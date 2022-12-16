In partnership with Panerai

Many product designers aspire to marry form and function. Few stage a royal wedding of the two quite like Panerai. For 162 years and counting, the venerated Florentine watchmakers have built an indelible legacy of producing timepieces that exude luxury while also enabling the most daring of adventures.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in Panerai’s extensive Submersible Collection. Calling back to the brand’s origins as the supplier of precision timepieces and instruments to the Royal Italian Navy in the early 20th century, every piece in the Submersible Collection is engineered to withstand the most rugged diving excursions (Panerai literally touts them as “Survival Instruments”) yet designed with unmistakable touches of Italian luxury.

In fact, Panerai’s modern submersible timepieces still carry a direct link back to the diving watch the brand developed and supplied to the Egyptian Navy (with consent from the Italian Navy) back in 1956. That was the first time Panerai introduced the crown-protecting device and rotating bezel to calculate immersion time; this device remains the signature identifier of a Panerai watch and can be found throughout the Submersible Collection.

Panerai

The newest offering in the Submersible Collection, the QuarantaQuattro eSteel™, represents the natural evolution of the brand’s ethos with an emphasis on sustainability and ecological consciousness. More than half of the total weight of this watch is made from recyclable materials, with the same physical structure and corrosion resistance as conventional steel. Even the straps, which come in the same color as their companion dial (Grigio Roccia, Blu Profondo, Verde Smeraldo), are made from recycled materials.

The watch is water-resistant to approximately 300 meters, while also positively stunning. That’s a truly apt summary of what makes Panerai so unique and coveted. However, never content to rest on tradition, Panerai continues to innovate. The QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ features polished ceramic material and a high gloss surface on the bezel — both Panerai firsts. The dial has a polished finish and gradient that deepens from top to bottom like the sea itself.

This piece will be available at Panerai.com and exclusively in Panerai boutiques, which the brand has meticulously designed as yet another physical expression of Panerai’s heritage and vision. As you enter these stores, you’ll step into the mind of the watchmaker and go on a deep dive into the Submersible Collection (pun intended, we had to).

We can guarantee you’ll find no better opportunity to secure someone special the gift of their lifetime, or nab yourself a timepiece other collectors will envy for another century and a half.