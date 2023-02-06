Outerknown’s Outrageous Semi-Annual Sale Is Back: Here’s Exactly What to Buy
Save up to 60% on tons of rugged appeal...including the best-selling Blanket Shirt.
Handsome, rugged, sustainable — and now you can add “on-sale” to Outerknown’s list of descriptors. The outdoors-inspired retailer is currently in the midst of the their Semi-Annual Sale, and trust us, it’s not one you want to miss. The sale is chock full of garb discounted by up to 60% — a pretty big deal given the brand’s general aversion to discounts.
The Semi-Annual Sale has hundreds of items marked down, from discounted cold-weather favorites to see you through the remainder of winter to spring essentials primed and ready to revitalize your spring wardrobe. Even the famous Blanket Shirt, a luxuriously soft, IH-approved shacket, is on-sale in a multitude of colors — the only question is how long till they sell out.
We’ve parsed through the sale and pulled all the best apparel for your pleasure and ease (no need to thank us or anything), or you can shop the entirety of the sale at Outerknown’s website. Hurry — the sale may have just begun, but stock is already going quickly, and with it, your last chance at grabbing Outerknown gear at a generous markdown. Below, the 17 best deals from the Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale.
