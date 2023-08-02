The Patagonia Summer Sale Is Basically an Outdoor Gear Mecca

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This summer has been straight heat in more ways than one. Most of said fire is bad (literal fires, in some cases), but, even among the brutal weather and general cultural maelstrom, we’ll admit that this season has been hot hot hot for sales. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, with all its shoe and style deals. A blowout Huckberry event that left us considerably less flushed with cash and considerably more stocked for fall. And now, you can add the Patagonia Summer Sale to that list.

That’s right — the revered outdoor label is throwing one of its once-in-a-blue-moon summer sales, with 30% off hundreds of select items. What’s more, stock includes the unrivaled (well, kinda) 5″ Baggies, along with other fan favorites from Yvon Chouinard’s brand, like the rugged Black Hole duffle — a carry-all we swear by — and tons of fall-ready fleece, all discounted until August 22.

Given our intimate familiarity with Patagonia products — oh, and the fact that this is literally our job — we’ve done the hard work for you and curated a list of garb and gear from the Patagonia Summer Sale that any outdoorsman (or tech bro) should be chopping at the bit to buy. Not enough for your appetite? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best deals from Patagonia’s Summer Sale.

The Best Deals From the Patagonia Summer Sale