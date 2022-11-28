Enter for a Chance to Win This 840-HP Dodge Demon, If You Dare

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Any way you slice it, the muscle car is on the decline. Some curmudgeons may argue that we haven’t seen a real deal option in decades, but technically there are new cars in the class still available, notably the Dodge Challenger. Yet the rise of electrification is undeniably pushing out the V8-powered monsters of yore. If you’re not quite ready to give up the snarling sounds, sculpted sheet metal and rip-roaring engines, have we got a swan song for you.

For the next four weeks only, Omaze is accepting entries into its giveaway for a one-of-a-kind Dodge Demon. You may know this muscle car as the bulked-up brother of the Challenger; the SRT Demon was a performance variant that was limited to just 3,300 units for the 2018 model year. As such, even if this were a stock Demon, we’d be honking the horn and revving the engine to get your attention, but this particular vehicle is even better than all that.

You see, this sweepstakes is offering up a Demon that’s been further customized by SpeedKore, a performance shop in Wisconsin that lives by the principle: “reduce weight, add power.” They’ve made good on that credo in their various builds, including those they’ve done for various action-packed movie franchises.

Now, SpeedKore’s customized Dodge Demon will be headed to the garage of the lucky winner of this latest Omaze giveaway. Under the hood, we’re dealing with a 6.2-liter Hemi V8 that can churn out up to 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque. Hang on a second while we crunch those numbers further…yes, all that power equates to categorically ludicrous speed and acceleration. Notably, this bat out of hell can go 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds and top out at 203 mph. It also seats four, so be sure to tell all your passengers what they’re in for before they hop in the backseat. And maybe tell them to cover their ears.

Engine rumbles and tailpipe bellows aren’t the only sound effects included in this sweepstakes, though. There’s actually a bonus prize for the lucky winner: a signed copy of Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album, Patient Number 9.

This music tie-in is a nod to the nonprofit that is being supported by this giveaway: Save the Music Foundation, which donates instruments and music technology to schools across the country so that students in all communities can have access to music education. Donations from this giveaway will support their important work around the U.S. Now that truly is music to our ears.

To support that mission and put yourself in the running for this SpeedKore Dodge Demon, you can enter through Omaze here; be sure to use our unique code INSIDEHOOK50 to add on 50 bonus entries. (There is no donation or payment necessary to enter or win.) You only have until Christmas Eve Eve to do so — December 23, to be clear — and with the hubbub of the holidays set to ensue in the coming weeks, it’s probably best to throw your name in the hat now so you don’t get a visit from the Ghost of Christmas Present on December 24 in which he reminds you that you forgot to enter for the chance to win the greatest gift of all.

Well, we can’t be sure this even-higher-powered Demon is the ultimate car you’d wish to see in your driveway this winter with a big red bow plopped on top, but considering it’s a mix of equal parts nostalgia and modern performance, we’d wager you wouldn’t say no if you did end up winning it.

Just picture the scene: you driving past your neighbors in this Smoke Show Gray muscle car with its carbon fiber hood and rear spoiler, them wiping a little drool from their chin and wondering how you managed to score this six-figure beauty. It sure sounds like a dream, but it’s going to be a reality for one person who enters this Omaze giveaway.