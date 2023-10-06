InsideHook
Travel | October 6, 2023 6:28 am

The World’s Largest Circular Pool Is Under Two Hours From LA

The Resort at Pelican Hill is a hidden gem in Orange County, with a record-breaking pool, exquisite spa and top-ranked golf courses

Woman standing on a terrace looking over the Coliseum Pool at the Resort at Pelican Hill
There's no pool quite like the Coliseum.
The Resort at Pelican Hill
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

Glancing at a photo of the largest circular pool in the world, it’s easy to think you’re looking at the Côte d’Azur, maybe, or the Amalfi Coast. But the glistening saltwater pool that takes this honor, stretching 136 feet in diameter and set with 1.1 million hand-cut glass tiles, isn’t anywhere near the Mediterranean — it’s actually less than a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

Throw in the ocean view, a pair of world-class golf courses and stunning, villa-style rooms, and suddenly the Resort at Pelican Hill has become an enticing weekend staycation (or weekday workcation, we won’t tell). Here’s why this Orange County gem is more than worth the drive to Newport Beach.

Dining table under a cabana next to a pool at nighttime
A cabana at the Coliseum Pool
Photographer: Marshall Williams

The Coliseum Pool is a stunning amenity that stacks up against the best water features in the world

As the name implies, this resort is set on a hill overlooking the Pacific, and the Coliseum Pool is situated perfectly to take in the view. With lounges stretched out around the entire length of the rim, and tiered cabanas overlooking the water, the whole area is also serviced by waitstaff. You can have food and beverages brought directly to your cabana or lounge chair, or opt for a seated meal on the heated terrace, your call. Oh, and if the main pool isn’t for you, there’s a private, adults-only oasis tucked up on the second level behind the restaurant. It might not be as big as the Coliseum, but there’s still plenty of sparkling hand-cut tiles — along with a dose of serenity, as this is a kid-free zone.

Woman sitting at the edge of indoor pool
Enjoy saltwater Roman baths and steam rooms at Pelican Hill’s spa
The Resort at Pelican Hill

The resort’s renowned Acqua Colonnades bring European luxury to the spa experience — and it’s too exceptional to skip

If you’re in the mood for a slightly different water experience, the Spa at Pelican Hill is renowned not just for their luxury offerings, but for the building itself. Yes, there’s a stereotype that spas are reserved for women — especially at a resort like this, where golf is king — but the 22,000-square-foot retreat with on-site Acqua Colonnades cannot be ignored. Post-golf relaxation goes a long way, right? We’re talking 28-foot-high ceilings in the saltwater Roman baths rotunda, plus steam rooms with herbal infusions as well as both wet and dry saunas.

Drift Santa Barbara Is a Solo Traveler’s Dream Beach Town Hotel
Drift Santa Barbara Is a Solo Traveler’s Dream Beach Town Hotel

Those rooms are small — but a perfect location and superlative coffee bar make up for a lot

Scenic golf course next to the ocean
Pelican Hill’s twin greens offer panoramic views
John Luciano – www.goodnightanaheimhills.com/The Resort at Pelican Hill

The two oceanfront courses at the Pelican Hill Golf Club are literally world renowned, having hosted PGA and LPGA after-season events 

Check almost any list of the best golf courses in California, and the twin greens at Pelican Hill are usually sitting near the top. The North and South courses were both designed by Tom Fazio, and offer panoramic views along with all different styles of holes, with complete maps of each course available online for pre-game strategizing. Guests of the resort and club members are able to snag a tee time here, along with the general public, so the courses tend to be booked up year round. Make a reservation early if you know what time you want to hit the green.

After a round of golf or a spa day, grab a table at the Pelican Grill for more five-star views and a casual lunch, or more formal dinner options

This indoor-outdoor restaurant is open practically all day, so grabbing some lunch at the grill before golf is just as much an option as a formal dinner out on the oceanfront terrace. The Pelican Grill is widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in all of Newport Beach, and you’ll want to consider the caviar fries, steak tartare and lamb cavatelli. A couple of ice-cold Martinis pair nicely with all of the above, and if you’re here for dinner, make sure to get a reservation during golden hour to take in the unbeatable view.

Brown-colored living room area with fireplace, red-orange accents and a view of the water
The villa living room at Pelican Hill
The Resort at Pelican Hill

Last but not least, all of these amenities pale in comparison to the actual rooms. While the property does have more standard hotel rooms — like bungalows and suites — their residential villas are located in a separate gated community a short drive up the road from the main resort. The villa area has its own private clubhouse with a pool and gym, as well as food and beverage available poolside. As for the villas, the two-, three- or four-bedroom residences are decked out with a kitchen, full living and dining rooms, a sweeping patio — with, of course, more ocean views — and a private garage. Once you check in, it’s pretty difficult to check out, as many guests currently on long-term stays will explain. Pool, spa, golf, grill — who needs Europe?

More Like This

Camping tent in woods in Big Sur
These Are California’s 20 Best State Parks for Fall Camping
Hotel room with a bed, furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of palm trees and beach
This New Santa Monica Hotel Is a Surfer’s Dream — And Cheaper Than You’d Think
B&W photo of a car driving on a street
How Much Would You Pay to Avoid the Most Tedious Drive in Southern California?

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time "The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
Blair Castle The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass. How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set

Recommended

Suggested for you

"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set

Keep Reading

Automotive writer Basem Wasef behind the wheel of a classic Ferrari at the brand's Corso Pilota Classiche driving school

A Day at Corso Pilota Classiche, Ferrari’s Classic Driving School
Roebling Bridge into Covington

This Bourbon Country Gateway Town Is Experiencing a Cultural Renaissance
"Anansi's Gold" cover

How an International Con Artist Defrauded People for Decades
dassai brewery hyde park new york

Dassai Sake Has Set Up Shop in New York
Bison on the road in Yellowstone National Park. The best way to see Yellowstone is with a tour guide.

The Best Way to Experience Yellowstone Is With a Guide
A gray watch, a green watch and a silver and red watch

The Best New Watches of the Past Month
Najee Harris of the Steelers is tackled by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 5
Interior of Guinness Restaurant

A Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago's Best New Restaurants
Whiskey glass on a table in front of row of books

The 8 Best Dive Bars in SF, According to a Top Sommelier

Trending

Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 4: Mac Jones, C.J. Stroud and Dan Campbell
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The 13 Best Wine Glasses in 2023, According to Experts