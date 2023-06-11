Novak Djokovic Wins Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Title

It’s been a record-breaking weekend for sports so far, and on Sunday it was tennis’s turn. Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in men’s singles at this year’s French Open, giving him his 23rd Grand Slam win, an achievement that puts him alone atop the list of men’s Grand Slam winners. He’d previously been tied with Rafael Nadal, with both men having 22 titles apiece.



As an article at Tennis.com explains, this wasn’t the only major honor that Djokovic’s win at Roland Garros brought him. It’s also his third Career Grand Slam; he’s now won three French Opens and US Opens, as well as seven times at Wimbledon and 10 Australian Opens.



Djokovic’s win over Casper Ruud came in three sets: 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5. As ESPN reports, he got off to a slow start before finding the right rhythm and emerging victorious in a little over three hours of play. After the match concluded, Djokovic sprawled out on the clay court, evidently savoring both the win and its historic importance.

“23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible [sic] to think about, and you made it!” Nadal wrote on Twitter after the match. “Enjoy it with your family and team.”



Djokovic also won this year’s Australian Open, which will make things a little more interesting when players begin competing at Wimbledon next month. Will Djokovic make it 24 there? It doesn’t seem out of the question.