sandwich followed by an apple strudel.

4905 Dempster St., Skokie

7 Must-See Museum Exhibits in Chicago Right Now
7 Must-See Museum Exhibits in Chicago Right Now
 Murals from the ‘90s NYC art scene, 007 gadgets and Jewish delis await
meat sandwich, pickle on side
Morry’s
Morry’s

Morry’s Deli

The Hyde Park staple (they’re opening another location in University Village) has been serving hungry Chicagoans for 50 years. It’s owned by Morry Orman (CNBC host Suze Orman’s father), and Suze Orman worked there daily after school. Their breakfasts are legendary: Standouts are the egg and cheese sandwich and the bagel with lox, but you also can’t go wrong with any of their sandwiches.

5500 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago 

Manny’s

It should be illegal to do a Jewish deli round-up without including Manny’s. This is the real deal. Enter the unassuming cafeteria-style restaurant in the South Loop, grab a tray and try not to let your stomach lead the way, as the portions are gigantic (inevitably, your stomach will lead the way, and you’ll have leftovers for days). The sandwiches are large enough to feed two people, and the matzo balls are bigger than softballs.

1141 S Jefferson St., Chicago

Sam & Gertie’s

A vegan Jewish deli sounds unorthodox, but somehow, this spot makes it work. Andy Kalish wanted to open a Jewish deli in the uptown neighborhood, but his wife, Gina, refused. He offered to make it a vegan Jewish deli, and they had a deal. Sam & Gertie’s — named after Andy’s maternal grandparents — opened in 2019 to great reception, focusing on seitan, which is a meat substitute that works well to replace meat and fish. They have eggless egg salad, vegan tuna on bagels — and even vegan deli sandwiches. Our only complaint: They’re only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

1309 W Wilson Ave., Chicago 

Helfeld’s Delicatessen & Catering

This family-owned deli was inspired by Emily Helfeld’s grandfather, who arrived in Chicago from Poland in the 1980s. All of the recipes here were derived from the family, and they’re homemade Jewish staples including matzo ball soup, knishes and noodle kugel. But what they’re truly known for are their massive bagels. There are a few things to know before you go. First of all, it’s key to order online to avoid the wait. Secondly: Come hungry or bring a friend — the portions are exceptionally large. Third: Get the lox bagel — it’s the best.

1750 W North Ave., Chicago 

Steingold’s

Aaron Steingold decided to create his own deli after moving from North Carolina to Chicago and discovering that the city lacked his favorite Jewish delis that he tried whenever he visited big cities like New York. Steingold, who sharpened his culinary chops by working at Charlie Trotter’s and Art Smith’s Table 52, originally opened his own spot in Irving Park before moving the location to Wrigleyville. Don’t worry about the line here — it’s always long, but it moves quickly. Steingold’s specializes in bagels, which are mixed, fermented, cut, steamed, hand-rolled and baked daily. And of course, they have plenty of cream cheeses to go with them. Their bagels are crisp on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside, just like a good New York Jewish bagel should be. Everything is made in-house.

3737 N Southport Ave., Chicago

cheese and meat sandwich, coleslaw and pickle on side
Max and Benny’s
Max and Benny’s

Max and Benny’s

This spot is big, but its following is bigger. Expect a wait (probably best to make a reservation) but it’s well worth it for classic Jewish food. You won’t find a better reuben than the one here, which is stacked high on grilled rye bread with tangy coleslaw alongside a crisp kosher dill pickle. Be prepared to take half your meal home. Max and Benny’s also has a gluten-free menu, which is a rare find for a Jewish deli (they even have a celiac eating space).

461 Waukegan Rd., Northbrook

More Like This

Laurie Simmons (American, b. 1949), Lying Objects, 1992. Offset photo; Framed: 17 7/16 × 22 1/4 in. (44.3 × 56.5 cm). Collection Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Gift of Jack and Sandra Guthman, 2016.48. Photo: Nathan Keay, © MCA Chicago.
7 Must-See Museum Exhibits in Chicago Right Now
burger with knife stabbing through the middle
The 10 Best Burgers in Chicago
women in red dress and red feather boa behind her
The 5 Best Places to See Burlesque in Chicago 
lit up shelves with different colored sneakers on them, white tables with sneakers on top, center teal block, mirror, art on wall
The 7 Best Shoe Stores for Men in Chicago

Chicago
Chicago > Food
Danielle Braff lives in Chicago with her husband, two daughters, two cats and a dog. Her stories have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and more. When she's not...Read More

Most Popular

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the links.
Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already
An illustration of four guy friends in a bar. We talk to a man who in Cincinnati who made friends by creating a real-life "Cheers."
After Failing to Make Friends, He Created a Real-Life “Cheers”
From hot sauce to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
The bell-tower of San Frediano church from the top of Torre Guinigi
A Guide to Lesser-Known Lucca, Italy

Recommended

Suggested for you

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the links.
Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already
An illustration of four guy friends in a bar. We talk to a man who in Cincinnati who made friends by creating a real-life "Cheers."
After Failing to Make Friends, He Created a Real-Life “Cheers”
From hot sauce to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
The bell-tower of San Frediano church from the top of Torre Guinigi
A Guide to Lesser-Known Lucca, Italy

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Cities, Right This Way

red barn with sign and lights, yellow chairs outside

A Field Guide to LA’s Best Breweries 

1015 Folsom, one of the best dance clubs in San Francisco

The 10 Best Clubs, Bars and Venues for Dancing in SF

woman in a giant glass wearing a tutu throwing confetti, men playing instruments in suits

Where to Catch New York City’s Best Jazz Shows

cherry blossoms and fairy lights, people sitting on bench, umbrellas

Grab a Cold One at These 10 DC Beer Gardens

Explore More Cities

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District