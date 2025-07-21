Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Are Beer Bottle Caps Helping to Spread Microplastics?

A new study found some surprising beverage container results

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 21, 2025 3:07 pm EDT
many bottles and bottle caps
Those bottles can hold a lot of beer — and a lot of microplastics.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Microplastics’ presence in places from remote locations on Earth to parts of the human body is like the worst treasure hunt imaginable. Experts are looking into what the impact of microplastics on our health can be, and have — as The New York Times reported earlier this year — seen alarming results from studies conducted on animals. And the latest discovery of microplastics is one that might hit beer drinkers especially hard.

In a study published in the August 2025 issue of Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, the authors sought to determine, as they phrased it, “the level of microplastic contamination in water, soft drinks, beer and wine.” The authors focused on different types of beverages sold in France. Among their findings were that beverages in glass bottles had the highest levels of microplastics, with beer having some of the highest levels of microplastics per liter in the study.

Their observations led to a surprising conclusion. “Caps were suspected to be the main source of contamination, as the majority of particles isolated in beverages were identical to the color of caps and shared the composition of the outer paint,” the authors wrote.

Turns Out Microplastics Are Also Bad for Plants
Turns Out Microplastics Are Also Bad for Plants
 And that has an impact on our food supply

As The Guardian‘s Tom Perkins pointed out, there’s one very surprising aspect to the researchers’ findings: microplastics levels were higher in glass bottles than in plastic bottles.

One of the study’s authors, Alexandre Dehaut, told The Guardian that he believes the microplastics levels were due in part to the way that bottle caps are stored after they are made, and offered one method that might work to reduce those levels. As with many a scientific study, there’s still more research to be done into how these specific microplastics affect human health.

More Like This

Boiling water
There Might Be a Simple Way to Rid Water of Most Microplastics
dakota johnson in a blue dress with a coke and beer from the materialists
We Tried the Weird Coke and Beer Combo From “Materialists”
Ominous clouds
Microplastics Might Be In Clouds, Too
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
The home decor essentials Alyse Borkan wants to see in your home.
The Items Every Man Should Have in His Home, According to Rocco Co-Founder Alyse Borkan
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

two runners jogging, shot from the thighs down

Tracksmith's Silver Medal Sale Is Back, Here's What to Buy

many bottles and bottle caps

Are Beer Bottle Caps Helping to Spread Microplastics?

Hoboken train station

Multiple Cities Across the Country Are Resisting Rent Algorithms

A man wearing shoes, jeans, a tee and a jacket.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Celebrating With Insane Savings

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week