InsideHook
Travel | April 28, 2023 7:37 am

6 Drive-In Movie Theaters Keeping the Tradition Alive in Texas

Pack some snacks and hop in the car for a nostalgic night out

Cars parked by city buildings pointed at a screen playing a movie.
While traditional movie theaters fight with streaming, there's nothing that compares to a drive-in.
Blue Starlite
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

While movie theaters today are attempting to hang on to relevancy with heated and cooled seats, cocktail bars and unique programming, nothing can compare to the experience of a good old-fashioned drive-in. A symbol of mid-century America, drive-in movie theaters peaked in the mid-1900s but can still be found today across the state of Texas. Some of the best are throwbacks to the past, while others take a more modern approach, with top-quality audio-video setups and bars slinging drinks and snacks outside the popcorn and soda mainstays. So turn off Netflix, get off your couch and mix it up with a trip to the six best drive-in theaters in Texas.

Coyote Drive-In

Fort Worth

Coyote Drive-In is open daily, showing double features on its four screens, so you’ll always find something to watch, including all the new releases. Arrive early and post up at the Canteen, which serves beer and wine, plus burgers, sandwiches, thin-crust pizzas, hot dogs and pretzels. If you need something during the show, order via the app and a staff member will run it to your car so you don’t miss any of the action. Or ask for one of the s’mores kits, and you can roast marshmallows over the on-site fire pits.

Blue Starlite Urban Drive-In

Austin

Blue Starlite debuted in 2010 and remains one of the most unique drive-in theaters in Texas. The boutique operation sets up screens in multiple locations around the city and only takes in 15 to 40 cars per showing, so the experience is more intimate than most. Tune your radio dial to the set frequency, or borrow a radio from the check-in desk, and load up on snacks. In addition to concessions like popcorn and candy, Blue Starlite also sells hot dogs and donuts. 

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Set your GPS for a llama castle, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

Galaxy Drive-In 

Ennis

Open for nearly two decades, Galaxy has expanded from three to seven screens, moved from film to digital, is open daily and now has two snack bars. Catch all the same films you’ll find in regular theaters, but at a lower price, and enjoy them in your car, or outside on a lawn chair or blanket. Shovel a few appetizers (popcorn and candy) into your mouth, then go for heartier fare like nachos and pizza. 

Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema

Houston

Moonstruck is located east of downtown and looks onto the city skyline, so you’ll get a full view of Houston behind the screens. It shows two films each night, with a mix of first-run and classic movies, using 4K DLP projectors on its 60-foot screens, so the quality is like what you’d experience indoors at your typical theater. Moonstruck also has concessions, beer and wine, or pick up dinner via the rotating assortment of food trucks parked nearby. 

Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre

Lubbock and New Braunfels

Across its two locations — one in Lubbock and one in the Hill Country town of New Braunfels — Stars & Stripes shows new releases in comfortable settings. There’s a patio and a kids’ playground, so you can arrive early to hang out before the show starts. And the ‘50s Cafe sells burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, chicken wings, nachos and other favorites. Order online for pick up, or get snacks delivered straight to your car.

Brazos Drive-In

Granbury

Brazos Drive-In opened in 1952 and has remained in continuous operation ever since. The historic theater still lights up screens on Friday and Saturday nights, where cars gather to watch the latest films. Concessions are simple but reliable, and include popcorn, candy, nachos, hot dogs, sodas and coffee.

More Like This

A picture of a martini glass with a spoon of caviar resting on top with a cocktail shaker next to it.
Here’s How to Make Tango Room’s Famous Caviar Martini at Home
Chef Blaine Staniford of 61 Osteria. He detailed his favorite restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas.
Where Chef Blaine Staniford Gets Tacos, Ramen and Oysters in Fort Worth
A cabin and van on a dirt road surrounded by greenery.
Bourbon Is the Theme at This New Texas Hill Country Getaway

Most Popular

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay 15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
Only a few sports drinks actually deserve your attention. What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4." How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
A bunch of old beer bottles This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
Charlie Sheen as Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in "Major League" The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
Racing Shoes on an abstract orange and red background

The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts

Trending

How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023
John Mulaney Blew Up His Life, Then Made the Most Important Stand-Up Special of His Career
Business Class Experiences That Won't Break the Bank