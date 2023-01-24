Introducing: The New TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, 60th Anniversary Carrera and Monza Flyback Chronometer

InsideHook
Watches | January 24, 2023 10:39 am

Introducing: The New TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Carrera Chronograph 60th Anniversary and Monza Flyback Chronometer

Can we interest anyone in an absolutely sick forged carbon chronograph with flyback capability and a manufacture movement?

TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition
TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition
TAG Heuer
By Oren Hartov

It’s shaping up to be quite a year for LVMH and its watch division. We’re not even a month in and already the luxury giant’s four watch brands are bringing the heat in a very serious way. Though we have more to look forward to at the Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva at the end of March, we were offered a hands-on preview recently in NYC of the brand’s new novelties. And while two special editions are, sadly, largely sold through, an awesome, light-powered dive watch in titanium can be had by all and sundry. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition

TAG Heuer has a rich heritage of chronographs to fall back on, though under the tutelage of CEO Frederic Arnault, it’s been focusing more on developing new collections rather than relying on vintage reissues as a crutch. (We approve.) However, there’s always room in the catalog for a few callbacks to old classics, which is why we were so thrilled to see this (slightly upsized) take on the reference 2447SN. 

With its triple-register “panda” dial, box-shaped crystal and vintage logo, it’s a clear tribute to a Heuer classic — albeit in 39mm, automatic form. And the movement? It’s a manufacture Calibre 02 with an impressive 80-hour power reserve and 33 jewels. (Plus, it’s visible through a sapphire caseback.) It even ships on a vintage-style, perforated black leather “rallye” strap with a signed, stainless steel buckle. 

Unfortunately, this isn’t a regular production watch, but a limited edition of just 600 pieces, most of which are sold out. (You might try your local boutique to see if it has some stock.) At $7,400, it’s also no impulse-buy chronograph, and it’s a good deal pricier than many of the newer, entry-level models in TAG Heuer’s collection. But as a piece to satisfy vintage lovers? It’s perfect. 

TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer
TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer

Monza Flyback Chronometer

Here’s a watch we didn’t see coming. While the Monza is a vintage classic that’s received a few modern iterations and updates over the years, these have mostly been fairly conservative in aesthetics and styling. This thing, however, looks like something the Predator would wear while out on a date — and we mean that as a distinct compliment. Made of carbon, it comes in at 42mm and is complemented by colorful blue and red accents, a skeletonized dial and — get this — a flyback complication (i.e., you don’t have to stop the chronograph before restarting it, which makes timing successive events such as laps much easier, and more accurate). 

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget

Perhaps the most famous watch complication can be had from well under $1,000 — or for well over $1M.

Powered by Heuer’s in-house Calibre 02, it’s water resistant to 100m and features a black PVD Grade 5 titanium caseback, as well as a matching black sailcloth strap with a folding, push-button clasp. Honestly, this futuristic take on a racing watch classic is exactly the type of thing we’d like to see more of from big heritage brands like TAG Heuer. Balance this type of watch with more conventional vintage reissues and completely new designs, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a strong catalog. And though I’m not sure who the target audience is for this particular watch, clearly it’s been well received, as it’s largely sold through online — even at $13,850.

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph
TAG Heuer

Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph 

Alright, enough with all the pricey special editions for a second. How about this: a light-powered dive watch, water resistant to 200m, available in super lightweight titanium or awesome black carbon for $3,050? (Oh, and the forged carbon version is fused with luminous material and glows in the dark — did we mention that? We thought that would pique your interest.) Both are powered by the unique Calibre TH50-00 movement, which makes use of semi-transparent dials in the Solargraph models to recharge via ambient light. This way, you don’t need to worry about battery changes.

These first solar-powered releases are a big deal for TAG Heuer — at the moment, not many luxury brands offer this kind of tech, though Citizen of course pioneered it with its Eco-Drive movement, and Cartier debuted its SolarBeat Tanks to much applause a couple years back. If you’d prefer a more conventional-looking tool watch, the 40mm Grade 2 titanium model comes on a matching bracelet with a push-button clasp. Want something both stealthier and more avant garde? Go for the forged carbon version with its awesome bezel — turn off the lights (or the sun) and the thing glows like a piece of Kryptonite. (That one comes on a black rubber strap with a matching, push-button clasp.)

More Like This

The Zenith Defy Skyline 36 in Blue
Zenith’s Defy Skyline Watch Collection Just Got Some Sick Additions
A Seiko Watch on an abstract blue water color background
Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
the best watch bands, straps and bracelets on a blue background
A Thorough Guide to Watch Straps: Different Types and the Best Ones to Buy

Most Popular

Vintage stereo Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album artwork Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. David Crosby Deserved Better
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store. What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on stage in a blue suit and blue tie Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Recommended

Suggested for you

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Keep Reading

A graphic of Devon Lévesque completing the bear-crawl marathon.

How (and Why) I Bear-Crawled an Entire Marathon
Interior of Down & Out, a new East Village bar that specializes in antique whiskey

This Intimate Speakeasy Has NYC's Best Antique Whiskey Collection
The Wandering Mind book cover

What Can Medieval Monks Teach Us About Concentration?
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil on a red and black background.

Foria’s Arousal Oil Is the Best Gift You Can Give This Valentine’s Day
TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition

Introducing: The New TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, 60th Anniversary Carrera and Monza Flyback Chronometer
a collage of Levi's models on a light blue background

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
The Unique penthouse at the top of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami

This Miami Triplex Penthouse Comes With an Aston Martin Vulcan
A crowd of different-colored people in digital form.

Is Overpopulation Really as Bad as They Say It Is?

Trending

A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?
Last Night's "SNL" Featured the "Parks and Recreation" Crossover You Never Expected
Are You Guilty of “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”?