What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.

In partnership with Kindred Motorworks

Picture your dream car. Are you doing it? Can you hear the growl of the engine as you turn the key? See the pedestrians on main street doing double takes as your candy-colored cruiser rolls by? Feel the satisfying clicks of the physical buttons, levers and switches? I’m picturing my dream ride in my mind’s eye, and it’s glorious.

But here’s the thing about those nostalgic fantasy cars from our past: they can quickly turn into an owner’s nightmare. There’s no end to the concessions you have to make when opting for a retro ride over modern automobiles. Sure they look beautiful on the outside, but you should see the rust on the frame. Those clips you swipe through on social media look smooth, but cornering in a 1960s SUV feels like an amusement park ride. And do you really want to rely on ancient drum brakes and lap belts when driving your family around? I certainly don’t.

Recently, though, a third option has appeared for those dissatisfied with both retro dependability and modern charm: Kindred Motorworks, a bespoke automotive outfit that completely restores vintage Broncos and VW Buses to meet the performance, reliability and modern conveniences we all expect, without losing the invigorating spirit that made these our dream cars in the first place.

“I own several non-Kindred classic cars,” says Rob Howard, the company’s founder and CEO. “The experience with them is consistent and is summed up by: please don’t break down.” Show of hands: who else here has said that four-word prayer before driving their own classic from the ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘70s?

For all of their Bronco builds, Kindred starts with an original first-generation model. Kindred Motorworks

That passion for the sheetmetal of yesteryear is part of what led Howard to start Kindred Motorworks, which sources authentic first-generation Ford Broncos and Volkswagen Buses — with original VIN numbers and all — and converts them into gorgeous gas and electric vehicles that match any modern cars rolling off dealer lots today.

“I recently drove a Kindred Bronco from Napa to Monterey and never once had that same concern [about reliability],” says Howard. “I never hesitated to take the vehicle on the long drive and was able to truly just enjoy the Bronco and the beautiful drive. That worry-free experience and being present in the moment is exactly what Kindred aims to deliver.”

The actual vehicles that Kindred is building at the moment include a V8-powered Bronco, which is available in a picture-perfect Heritage Edition and a beefed-up Trail Edition, and an EV Bronco, which swaps in electric power while honoring the vehicle’s original personality. An EV VW Bus, which offers an electric version of the iconic van that makes no compromises, will go into production in 2025.

“Kindred takes the approach of updating original vehicles, rather than placing classic car bodies on new EV skateboard platforms,” says Seth Friesen, Director of EV Operations at Kindred. “This allows us to preserve key driving characteristics of the originals. At the same time, our engineering team has enhanced the suspension, steering and brakes, making the cars safer and more enjoyable to drive.”

Besides the V8-powered models, Kindred also offers a silent-running EV Bronco. Kindred Motorworks

This process of taking older models and upgrading them with contemporary amenities has come to be known as restomodding, and you’ve probably heard of other companies who do this sort of thing. But Kindred didn’t simply set out to build a better vintage car, they also wanted to build a better experience for you before they even hand over the keys.

It all starts with their proprietary technology, which includes a standardized production process that allows for faster builds and an ability to scale. That streamlined operation is helped by the fact that Kindred is overseeing these builds from start to finish: they source the original models, meticulously rehabilitate and reinvigorate them at their design center on Mare Island in Vallejo, California, and after you take delivery, they can either service the vehicles themselves or connect you with a nationwide network of technicians.

All of that in-house expertise at Kindred leads to a compelling selling point: bespoke-level involvement on your Bronco or VW Bus, with prices that are far below the million-dollar mark that similar builds frequently command. The gas-powered Heritage Bronco starts at $189,000, while the most expensive model currently offered, the EV VW Bus, starts at $249,000. Those prices include the option to actually visit Kindred’s production facility, located in a former naval shipyard, during the restoration and assembly of your new pride and joy.

“Forty percent of our buyers come to Mare Island to work on their builds for a day,” says Howard. “Some folks are just there for a tour and Instagram shots, while others stay all day and reluctantly leave at closing time. In all cases, it’s a unique and tangible experience that builds up loyalty and brings buyers into our Kindred community.”

The true beauty of Kindred’s builds, though, lies in the details. For the EV Bronco, there’s the regenerative braking coupled to the 80-kWh battery that offers around 200 miles of range. For the EV VW Bus, there are the disc brakes and suspension enhancements that make it a true family-friendly driver. And for the gas-powered Broncos, there’s the 460-horsepower, third-generation Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine — no further explanation needed there.

But those are all specs that you can read about on Kindred’s website. To get the particulars of these vehicles that the designers themselves are most excited about — the Easter eggs that true car lovers will appreciate — we asked Design Director Joe Fernandez for the details that he loves pointing out to customers.

“You might not realize this by just looking at the pictures online, but the gauge cluster is actually an LCD screen. It maintains the original Bronco design, while providing essential EV data and driver alerts,” Fernandez says of the electric Bronco. As for all three Bronco models, he says when he shows them off in person, he always tells buyers to look up when they sit inside. “The craftsmanship and attention to detail in our headliners are truly unmatched — something that often goes unnoticed in photos but deserves a closer look.”

As for the interior on the EV VW Bus, Fernandez says “one feature that might be overlooked is the 180-degree swiveling passenger seat, which transforms the rear space into a cozy social hub. It’s perfect for open-top lounging in the sun and fresh air, making it an ideal spot to relax with friends.”

Spin the passenger seat around and you’ve got yourself a roving living room. Kindred Motorworks

Yes, the folks at Kindred really have thought of everything. They love these automotive throwbacks as much as you do, and it shows in their respect for the original design of these models, but also a clear-eyed view of everything that desperately needs improvement. In terms of what you think needs improvement, like, say, the paint options available, well, they’re more than happy to field your most personal customization requests. “One delivery that stands out was a color-matched Kindred Bronco delivered just in time for a Virginia Tech-Stanford football game,” says Howard when asked about a memorable customer request. “Hearing about the fans cheering as the Bronco drove around campus and our customer being swarmed as they arrived at the tailgate was very rewarding.” Now, let’s ask this one more time: picture your dream car. Are you doing it? If you’re seeing a Kindred Bronco or VW Bus in your head, then it’s time to reach out to them to learn more, which you can do here.

It’s not enough to simply upgrade these vehicles — Kindred is focused on honoring the original spirit, too. Kindred Motorworks