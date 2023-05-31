InsideHook
Style | May 31, 2023 9:00 am

The 5 Best Men’s Skincare Products From The Ordinary

We steal them from our girlfriend. You should just buy them.

Ordinary Skincare Products Serum Moisturizer
Put down try-hard alpha-male branded skincare. Pick up these instead.
The Ordinary/Getty
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Men are experiencing a Golden Age of skincare, bolstered both by societal acceptance of taking care of yourself (you can moisturize in a public bathroom without being shamed) and the new male-focused grooming brands popping up every week (we’ve got the receipts in our inboxes). But there’s one big hurdle we have yet to climb: women’s skincare products, on the whole, are still much, much better.

Take The Ordinary, a sub-brand of beauty company Deciem. I recently discovered it the way I discover most of my favorite skincare products — by stealing test samples from my girlfriend’s half of our medicine cabinet. Now, I’m hooked. I even went to a brick-and-mortar Deciem by myself this weekend (please clap) to stock up on my new favorite moisturizer.

Basically, The Ordinary’s mission is to offer the active ingredients present in the skincare you currently use (aka your face goop, minus the filler) at unrivaled price points. But because it’s a little intimidating for a first-timer, or for those who don’t have a partner to talk them through the offerings, I’ve collected five of my favorites below.

Put down try-hard alpha-male branded skincare. Pick up these instead.

Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

The Moisturizer: Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

This moisturizer does the unthinkable; not only is it not greasy, irritating or heavy, you can also hydrate your entire face (and neck!) with a quarter-sized dollop. I have sensitive skin, so I know what I’m talking about. You could buy the 30ml size for $6.50, but trust me, you’re going to love it, so go ahead and get the 100ml size for just $13.50.

buy here: $7
Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 With Antioxidants

The Sunscreen: Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 With Antioxidants

A daily mineral sunscreen (anyone who has tried to switch from synthetic knows these don’t normally come cheap), with added hydration and anti-irritation support.

buy here: $11
Face Wash: Squalane Cleanser I

The Face Wash: Squalane Cleanser

It’s classified as a “face cleanser and makeup remover,” but don’t let that second part deter you! Just because you’re a man doesn’t mean you need a face wash with a dog, rhino or old-timey pugilist on the bottle. Sometimes you just need one that works, like this.

buy here: $20
Acne Spot Treatment: Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

The Acne Spot Treatment: Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Got a pimple you want gone by the morning? Dab a small bit of this on it. And if it still hasn’t gone away, don’t worry, unlike other brands this is gentle enough to use in the morning without worrying about inflammation.

buy here: $7
Hair Thickener: Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

The Hair Thickener: Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

If you’re worried about losing your hair, or in the middle of that unenviable process, you’ve probably heard of or tried Argan oil (which The Ordinary also offers undiluted). This is a similar concept, but a new combination of extracts targeting thicker, denser and healthier hair.

buy here: $22

More Like This

Clean skincare products on a green textured background
Everything You Need to Know About “Clean” Skincare
Oars and Alps everyday sunscreen, Weleda's Skin Food rich moisturizer, Disco's under-eye stick and Huron's shampoo, some of the 12 grooming basics every guy should own.
The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own
A sampling of the best moisturizers with SPF for men
The 10 Best SPF-Equipped Moisturizers for Your Manly Face

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

iRobot Roomba s9+

From Our Partner

Save Up to 41% on These iRobot Roomba Vacuums
Yamaha ATS-2090

$349$160

Today Only, This Yamaha Soundbar Is 54% Off
Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off

From Our Partner

Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off
a black percussive massive tool from Therabody on a grey background

$199$149

Save $50 on a Refurbished Theragun Mini
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV

Keep Reading

Four bottles of bourbon that are ideal for sipping

The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons
Tim Robinson in "I Think You Should Leave" season 3.

“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
Cocktails from Apollonia, Maybe Sammy and Cantina OK! in Sydney, Australia

The Best Bars in Sydney, According to One of the World’s Top Bartenders
Jose Ignacio, Uruguay

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in José Ignacio
"The Bathysphere Book"

Revisiting the History of One Scientist’s Journeys Deep Into the Ocean
A Yeti Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler with "Dad to the Bone" monogrammed

Today’s the Last Day Yeti Is Footing the Bill on Drinkware Customizations
a collage of the best corduroy shorts for men on a surf background

Channel Your Inner Surfer With These 13 Corduroy Shorts
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
Ordinary Skincare Products Serum Moisturizer

The 5 Best Men’s Skincare Products From The Ordinary

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV