Watches | April 18, 2023 10:30 am

Panerai’s Newest Collection Is a Faithful Homage to Its First Navy Diver

Originally protected as a military secret, the Panerai Radiomir returns with an extremely limited-edition modern upgrade

Panerai Radiomir Quaranta
Panerai
By Steven A. Schiff

In partnership with Panerai

For more than 100 years, Panerai has been synonymous with durability, dependability and craftsmanship. Originally commissioned to supply the Royal Italian Navy with high-precision instruments, Guido Panerai’s Radiomir — named for the radium-based substance that illuminated Panerai dials for visibility in dark diving conditions — was patented in 1916 and used strictly by the armed forces into the early 1970s, with its designs protected as a military secret.

Since jumping into the commercial watch market in 1992, Panerai timepieces have become highly sought after by adventure- and luxury-seekers alike, prized for their ability to keep up with an active lifestyle while conferring on the wearer an unmistakable mark of style and sophistication. And while those top-secret navy models are hard to come by these days, Panerai’s newest collection offers as close a reproduction as you’re likely to find — an homage to a true original that will appeal to expert connoisseurs and modern collectors alike.

Unveiled during Milan Design Week, the Panerai Radiomir Quaranta collection is a contemporary interpretation of the first, legendary divers from the 1940s, highlighted by the e-commerce exclusive Radiomir Quaranta PAM 01386. Pared down yet commanding (“Quaranta” is Italian for “40,” nodding to the more modern 40mm case adapted from the original 47mm), and elegant yet powerful, featuring iconic details and precision, the PAM 01386 is a true masterpiece of watchmaking. The extremely limited edition release will have only 100 pieces available worldwide, with each watch individually numbered and backed by a certificate of authenticity. You’re going to want to jump on this while you can [LINK TK].

The Panerai Radiomir Quaranta PAM 01386 e-commerce exclusive 1 of 100 timepiece
The new Panerai Radiomir Quaranta PAM 01386 captures the spirit of the brand’s original navy dive watches from the 1940s.
Panerai

Should you be lucky enough to get your hands on one, here’s what you can expect: First and most strikingly, the case is built with Panerai’s patented Carbontech material, made by compressing layers of carbon fiber under high pressure and temperature. The result is a case that is simultaneously lightweight and durable, resistant to scratches while also being very comfortable to wear.

The dial is also a head-turner in sun-brushed green, complementing the steel case. It features large Arabic numerals and luminous hour markers for great visibility even in low light conditions, harkening back to Guido Panerai’s original Radiomir. The date is located at 3 o’clock and a small seconds sub-dial is at 9 o’clock, adding even more functionality.

The PAM 01386 is powered by Panerai’s self-winding, ultra-accurate P.900 calibre movement, with a three-day power reserve. And it is rated as waterproof for roughly 50 meters, so like Guido Panera’s original timepiece, its contemporary counterpart is suitable for swimming and diving as well as everyday wear.

Like its 1940s forefathers, the Panerai Radiomir Quaranta PAM01386 is a masterpiece of watchmaking that showcases the brand’s parallel commitments to innovation, artistry and utility. With only 100 pieces available worldwide, this limited edition timepiece is sure to sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to own one of the most impressive watches of the year.

E-commerce exclusive Panerai Radiomir Quaranta PAM 01386 captures the spirit of the original Panerai Radiomir navy dive watch
Panerai’s new Radiomir Quaranta PAM 01386 is an e-commerce exclusive, 1 of 100 timepiece.
