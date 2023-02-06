InsideHook
Style | February 6, 2023 11:30 am

Outerknown’s Outrageous Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Save up to 60% on tons of rugged appeal...including the best-selling Blanket Shirt.

a collage of apparel from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale on a n ocean background
This never happens — Outerknown's Semi-Annual Sale means rare deals on best-sellers like the IH-approved Blanket Shirt.
Outerknown/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The outdoors-inspired retailer is currently in the midst of the their Semi-Annual Sale, and trust us, it’s not one you want to miss. The sale is chock full of garb discounted by up to 60% — a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.

The Semi-Annual Sale has hundreds of items marked down, from discounted cold-weather favorites to see you through the remainder of winter to spring essentials primed and ready to revitalize your spring wardrobe. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.

We’ve parsed through the sale and pulled all the best apparel for your pleasure and ease (no need to thank us or anything), or you can shop the entirety of the sale at Outerknown’s website. Hurry — the sale may have just begun, but stock is already going quickly, and with it, your last chance at grabbing Outerknown gear at a generous markdown. Below, the 17 best deals from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Backcountry : $148$89
Outerknown Reimagine Cashmere Waffle Crew
Outerknown Reimagine Cashmere Waffle Crew
Buy Here : $298$119
Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Outerknown Sojourn Pocket Tee
Buy Here : $58$29
Outerknown Draper Wool Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Draper Wool Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $298$179
Outerknown Chromatic Hooded Puffer
Outerknown Chromatic Hooded Puffer
Buy Here : $268$107
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants
Outerknown : $138$70
Outerknown Skyline Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Shirt Jacket
Outerknown : $178$89
Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunks by Kelly Slater
Buy Here : $145$43
Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt
Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt
Outerknown : $198$99
Outerknown Journey Jacket
Outerknown Journey Jacket
Buy Here : $298$179
Outerknown Statesman Relaxed Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Statesman Relaxed Selvedge Jeans
Buy Here : $298$150
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Sweater
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Sweater
Outerknown : $328$197
Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants
Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants
Outerknown : $118$59
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Pullover
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Pullover
Buy Here : $138$70
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $148$104
Outerknown Movement Tech Jacket
Outerknown Movement Tech Jacket
Buy Here : $248$99
Outerknown Sur Half Zip
Outerknown Sur Half Zip
Buy Here : $118$59

