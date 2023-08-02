The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca
30% off sitewide, including the best-selling Baggies
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
This summer has been straight heat in more ways than one. Most of said fire is bad (literal fires, in some cases), but, even among the brutal weather and general cultural maelstrom, we’ll admit that this season has been hot hot hot for sales. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, with all its shoe and style deals. A blowout Huckberry event that left us considerably less flushed with cash and considerably more stocked for fall. And now, you can add the Patagonia Summer Sale to that list.
11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies
Hot take: there are better styles than Patagonia's iconic short
That’s right — the revered outdoor label is throwing one of its once-in-a-blue-moon summer sales, with 30% off hundreds of select items. What’s more, stock includes the unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffle — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleece, all discounted until August 22.
Given our intimate familiarity with Patagonia products — oh, and the fact that this is literally our job — we’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of garb and gear from the Patagonia Summer Sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be chopping at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from Patagonia’s Summer Sale.
The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale
Patagonia 5″ Baggie Shorts
Patagonia Baggies are an all-time menswear great, up there with the Lacoste polo and Birkenstock Boston.
Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote 61L
Ever wish your tote bag was more of a bottomless dying star? So does Patagonia, apparently.
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
We understand that this is a cop-to-stock situation, but passing up on a Retro-X for under $200 is downright foolish.
Patagonia Men’s Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Lightweight Pocket Tee
Nothing to see here — just an incredibly well made, organic and totally sustainable tee.
Patagonia Fitz Roy Trout Trucker Hat
Splash! That was the sound of your ‘fit making waves.
Patagonia Skyline Traveler Pants
What makes a travel pant? Hell if we know, but Patagonia’s Skyline trouser are as good as it gets.
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
Proprietary insulation, now at a steep discount.
Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt
We see your favorite hoodie and raise you this earthy Patagonia crew.
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack 28L
For day trips and trippy days.
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie
Like, bro, this isn’t just any beanie. This is a Brodeo beanie.
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Cotton Lightweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
What do you get when you mix lightweight cotton with one of Patagonia’s oldest designs? Currently, about 50% off.
Patagonia 16″ Hydropeak Volley Shorts
One great board short, two great colors.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag 70L
We’ll just say it: discounted or not, we swear by this duffle bag.
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket
Patagonia’s Torrentshell can handle the worst of what mother nature has to offer.
Patagonia Hemp Sweatpants
We are so hempy to see these on sale.
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt
A cooling shirt under $30? Yes, please.
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest
Alright, which tech bro forgot his vest again?
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you