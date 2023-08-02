InsideHook
Style | August 2, 2023 11:34 am

The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca

30% off sitewide, including the best-selling Baggies

a collage of goods from the Patagonia Summer Sale on a blue striped background
The Patagonia Summer Sale is gear-GOATed.
Patagonia/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This summer has been straight heat in more ways than one. Most of said fire is bad (literal fires, in some cases), but, even among the brutal weather and general cultural maelstrom, we’ll admit that this season has been hot hot hot for sales. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, with all its shoe and style deals. A blowout Huckberry event that left us considerably less flushed with cash and considerably more stocked for fall. And now, you can add the Patagonia Summer Sale to that list.

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies
11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Hot take: there are better styles than Patagonia's iconic short

That’s right — the revered outdoor label is throwing one of its once-in-a-blue-moon summer sales, with 30% off hundreds of select items. What’s more, stock includes the unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffle — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleece, all discounted until August 22.

Given our intimate familiarity with Patagonia products — oh, and the fact that this is literally our job — we’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of garb and gear from the Patagonia Summer Sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be chopping at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from Patagonia’s Summer Sale.

The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale

Patagonia 5″ Baggie Shorts
Patagonia 5″ Baggie Shorts

Patagonia Baggies are an all-time menswear great, up there with the Lacoste polo and Birkenstock Boston.

Patagonia : $65$45
Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote 61L
Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote 61L

Ever wish your tote bag was more of a bottomless dying star? So does Patagonia, apparently.

Patagonia : $119$83
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

We understand that this is a cop-to-stock situation, but passing up on a Retro-X for under $200 is downright foolish.

Patagonia : $229$160
Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Lightweight Pocket Tee
Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Lightweight Pocket Tee

Nothing to see here — just an incredibly well made, organic and totally sustainable tee.

Patagonia : $55$38
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat

Splash! That was the sound of your ‘fit making waves.

Patagonia : $39$27
Patagonia Skyline Traveler Pants
Patagonia Skyline Traveler Pants

What makes a travel pant? Hell if we know, but Patagonia’s Skyline trouser are as good as it gets.

Patagonia : $129$90
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody

Proprietary insulation, now at a steep discount.

Patagonia : $329$230
Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt
Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt

We see your favorite hoodie and raise you this earthy Patagonia crew.

Patagonia : $79$55
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L

For day trips and trippy days.

Patagonia : $109$76
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie

Like, bro, this isn’t just any beanie. This is a Brodeo beanie.

Patagonia : $49$34
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Cotton Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Cotton Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

What do you get when you mix lightweight cotton with one of Patagonia’s oldest designs? Currently, about 50% off.

Patagonia : $89$44
Patagonia 16″ Hydropeak Volley Shorts
Patagonia 16″ Hydropeak Volley Shorts

One great board short, two great colors.

Patagonia : $69$34
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag 70L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag 70L

We’ll just say it: discounted or not, we swear by this duffle bag.

Patagonia : $199$139
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket

Patagonia’s Torrentshell can handle the worst of what mother nature has to offer.

Patagonia : $179$125
Patagonia Hemp Sweatpants
Patagonia Hemp Sweatpants

We are so hempy to see these on sale.

Patagonia : $109$76
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt

A cooling shirt under $30? Yes, please.

Patagonia : $39$27
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest

Alright, which tech bro forgot his vest again?

Patagonia : $109$76

More Like This

a collage of lightweight pants on a gradient red background
Don’t Sweat It: The Best Lightweight Pants to Beat the Heat
a collage of items that the InsideHook Editors bought in July on a checked background
InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in July
Interior of Todd Snyder in DC
Todd Snyder Comes to Georgetown — And Assembles the Perfect Work Wardrobe

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Beverage Bottle, 40 Ounce, Matte Steel

$32$22

Grab This Insulated Thermos for Just $22
bonobos Stretch Chambray Shirt

From Our Partner

Bonobos Has Your Perfect Fit at an Extra 30% Off
We’ve Been Using This Best-Selling Sunscreen Mouse All Summer. It’s Now on Sale

$22$14

We’ve Been Using This Best-Selling Sunscreen Mouse All Summer. It’s Now on Sale
Fellow’s Minimalist Electric Kettle Is $45 Off

$195$150

Fellow’s Minimalist Electric Kettle Is $45 Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Keep Reading

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August
Hippo Pockets make something that resembles a Taco Bell creation.

Recipe: The Perfect Cross Between a Crunchwrap and a Big Mac
A scene from "Reservation Dogs"

Why You Need to Get Caught Up With “Reservation Dogs”
August 2023 book covers

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce.

An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
A woman's feet on a bathroom scale

No, Fathers, Anorexia Is Not Preferable to Obesity
Close-up images of old creatine labels.

How Much Creatine Is Too Much?
a collage of goods from the Patagonia Summer Sale on a blue striped background

The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca
The Mylle Inflatable Pool, on a water background

The Case for the Adult Inflatable Pool

Trending

How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Kurt Vonnegut’s Famous Quote for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups