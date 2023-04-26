InsideHook
Style | Updated April 26, 2023 11:48 am

Sweater Vests Are a Total Transitional Flex

Yes, you read that correctly.

A collage of the best sweater vest for men in 2023 on a blue background
Boring? Outdated? Not these jumpers. In 2023, the best sweater vests are a total statement piece.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval and Lee Cutlip

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The sweater vest has long been one of the most reviled pieces of clothing, a woven representation of the word Pointdexter. But the fashion industry works in mysterious and often inexplicable ways: what was once a staple of hot models and grandparents only is now a par for the course offering from massive mall brands like Gap and Abercrombie. All it took was a couple of celeb endorsements, a couple of modern options, and high-ho! The seemingly unexpected happened: the best sweater vests are now totally, unconscionably cool.

Or maybe the sweater vest has always been cool and we’ve just been hesitant to admit it. After all, even if it has not been at the forefront of fashion, it’s been quietly existing for who knows how many years, serving grandfathers and prep school kids equally well. Then Harry Styles comes along, donning a fuzzy sheep-printed sweater vest, and the tides are forever changed.

How to Wear a Sweater Vest in 2023

While it might be hard to dispel any preconceived notions of the sweater vest, much of society’s distaste for the item lies in the fact that many of us don’t know how to properly wear one, let alone utilize its full potential. Instead of shoving one on over a button-down for a look that’s both stuffy and uncomfortable, casually throw a sweater vest over a heavy t-shirt or even a particularly sick rugby.

The styling will read as effortless while the sweater vest will add some much-needed texture and contrast to an otherwise simple outfit. And, true to the vest’s original purpose as a layering piece, you’ll glean just enough warmth for the transitional months ahead…and still be able to throw on a jacket if need be.

To help you on your full-blown evolution from pocket-protector dork to sweater vest ‘fit god, we’ve rounded up some styles that lean more hero than zero. From Percival’s streetwear evocation to a classic (if not updated) Brooks Brother option, below are 16 sweater vests, ripe for sprucing up your current wardrobe.

The Best Sweater Vests for Men in 2023:

Banana Republic BR Archives Trekking Sweater Vest
Banana Republic BR Archives Trekking Sweater Vest
Banana Republic : $200$150

We love this Banana Republic sweater vest for many reasons: its archival weave, eye-catching hue, cute pockets. But most of all, we love it for its name. All hail the trekking vest!

Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater Vest
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater Vest
Brooks Brothers : $148$60

A classic sweater vest in a slightly unexpected pattern, Brooks Brothers’ vest is primed for the spring season, not only thanks to the eye-catching palette but the luxurious lambswool which is light enough for easy layering and just warm enough for milder days.

COS Slim-Fit Pure Cashmere Tank
COS Slim-Fit Pure Cashmere Tank
COS : $135

COS’s interpretation of the sweater vest modernizes the silhouette with a trim fit that creates handsome lines. In other words, there’s no mistaking it for your dad’s.

Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest
Mango V-Neck Knitted Vest
Mango : $70

You can never go wrong with a piece of beige knitwear, especially not this cotton gilet from Mango. We recommend taking styling cues from the model and stay true to the simplicity of the piece by pairing it with a white tee, light-wash jeans and a lightweight navy jacket on top.

Butter Goods Flowers Knit Vest
Butter Goods Flowers Knit Vest
End Clothing : $125

Butter Goods’ brushed vest gives a whole new meaning to flower power.

Taikan Fleece Vest
Taikan Fleece Vest
End Clothing : $85$45

This fleecy jumper from Japanese outdoors brand Taikan is actually unisex, so if you’re so inclined you can share it with your significant other. But we understand if you think she should get her own goddamn sweater, though.

Uniqlo Middle Gauge Crew Neck Knitted Vest
Uniqlo Middle Gauge Crew Neck Knitted Vest
Uniqlo : $40$15

Uniqlo’s middle gauge blend knit is thick enough to layer and cozy enough to wear like a tank. Can your sweater vest do that?

Damon Madder Striped Knit Tank Top
Damon Madder Striped Knit Tank Top
Urban Outfitters : $110$62

While we’re already fans of menswear designer Damon Madder, we’ll respect you even more if you cop up on this strippy knit sweater vest.

J.W. Anderson Printed Ribbed Merino Wool Sweater Vest
J.W. Anderson Printed Ribbed Merino Wool Sweater Vest
Mr Porter : $525

Looking to take your sweater vest high-fashion? J.W. Anderson’s oddly sexual fruit motif should properly turbocharge your knitwear this spring.

Madewell Wool-Blend Sweater Vest
Madewell Wool-Blend Sweater Vest
Madewell : $80$62

The perfect white tee sweater vest doesn’t exi-.

J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Vest
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Vest
J.Crew : $138

J.Crew takes the traditional cashmere vest and reinvents it with a fresh cut, a move very much in line with its new direction under Noah founder Brendan Babenzian.

Percival Nawa Pinstripe Vest
Percival Nawa Pinstripe Vest
Percival : $180$110

You might think a sweater vest has no place as a standalone top, but we could see ourselves wearing Abercrombie’s oversized V-Neck Vest as a baselayer under some loose tailoring or roomy jacket.

Carne Bollente Nutting Hill Knit Vest
Carne Bollente Nutting Hill Knit Vest
End Clothing : $195

What…you’re not afraid to get a little graphic, are you?

Gucci Striped Wool Cashmere Knit Vest
Gucci Striped Wool Cashmere Knit Vest
Gucci : $1,400

While it may look innocuous, this sweater vest is from Gucci and thus like none other you’re likely to encounter. Crafted from a cashmere blend and knitted in retro print with a striped V neckline and classic ribbed trims, it proves the perfect combination of chorus boy and distinguished gentleman.

Todd Snyder Cotton Sweater Vest
Todd Snyder Cotton Sweater Vest
Buy Here : $248$94

Todd’s slim sweater vest take is lighter than most of this list — that is to say, you’ve got your May office knit staring you in the face.

Wilson Sweater Vest
Wilson Sweater Vest
Wilson : $78$48

Want to emulate Stan Smith? Ditch the white sneakers and try Wilson’s swanky woven sweater vest, instead.

photo of a ratan backyard set from Wayfair on a patio
All the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale
Furniture and appliances under $100 during Wayfair's Way Day sale
The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals Under $100
Stuff We Swear By: Caraway’s Premium Food Storage Set Is Worth the Splurge
Stuff We Swear By: Caraway’s Premium Food Storage Set Is Worth the Splurge

John Mulaney in "Baby J"

John Mulaney Blew Up His Life, Then Made the Most Important Stand-Up Special of His Career
A man staring at the sky, sitting in a beach chair.

Why Leaning Into Boredom Is a Superpower
Man with headset playing video game

Here’s How to Not Be a Manchild in Your Relationship
John Cotter's "Losing Music"

One Man's Journey of Diagnosis and Recovery
Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.

10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal
A football team of teenagers depicted in a black and white photo

How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
The interior of the NYC Soho Golden Goose FORWARD Store

Golden Goose’s New Store Reimagines the Future of Sustainable Retail
photo of a ratan backyard set from Wayfair on a patio

All the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale
Furniture and appliances under $100 during Wayfair's Way Day sale

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals Under $100

