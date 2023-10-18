Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Why Is Morton Salt Making an IPA?

The brand collaborated with Chicago's Alter Brewing on a hazy IPA/gose blend with a "noticeable pinch of salt"

A glass and four cans of Pure Joy, a collaboration between Morton Salt and Alter Brewing
Pure Joy, a collaboration between Morton Salt and Alter Brewing
Morton Salt
By Kirk Miller
October 18, 2023 1:51 pm
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Morton Salt, Inc. and Chicago’s Alter Brewing just collaborated on Pure Joy, a limited-edition beer named in honor of Morton Salt’s founder, Joy Morton. The beer is available at its locations in Downers Grove, Oak Brook and St. Charles beginning this month. Alter Brewing’s Head Brewer Matt McCowan describes the beer as a hazy IPA/gose blend that features a “sweet and citrusy aroma, a smooth, flavorful, and juicy flavor profile, and a noticeable punch of salt that blends well with an overall sweet, smooth backbone.”

We’re not against a little bit of salt in our beer, given our love of Dogfish Head’s Sea Quench. But what’s the reason for this collaboration, you may ask? Pure Joy is part of the salt company’s 175th anniversary celebrations, and it’s also headquartered in Alter Brewing’s home city of Chicago.

Meet the Beer and Video Game Collaboration of Your College Dreams
Meet the Beer and Video Game Collaboration of Your College Dreams

Busch and Big Buck Hunter team up for a good cause

“We’re very excited to collaborate with Alter Brewing to offer a delicious, refreshing, one-of-a-kind beer to toast with our customers as we continue to celebrate Morton Salt’s 175th anniversary,” said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt. “Since 1848, Morton Salt has remained a trusted authority in salt in North America. Alter Brewing, known for its highly creative and tasteful craft brew selections, has done a great job honoring our rich heritage through their thoughtful creation and brewing of Pure Joy.”

This isn’t the first or most unusual collaboration between a craft brewery and a product outside of the beer world. As noted by Food Dive, Wicked Weed partnered with the convenience store Sheetz to create a beer based on the chain’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut Holes. Oskar Blues partnered with French’s Mustard to create French’s Mustard Beer. Evil Genius Beer partnered with White Castle on a brew celebrating the chain’s 100th birthday. You also have Snyder’s of Hanover working with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., Iceland’s Ora Peas with RVK Brewing Company and, um, Squatty Potty partnering with DuClaw Brewing. On that latter collab, it was about increasing awareness of both a beer brand and urging men to get screened for colon cancer.

“Craft beer brands tend to collaborate with other craft beer brands,” says Madeline Caldwell, Managing Partner at 212 Communications. “A few years back, we intentionally chose to pursue non-beer brand collaborations, and it really helped sales and awareness of DuClaw take off, and supported their mission to invite everyone into the craft beer community.”

More Like This

Brewers test the taste of beer and take their brewing seriously
Rapidly Declining Beer Sales Have Put the Industry in a “Five Alarm Fire”
Czech lagers
Czech Beer Is Having a Moment, And Brewers Are Thrilled
Brooklyn Brewery's Fonio Rising
Brooklyn Brewery Is Bringing an Ancient African Grain to Mainstream Beer
Best pumpkin beers
The 25 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Chicago > Drinks

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A glass and four cans of Pure Joy, a collaboration between Morton Salt and Alter Brewing

Why Is Morton Salt Making an IPA?

two expressions of Paul Sutton

You Can Thank Science for Paul Sutton’s Exceptional Bourbon

A classic Old Fashioned at Colorado's The Family Jones Distillery and Spirit House

The State of the Old Fashioned in 2023

Cast of "The Fall of the House of Usher"

“The Fall of the House of Usher” Features a Lot of Very Expensive Alcohol

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Martin Scorsese movies

Everything Martin Scorsese Has Ever Done, Ranked

Fly-fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

The Iceland You’ve Never Seen Before: Fly-Fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

two expressions of Paul Sutton

You Can Thank Science for Paul Sutton’s Exceptional Bourbon

Wes Davis and "American Journey"

Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and John Burroughs Were Road Trip Pioneers