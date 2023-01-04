Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For someone who loves clothes and getting dressed, grabbing your favorite sweater out of the closet during the colder months of the year feels like euphoria. But instead of wearing your classic cotton or wool crewneck sweater, we’ve been drawn to cashmere, the holy grail of sweater fabrics.

Cashmere is one of the most desirable sweater fabrics because it’s soft, lightweight, incredibly warm and it has superior insulation. A cashmere sweater is a treat you can wear whenever you need to feel a little luxurious. When cared for properly, a good cashmere piece can last for years and is a staple in every wardrobe.

But good cashmere sweaters don’t come cheap. Part of its high cost is due to the animals and labor it costs to produce. A cashmere sweater can cost up to $2,000. Where a piece falls on this rather wide price range comes down to a variety of factors including where the piece is made. And while sheep can produce at least 3 kilos of wool, a cashmere goat can only produce about 200 grams and can only be harvested once a year. The supply is limited, which is part of the reason why the price is so high.

And yet, Naadam is out here selling $75 cashmere sweaters and we were initially skeptical. But after trying some of their products, they have become our favorite affordable cashmere brand.

How it works

Naadam was founded in 2013. The brand goes directly to the source — herders in Mongolia — to get quality cashmere without big markups. The brand uses recycled materials when possible and also give back to the community and the land their materials come from. They started an NGO to support the Nomadic herding communities that make cashmere possible in the first place.



But, of course, none of this would mean anything if the products weren’t good. Naadam sweaters have become year–round mainstays in my wardrobe. If you’re looking for high-quality cashmere at a reasonable price, Naadam could be your new go-to spot. Below, some of our favorite products from the brand.

Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater Mens Every wardrobe needs a great crewneck sweater. Worn on its own or layered, it’s a versatile piece that’s sure to get plenty of wear. This one is soft and warm, but not too heavy. It comes in a wide range of neutral colors, with new limited-edition shades introduced each season. The best part is the price. At just $75, it’s almost too good to be true. But, we promise it won’t disappoint. Buy it now : $75

Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie A beanie is more than just a stylish accessory, it’s a practical piece that every cold-weather dweller needs. This one comes in ten shades including a classic black, rich merlot and bold peacock blue. Buy it now : $85

Naadam Luxe Cashmere Grandpa Cardigan There’s something effortlessly chic about this oversized cardigan. It’s the perfect top layer for T-shirts and turtlenecks, trousers and dresses. With a deep v-neck, buttons and pockets it feels casual while still elevated. Naadam rates it “heavenly soft” and highly breathable with a medium fabric weight. Because it can be worn open or closed, layered or not, this is the perfect transitional piece you can wear season after season. Buy it now : $325

Naadam Luxe Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater A substantial, ribbed knit and raglan sleeves come together to make the perfect everyday sweater. It’s loose but not too loose, sophisticated but casual, and pretty much perfect for every occasion. While a pricier option, the silhouette and super soft, warm cashmere make it worth the splurge. Buy it now : $275

Naadam Recycled Cashmere Open Neck Polo Whether you dress it up or dress it down, this polo sweater has a slouchy, stylish fit that looks good with just about everything. It boasts a deep v-neck and ribbed detailing at the hem and cuffs. If you love to shop sustainably, you’ll appreciate that this sweater is made of 70% recycled cashmere and 30% virgin cashmere. The result? A very, very soft, lightweight blend you’ll love. Buy it now : $225

Naadam Cashmere Relaxed Jogger Lazy days spent lounging at home are sure to feel luxe with a pair of cashmere joggers. These have an relaxed fit, tapered ankles, and relaxed drawstring waist for a casual feel. It’s like your favorite pair of sweatpants got an upgrade. Buy it now : $225

Naadam Merino Cashmere Rollneck Sweater An ivy-inspired classic rollneck sweater belongs in everyone’s closet. You can throw it over a classic cotton poplin shirt for a touch of elegance. Buy it now : $195