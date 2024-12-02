The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

The year might be winding down, but there are still plenty of intriguing books set to be published before 2024 draws to a close. December can be a great time to see the full range of what publishers have in store, and these 10 books are no exception. They encompass everything from gripping historical fiction to an exploration of how artists and cities fuel one another. There’s plenty to savor here if you’re looking for your next great read.

Patrick Hutchinson, “Cabin: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman” St. Martin’s Press

For centuries, living in the midst of nature has attracted a certain type of personality — and, in books ranging from Henry David Thoreau’s Walden to Baron Wormser’s The Road Washes Out in Spring, many of those who have been so inspired have chronicled their experiences. Patrick Hutchinson has written before about his own experiences building a cabin; in his new book, he chronicles his own experience in off-the-grid life and what he learned along the way.

Alex Segura, “Alter Ego” Flatiron Books

Alex Segura’s novel Secret Identity was both a gripping mystery and an evocative look at the comic book industry in the 1970s. Now, Segura has returned with a new book that follows that earlier novel’s lead but reveals another side of the industry years down the line. What kind of secrets and betrayals can be found when one artist explores the history of a character she loves? And what dangers might that investigation have in store?

Julia Kornberg (translated by Kornberg and Jack Rockwell), “Berlin Atomized” Astra House

In this debut novel, Julia Kornberg follows a trio of siblings over the course of several decades, beginning in 2001 and ending in the near future. If you’re drawn to ambitious, globe-trotting novels, you’ll find plenty to savor here, including forays into speculation about the coming years and musings on the end of the world. It’s probably worth mentioning that Publishers Weekly called this one “an evocative portrait of disaffected youth,” too.

Hsiao-Ching Chou and Meilee Chou Riddle, “Feasts of Good Fortune” Sasquatch Books

In interviews, food writer Hsiao-Ching Chou has spoken about literally growing up in her family’s restaurant. It’s fitting, then, that she worked with her own daughter, Meilee Chou Riddle, on a wide-ranging new cookbook. Subtitled “75 Recipes for a Year of Chinese American Celebrations, from Lunar New Year to Mid-Autumn Festival and Beyond,” this cookbook takes an eye towards food at its most social — and savory.

John Sayles, “Jamie MacGillivray” Melville House

In recent years, beloved directors like John Waters, David Cronenberg and Michael Mann have branched out into fiction. John Sayles — the writer-director of movies like Eight Men Out and Lone Star — has had one foot in the literary world for almost 50 years. Sayles’s latest novel is a sprawling historical epic set in Scotland and the Americas in the 18th century. This is an expanded version of the book that drew critical acclaim upon its initial release, and should give history buffs and cinephiles common ground.

Andrew Witt, “Lost Days, Endless Nights: Photography and Film from Los Angeles” MIT Press

It’s not surprising that artists are drawn to cities as a potential muse, and the vast expanse of Los Angeles has been of particular interest to many. (See also: the film Los Angeles Plays Itself.) Andrew Witt’s new book is an in-depth exploration of how artists have shaped Los Angeles — and how the city has shaped them in turn. It’s an immersive look at an especially memorable case of artistic symbiosis.

Jonathan Foiles, “Reading Arendt In the Waiting Room” Belt Publishing

Jonathan Foiles has written extensively about the current state of mental health in America, drawing extensively on both his experience as a social worker and his breadth of knowledge of the humanities. For his latest work, Foiles explores the ways in which reading great literary thinkers of the past can give us a new perspective on the present and future. Could your next mental health boost come from a visit to your nearest bookstore? Read this and find out.

Neil Atkinson, “Transformer: Klopp, the Revolution of a Club and Culture” Canongate

When Jurgen Klopp began managing Liverpool, global soccer waited to see what might come from this combination of coach and team. Now that Klopp’s time there has drawn to a close, it’s time to begin exploring how he won league, cup and continental titles. Neil Atkinson, host of the podcast The Anfield Wrap, chronicled Klopp’s years at Anfield and his impact on and off the pitch.

Alain Segura (translated by Anna O’Meara and Sarah Lynne Roberts), “A Season with Marianne: The Last Surrealist” Common Notions

What kind of legacy do artistic movements have on a broader society? Alain Segura’s new memoir A Season With Marianne chronicles his encounters with the artist and writer Marianne Ivsic at a time of political turmoil in France. The resulting book is a fascinating look at lives that pushed back against the status quo — and created something vital in the process.

Larry Racioppo, “I Hope I Break Even, I Could Use the Money: Photographs from Aqueduct Racetrack 1972” Blurring Books

For over 50 years, Larry Racioppo has been documenting the landscapes of New York and elsewhere in his photography. This new collection focuses on a very specific place and time: the people gathered at Aqueduct Racetrack to watch the sport of kings and wager on the outcome. It’s a window into a bygone time in New York’s history — and a memorable chronicle of people hoping for a piece of good luck.