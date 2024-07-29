Leisure > Autos

What’s a V8 Worth? For Some Supercar Buyers, an Extra $400,000.

Koenigsegg is rethinking a crucial part of the Gemera

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 29, 2024 1:48 pm
Koenigsegg Gemera
Koenigsegg is rethinking the Gemera's engine.
Koenigsegg

If you’ve been following the development of the Koenigsegg Gemera since it was announced in 2020, you’ve probably seen plenty of discussion of engine technology, including initial reports of a three-cylinder engine dubbed the Tiny Friendly Giant, or TFG. As Auto Express reported last year, the starting price for the Gemera is $1.7 million — but evidently, one particularly in-demand feature has had a significant effect on what’s actually being built and what engines will be inside of them.

At Autoblog, Jonathon Ramsey explained Koenigsegg’s big decision to go V8-only with the Gemera. Given that a V8 engine adds another rumored $400,000 to the price of the Gemera, that’s not a casual decision — but according to the automaker, the V8 option was appealing enough to the majority of Gemera buyers.

Specifically, the Gemera’s engine configuration will feature a twin V8 similar to the one used in the Koenigsegg Jesko. In comments quoted at Autoblog, Koenigsegg CEO Christian von Koenigsegg said of Gemera buyers that “[t]here were so few left that asked for a three-cylinder,” and went on to explain that the company was able to convince the holdouts to opt for the V8.

Ramsey does point out that the repurposed V8 is as much a bold engineering choice as the three-cylinder option that was previously offered — complete with a transmission that’s “smaller, lighter, better” than the version used in the Jesko.

That said, spending an extra $400,000 for a V8 even though the TFG option sounded pretty enticing on its own is a bold decision. Given that (according to Koenigsegg’s website) only 300 of the Gemera will be produced, it wouldn’t be difficult to tip the scales in favor of the V8 option. Auto enthusiasts who were excited to see where the TFG might lead will need to wait a little longer to see (and hear) this engine out in the wild.

Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

