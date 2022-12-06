InsideHook
December 6, 2022

Panerai’s New Submersible Navy SEALs Collection Is Fit for Modern Heroes

Be an elite covert operative — or play one at your day job — with this partnership that celebrates the watchmaker’s adventurous heritage

By Steven A. Schiff

In partnership with Panerai

If you know watches, you know Panerai — they of the famously oversized, cushion-shaped cases, sandwich dials and distinct crown guards. You know that they’ve been worn by some of the world’s most stylish and bold individuals, from Hollywood’s elite to fashion and design icons. You might even be aware of the brand’s rich military heritage dating back to the early twentieth century when they first created timepieces for the Italian Navy. 

What you might not know is that Panerai also designs their precision instruments to be worn by the most daring modern heroes among us. Those who dare to dream and chase goals most would deem too daunting. That is to say, people like you. 

That fighting spirit is embodied by Panerai’s newest military-inspired collection, this time a partnership with that most elite of elite special forces, the United States Navy SEALs.  

Panerai

The Submersible GMT Navy SEALs and Submersible GMT Carbotech™ Navy SEALs are powered by P.900 caliber, automatic mechanical movement and a three-day power reserve. And they make a statement with the brand’s signature oversized 44mm steel case. Both are designed and engineered to evoke the legacy and performance of the SEALs — lightweight, wear-resistant materials throughout. Additional features include the words “Navy SEALs” emblazoned on the dial, touches of golden yellow nodding to the SEALs’ Golden Trident insignia, a sub-dial resembling a crosshairs and an optional second band with a specialized black and gray camouflage pattern worn by Navy SEALs.

The Submersible GMT Navy SEALs is limited to 500 pieces worldwide, while the companion Submersible GMT Carbotech™ Navy SEALs is a unique edition of only 162 units, honoring the founding year of the SEALs: 1962. That means you’ll have to act with SEAL-like speed and precision to get your hands on one before the rest of the world’s elite horologists do. 

This collection will go fast — a third piece, the Submersible Navy SEALs Experience Edition, offered purchasers access to a first-hand Navy SEAL training adventure and already sold out — so get to Panerai.com on the double and make your statement.

