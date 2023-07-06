InsideHook
Style | July 6, 2023 12:47 pm

Wimbledon Style Is Fun Again. Thank Roger Federer’s Suit.

One tennis tourney, various menswear GOATs

A photo of Roger Federer in a tan suit on a grassy court background
Wimbledon is back. As are some banging summer suits.
Gettty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The sport of kings and jesters is back, folks. After a snoozer of a French Open (shocker: Novak Djokovic won), Wimbledon is off to a raucous start, with legends bowing out early, Americans galore still in the mix and Andy Murray continuing to serve wanker in the way only he can.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up

As he prepares for the Australian Open, the No. 9-ranked player is excited for his starring role in a new Netflix docuseries

Seeing as how we are a publication thoroughly concerned with Omega watches, bespoke linen and Babar, you can be damn sure that we stay monitoring not just the wacky scorelines but the on-and-off-court looks that Grand Slams are wont to provide. Admittedly, Wimbledon is typically a wash — lovely, another bleach-white uni — but this time around, we’ve been forced to change our tune.

There have already been flashes of sartorial greatness that rival that of an ace Nadal forehead: Jannick Sinner’s groundbreaking Gucci duffle, carted out for any easy first-round dispatch of the Argentine Cerundolo, has taken tennis by storm as both a total flex from the 21-year-old prodigy and a notable departure from traditional tennis totage.

a photo of Jannick Sinner with a Gucci Bag
Jannick Sinner: young king, Gucci fan. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images

There are shades of inditement for Wimbledon’s brutalist dress code in Sinner’s double-G embossed carry-all, as well as what a GQ-endorsed tote means for the future of tennis sponsorships, mirroring recent questions concerning investment in the historically luxury-facing sport.

But that’s all a bit meta, and we’re here to discuss what really matters — the fact that busting out an Italian-label duffle in @tunnelfits fashion is a “game, set, swag” move from the Italian and one that we’d like to see more of. (Conversely, we’d be fine with just possessing a $2,500 bag, given that the custom initialed leather tags came included.)

a photo of Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2023.
Roger Federer remains undefeated on grass, thanks to a Tom Ford suit and custom Rolex. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
WireImage

And of course, it’s impossible to discuss taught polos and white sneakers without mentioning the GOAT. Although he’s gracing the sidelines with jolly old Kate and not ripping no-look tweeners, Peleton fiend Roger Federer has pulled off arguably the look of the tourney (so far) with a creamy tan Tom Ford two-piece and his patented Rolex Sky-Dweller for the King of Grass’ return to Center Court on Day 2.

Reminiscent of a Robby Redford joint in both its traditional peak-lapeled cut and warm-weather panache, Fed’s digs make it more clear than even what the age-old adage of “tennis is a spectator’s sport” means: that we should be gawking at tennis tailoring talent for wedding/client meeting/tennis tournament inspiration.

Not to be outdone, footballing great and known Spice Girls fan David Beckham wore a similarly excellent biscuit blazer for Day 3, even linking up for a meeting of the neutral-suited minds with Federer, further proving that Wimbledon 2023 doesn’t actually suck…and that you need your own tennis-appropriate suits.

While we keep one eye on the action across the pond and future aces, we’ve cobbled together some outfits inspired by Wimbledon’s best and brightest thus far so that you, a certified tennis aficionado, can be, as they say, true to this, not new to this. After all, there are leather bags to be toted, tan tailoring to be commandeered, and a hell of a lot of tennis left to watch.

The Jannick:

Gucci Savoy Medium Duffle Bag
Gucci Savoy Medium Duffle Bag
Gucci : $2,450
Vuori 5″ Kore Short
Vuori 5″ Kore Short
Vuori : $68
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $99$69
lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat
lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat
lululemon : $48

The Roger:

De Petrillo Cotton and Silk-Blend Blazer
De Petrillo Cotton and Silk-Blend Blazer
Mr Porter : $1,210
De Petrillo Cotton and Silk-Blend Suit Trouser
De Petrillo Cotton and Silk-Blend Suit Trouser
Mr Porter : $345
Alex Mill Poplin Mill Shirt
Alex Mill Poplin Mill Shirt
Alex Mill : $125
Shinola The Lake Michigan Monster Automatic 43mm
Shinola The Lake Michigan Monster Automatic 43mm
Shinola : $1,650

The David:

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Soft Linen Suit Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Soft Linen Suit Jacket
Ralph Lauren : $398$280
Zegna Medallion Jacquard-Silk Tie
Zegna Medallion Jacquard-Silk Tie
Bergdorf Goodman : $210$149
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Italian Chino Suit Trousers
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Italian Chino Suit Trousers
J.Crew : $198
Morjas The Tassel Loafer
Morjas The Tassel Loafer
Morjas : $349

More Like This

a model in Mack Weldon sale clothes laying by a pool
Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.
Salomon Shoes Hero
A Guide to Cult-Favorite Shoe Brand Salomon
a collage of J.Crew deal items on a pink background
J.Crew’s Blowout Fourth of July Sale Has Been Extended. Here’s What to Buy.

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Save 50% on Lovehoney’s Warming Male Masturbator

$90$45

Save 50% on Lovehoney’s Warming Male Masturbator
Take 30% Off This Technical Polo From Outdoor Voices

$68$47

Take 30% Off This Technical Polo From Outdoor Voices
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine

$350$150

This KitchenAid Espresso Machine Is Currently Only $150
Vitamix 750 blenders

$509$320

Today Only, Save $189 on This Vitamix Blender
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”

Keep Reading

Four whisk(e)y bottles as part of the best whiskeys of June 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
July 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
A black 2023 Cadillac Escalade with a sunset behind it

Cadillac Super Cruise Gave Me 800 Miles of Hands-Free Towing
The districts of Kaartinkaupunki and Punavuori

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Helsinki
three watches

21 New Watches That Should Be on Your Radar
a model in Mack Weldon sale clothes laying by a pool

Mack Weldon Is Finally Having a Sale. Here’s What to Buy.
Salomon Shoes Hero

A Guide to Cult-Favorite Shoe Brand Salomon
Items to help treat sunburn, according to a Dermatologist, on a green and yellow background

The Best Sunburn Treatments, According to a Dermatologist
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones, now available for purchase

Review: Skullcandy’s Latest Headphones Bring an Impressive Amount of Low-End

Trending

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”