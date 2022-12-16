InsideHook
Watches | December 16, 2022 10:05 am

Panerai Remains in a Class of Its Own With Its Newest Submersible Timepieces

The new QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ adds sustainability to Italian luxury and Navy-caliber functionality

Panerai Remains in a Class of Its Own With Its Newest Submersible Timepieces
Panerai
By Steven A. Schiff

In partnership with Panerai

Many product designers aspire to marry form and function. Few stage a royal wedding of the two quite like Panerai. For 162 years and counting, the venerated Florentine watchmakers have built an indelible legacy of producing timepieces that exude luxury while also enabling the most daring of adventures. 

Nowhere is that more apparent than in Panerai’s extensive Submersible Collection. Calling back to the brand’s origins as the supplier of precision timepieces and instruments to the Royal Italian Navy in the early 20th century, every piece in the Submersible Collection is engineered to withstand the most rugged diving excursions (Panerai literally touts them as “Survival Instruments”) yet designed with unmistakable touches of Italian luxury. 

In fact, Panerai’s modern submersible timepieces still carry a direct link back to the diving watch the brand developed and supplied to the Egyptian Navy (with consent from the Italian Navy) back in 1956. That was the first time Panerai introduced the crown-protecting device and rotating bezel to calculate immersion time; this device remains the signature identifier of a Panerai watch and can be found throughout the Submersible Collection.  

Panerai

The newest offering in the Submersible Collection, the QuarantaQuattro eSteel™, represents the natural evolution of the brand’s ethos with an emphasis on sustainability and ecological consciousness. More than half of the total weight of this watch is made from recyclable materials, with the same physical structure and corrosion resistance as conventional steel. Even the straps, which come in the same color as their companion dial (Grigio Roccia, Blu Profondo, Verde Smeraldo), are made from recycled materials. 

The watch is water-resistant to approximately 300 meters, while also positively stunning. That’s a truly apt summary of what makes Panerai so unique and coveted. However, never content to rest on tradition, Panerai continues to innovate. The QuarantaQuattro eSteel™ features polished ceramic material and a high gloss surface on the bezel — both Panerai firsts. The dial has a polished finish and gradient that deepens from top to bottom like the sea itself. 

This piece will be available at Panerai.com and exclusively in Panerai boutiques, which the brand has meticulously designed as yet another physical expression of Panerai’s heritage and vision. As you enter these stores, you’ll step into the mind of the watchmaker and go on a deep dive into the Submersible Collection (pun intended, we had to). 

We can guarantee you’ll find no better opportunity to secure someone special the gift of their lifetime, or nab yourself a timepiece other collectors will envy for another century and a half.

More Like This

Roger Smith
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes
Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather
We Tasted and Ranked 18 of the Best Christmas Beers

Keep Reading

Best hotels collage

The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light."

Have We Finally Gotten Sick of Movies About the Magic of Cinema?
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal

Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Scandal, "Racing With Rich Energy"
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
For Rare Sneaker Finds, eBay Reigns Supreme

6 Rare Sneakers You Can Find on eBay Right Now
a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background

What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background

Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Trending

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather