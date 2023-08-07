Need a Pair of Swim Trunks? Try Patagonia’s Iconic (And on Sale) Baggies.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Patagonia Baggies are one of a kind (kinda). Beyond their capacity as a signifier for new-aged Deadheads and once-cool tatted dads, the nylon shorts remain an oddly utilitarian mainstay in the modern wardrobe cannon for their endless charm, multitude of colors, rugged functionality and general wearability. It’s the same reason we begged you to pick up a pair last week when the Patagonia Summer Sale opened its heavenly gates to the public.

If our previous plea was unsuccessful, we urge you to try this one on for size: we’re postulating that the Patagonia Baggies — currently on sale for 30% off — contains secrets. Intrigued? That’s right. We’re here to relay that the Baggies aren’t just our backyard booties of choice. There – wait for it – a damn fine impromptu swim trunk, too.

Can You Swim in Patagonia Baggies?

Now, we know what you might be thinking: Baggies? As a swim short? Really? The same ones I wear to the Vampire Weekend concert and hide pre-rolls in? But consider the hard, cool facts here. Quick-dry nylon (read: water-repellent) shell? Check? Snug, four-way stretch with internal mesh lining? Check? Bright, fun colors that just scream pool party? Double check. Sounds like a swim trunk to us. And considering Patagonia’s background as an outdoor outfitter, a hybrid-use style is almost expected from a silo as popular as the Baggies.

Seeing as how summer is finally coming to a close and given the iconic Patagonia Short’s three-season curb appeal, we cannot stress enough the sensibility of snagging a pair of Baggies to bust out at the beach in August, then rock with a rugby come fall. We’ve even rounded up a variety of the on-sale styles for you (in both the classic 5” and more modest 7” inseams) for you to peruse. Below, our favorite on-sale Patagonia Baggie styles for the backyard, beach and beyond.

Our Favorite on-Sale Patagonia Baggies Shorts Styles