Style | March 13, 2023 11:39 am

Lunya Is a Sleepwear Brand You Need to Know

We've hand-selected some of our favorite pieces from their catalogue

Lunya products on a blue fabric background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jess McGlothlin

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya has carved a niche for itself in recent years, curating a sustainable, opulent collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. Lunya focuses on lounge time by considering materials, from washable smooth silk, to sustainable organic Pima.

Lunya focuses on craft and materials designed to improve rest. The brand is vocal about its efforts to minimize its impact on the production cycle, including use of responsible fabrics and the implementation of environmentally-conscious processes that are both better for wearers (and kinder on the planet). 

Lunya’s secret to success lies largely in its fabrics. From its trademark washable silk (which actually washes well, as promised) to baby-soft modal, it’s the fabric which makes all the difference when cuddling up after a long day. 

Fabrics and materials

Washable Silk: All of the brand’s Washable Silk uses bluesign-approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers, the planet and the wearer. Lightweight and flowy, washable silk adapts to your body temperature (and lounge position of choice). Naturally cool to the touch, washable silk allows for comfort in warmer weather and its low conductivity keeps warm air close to the skin during chillier nights.

Organic Pima: Lunya’s sustainable organic pima was fairly milled without any harmful pesticides, less water and is socially responsible. This organic pima cotton isn’t like regular cotton. Soft, breathable and hypoallergenic, it won’t itch even the most sensitive skin. 

Restore Pima: Lunya’s restore pima collection is made with a proprietary mix of fabrics, including sustainably made organic pima.

Soft Modal: Lenzing Modal is one of the most sustainable fibers in the textile industry and is made from natural beechwood trees, a replenishable material. It’s also CO2-neutral since it’s processed with unique resource-conserving technologies. It’s super soft but holds its shape and is both pill-resistant and fade-resistant.

Cotton Silk and Cashmere: Lunya offers a few additional fabric lines in their women’s collection, including a cozy cotton silk, a natural sweater knit collection that’s soft, breathable. Women also have access to a cashmere line, woven from super-fine, super-soft 100% cashmere yarn that’s hand washable and carefully stretched to enhance durability and give you a smooth, anti-wrinkle texture. 

After a long workday or a hard workout, Lunya robes, boxes, joggers and tees make for a compelling reason to just stay in and relax. Here are some of our favorite core pieces from Lunya’s Men’s Lahgo collection.

Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Robe
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Robe

Silk. Robe. Say no more. (Maybe we’ll say “washable,” too, because it is.)

Buy it now : $298
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Button Up Set
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Button Up Set

The brand’s best-selling washable silk comes in a popular set, in sizes S-XXL and in three core colors. The point collar, chest pocket and exposed buttons allow you to dress it up or down to your taste, while relaxed straight leg pants offer a back pocket and a comfortable elastic waistband.

Buy it now : $298
Lunya Men’s Restore Long-Sleeve Henley
Lunya Men’s Restore Long-Sleeve Henley

Featuring a comfortable, loose fit, and a chest pocket because, well… you never know when you’ll need it.

Buy it now : $98
Lunya Men’s Restore Jogger
Lunya Men’s Restore Jogger

Whether you’re taking a quick run to the store or lounging on the couch, you can’t go wrong with Pima cotton joggers.

Buy it now : $148
Lunya Men’s Restore Short Sleeve Tee
Lunya Men’s Restore Short Sleeve Tee

A normal seam can irritate your skin, but thankfully Lunya’s restore shirt uses flatlock seams, which connects the fabrics using one thread so it lays flat.

Buy it now : $78
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Sleep Mask
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Sleep Mask

A silk sleep mask feels great and guarantees a good night sleep while at home or traveling.

Buy it now : $48

