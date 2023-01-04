InsideHook
Style | January 4, 2023 11:27 am

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere

Your new destination for all things cashmere

Naadam products on a green wool background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Remi Rosmarin

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For someone who loves clothes and getting dressed, grabbing your favorite sweater out of the closet during the colder months of the year feels like euphoria. But instead of wearing your classic cotton or wool crewneck sweater, we’ve been drawn to cashmere, the holy grail of sweater fabrics. 

Cashmere is one of the most desirable sweater fabrics because it’s soft, lightweight, incredibly warm and it has superior insulation. A cashmere sweater is a treat you can wear whenever you need to feel a little luxurious. When cared for properly, a good cashmere piece can last for years and is a staple in every wardrobe. 

But good cashmere sweaters don’t come cheap. Part of its high cost is due to the animals and labor it costs to produce. A cashmere sweater can cost up to $2,000. Where a piece falls on this rather wide price range comes down to a variety of factors including where the piece is made. And while sheep can produce at least 3 kilos of wool, a cashmere goat can only produce about 200 grams and can only be harvested once a year. The supply is limited, which is part of the reason why the price is so high.

And yet, Naadam is out here selling $75 cashmere sweaters and we were initially skeptical. But after trying some of their products, they have become our favorite affordable cashmere brand.

How it works

Naadam was founded in 2013. The brand goes directly to the source — herders in Mongolia — to get quality cashmere without big markups. The brand uses recycled materials when possible and also give back to the community and the land their materials come from. They started an NGO to support the Nomadic herding communities that make cashmere possible in the first place. 

But, of course, none of this would mean anything if the products weren’t good. Naadam sweaters have become year–round mainstays in my wardrobe. If you’re looking for high-quality cashmere at a reasonable price, Naadam could be your new go-to spot. Below, some of our favorite products from the brand.

Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater Mens
Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater Mens

Every wardrobe needs a great crewneck sweater. Worn on its own or layered, it’s a versatile piece that’s sure to get plenty of wear. This one is soft and warm, but not too heavy. It comes in a wide range of neutral colors, with new limited-edition shades introduced each season. The best part is the price. At just $75, it’s almost too good to be true. But, we promise it won’t disappoint.

Buy it now : $75
Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

A beanie is more than just a stylish accessory, it’s a practical piece that every cold-weather dweller needs. This one comes in ten shades including a classic black, rich merlot and bold peacock blue.

Buy it now : $85
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Grandpa Cardigan
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Grandpa Cardigan

There’s something effortlessly chic about this oversized cardigan. It’s the perfect top layer for T-shirts and turtlenecks, trousers and dresses. With a deep v-neck, buttons and pockets it feels casual while still elevated. Naadam rates it “heavenly soft” and highly breathable with a medium fabric weight. Because it can be worn open or closed, layered or not, this is the perfect transitional piece you can wear season after season.

Buy it now : $325
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Luxe Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater

A substantial, ribbed knit and raglan sleeves come together to make the perfect everyday sweater. It’s loose but not too loose, sophisticated but casual, and pretty much perfect for every occasion. While a pricier option, the silhouette and super soft, warm cashmere make it worth the splurge.

Buy it now : $275
Naadam Recycled Cashmere Open Neck Polo
Naadam Recycled Cashmere Open Neck Polo

Whether you dress it up or dress it down, this polo sweater has a slouchy, stylish fit that looks good with just about everything. It boasts a deep v-neck and ribbed detailing at the hem and cuffs. If you love to shop sustainably, you’ll appreciate that this sweater is made of 70% recycled cashmere and 30% virgin cashmere. The result? A very, very soft, lightweight blend you’ll love.

Buy it now : $225
Naadam Cashmere Relaxed Jogger
Naadam Cashmere Relaxed Jogger

Lazy days spent lounging at home are sure to feel luxe with a pair of cashmere joggers. These have an relaxed fit, tapered ankles, and relaxed drawstring waist for a casual feel. It’s like your favorite pair of sweatpants got an upgrade.

Buy it now : $225
Naadam Merino Cashmere Rollneck Sweater
Naadam Merino Cashmere Rollneck Sweater

An ivy-inspired classic rollneck sweater belongs in everyone’s closet. You can throw it over a classic cotton poplin shirt for a touch of elegance.

Buy it now : $195

More Like This

a collage of sweater vests on a multi-colored background
The Best Sweater Vests Are the Epitome of Cool. Here Are 10 to Consider.
Edward Sexton
Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of jackets on a mulit-colored background
The Chore Coat Is the Ideal Fall Outerwear Style

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Cap Barbell 150 LB Dumbbell Set with Rack

$250$191

This Space-Saving Racked Dumbbell Set Is Now Under $200
Amazon Halo View

From Our Partner

Halo Fitness and Sleep Trackers Are Up to 43% Off
Finer Form Semi-Commercial Adjustable FID Weight Bench

$250$100

Improve Your Home Workout With This Versatile Weight Bench
Fend Off the Winter Chill With Uniqlo’s Windproof Fleece

$50$40

Fend Off the Winter Chill With Uniqlo’s Windproof Fleece
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"

Keep Reading

Four bottles we liked to start off 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten and the Buddha Dordenma, all part of our travel guide to Bhutan

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Edward Sexton

Edward Sexton Returns to Savile Row
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere
best peloton alternatives

Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines
people standing around a table with cocktails eating from a charcuterie platter

How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
View of Independence Square in Montevideo

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"