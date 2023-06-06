After an unseasonably rainy winter, LA is back to its default weather setting: perfect and sunny. If you’re not #blessed enough to own a pool yourself, we’ve got good news — LA has a zillion hotels, and they pretty much all have pools. Sure, plenty of resorts have limited their facilities to guests only, but plenty more have opened their roof decks up on Resort Pass, meaning a day at a fancy pool is just a reservation away.

Here you’ll find some of the best set-ups — and best deals — to be had on the platform. Below, a rundown of the finest pools for every occasion, all available through one handy app.

West Hollywood

Best for: Introducing out-of-towners to the Sunset Strip lifestyle

Cost: $20 day pass, $300 cabana

Vibe: As the first hotel built on the Sunset Strip, the Andaz is forever tied to the rock and roll history of the ’60s, making it a great home base for visitors who want to get a taste of Hollywood. In addition to a heated pool on a rooftop with views for miles, the hotel also offers attentive bar service and a chill DJ . The Andaz is also a great example of how reading the fine print on these listings can help you find the best deal: an all-day weekend cabana runs $350 for six people, cutting your per-person price to less than $60 for a perfect WeHo pool day.

Beverly Hills

Best for: Pretending you’re an A-lister

Cost: $65 day pass, $400 cabana

Vibe: Many have tried to replicate this hotel, but no one has ever really succeeded. As the home to Hollywood events like the Golden Globes, there’s an aura of mystique and glamor to the Beverly Hilton that never fades away — and the pool is no different. It even has its own name, The Aqua Star Pool, and it’s touted as the largest heated pool in Beverly Hills. Because of the celeb factor, the day pass is a little pricey, but this one does come with parking included.

Culver City

Best for: Westsiders looking to escape the Santa Monica tourist crush

Cost: $40 day pass, $80 day bed, $400 cabana

Vibe: We recommended this rooftop pool last summer, and it made the cut again this year. That’s because its central location in Culver City is uber convenient and far from the more tourist-heavy areas of the Westside (Santa Monica Pier, anyone?). With an occupancy of two adults, the Shay’s daybed is one of the best options on either side of town, running $40 per person. Get poolside food and drinks from on-site Canopy Club, or hit up any number of Culver City favorites on your way home, like the hotel’s ground-floor restaurant, Etta.

For a heated rooftop pool, consider The Godfrey Hotel Resorts Pass

Hollywood

Best for: An affordable swim in Hollywood

Cost: $25 day pass

Vibe: For locals, proximity, convenience and price tend to win out. Enter a major contender for Eastsiders, The Godfrey, with a heated rooftop pool. Located right on the border of East Hollywood, this affordable, brand-new rooftop pool still serves up great views of Hollywood, as well as food and drink from I|O Rooftop. A day pass here is just $25 and also gives you the run of the hotel’s fitness center in case a pre- or post- swim workout is what you need.

Another way to enjoy the Conrad is through the spa pass Resorts Pass

Downtown LA

Best for: A pool day and spa day

Cost: $100 day pass, $500 cabana, $150 spa pass

Vibe: As one of the most beautiful new hotels to join the packed DTLA hotel scene, The Conrad boasts an enormous, 16,000-square-foot roof deck that makes the steep price of admission worth it. Another way to spin the high cost? Go for the spa pass instead, which comes with all the same amenities as the pool pass, plus access to the sauna, relaxation lounge, lockers, showers and the fitness center. Treatments are sold separately, of course, but the additional indoor spa facilities are a great addition to the picturesque rooftop.

Best for: Secluded lounging in the middle of Santa Monica

Cost: $40 day pass

Vibe: You’ll see this hotel on countless “Best in LA” lists because it is truly one of the best hotels in the whole city. As for the heated pool, a day pass for $40 is basically a steal. Grab some food from Fig or Dogtown Coffee, and see if you can’t catch a glimpse of the ocean, just a block over, while you’re soaking up the rays. Unlike some of the more historic pools, this one actually has a hot tub, so you can move between the two options.