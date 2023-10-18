Why Is Morton Salt Making an IPA?

Morton Salt, Inc. and Chicago’s Alter Brewing just collaborated on Pure Joy, a limited-edition beer named in honor of Morton Salt’s founder, Joy Morton. The beer is available at its locations in Downers Grove, Oak Brook and St. Charles beginning this month. Alter Brewing’s Head Brewer Matt McCowan describes the beer as a hazy IPA/gose blend that features a “sweet and citrusy aroma, a smooth, flavorful, and juicy flavor profile, and a noticeable punch of salt that blends well with an overall sweet, smooth backbone.”

We’re not against a little bit of salt in our beer, given our love of Dogfish Head’s Sea Quench. But what’s the reason for this collaboration, you may ask? Pure Joy is part of the salt company’s 175th anniversary celebrations, and it’s also headquartered in Alter Brewing’s home city of Chicago.

“We’re very excited to collaborate with Alter Brewing to offer a delicious, refreshing, one-of-a-kind beer to toast with our customers as we continue to celebrate Morton Salt’s 175th anniversary,” said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt. “Since 1848, Morton Salt has remained a trusted authority in salt in North America. Alter Brewing, known for its highly creative and tasteful craft brew selections, has done a great job honoring our rich heritage through their thoughtful creation and brewing of Pure Joy.”

This isn’t the first or most unusual collaboration between a craft brewery and a product outside of the beer world. As noted by Food Dive, Wicked Weed partnered with the convenience store Sheetz to create a beer based on the chain’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut Holes. Oskar Blues partnered with French’s Mustard to create French’s Mustard Beer. Evil Genius Beer partnered with White Castle on a brew celebrating the chain’s 100th birthday. You also have Snyder’s of Hanover working with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., Iceland’s Ora Peas with RVK Brewing Company and, um, Squatty Potty partnering with DuClaw Brewing. On that latter collab, it was about increasing awareness of both a beer brand and urging men to get screened for colon cancer.

“Craft beer brands tend to collaborate with other craft beer brands,” says Madeline Caldwell, Managing Partner at 212 Communications. “A few years back, we intentionally chose to pursue non-beer brand collaborations, and it really helped sales and awareness of DuClaw take off, and supported their mission to invite everyone into the craft beer community.”