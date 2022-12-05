InsideHook
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men

Note: not one of them is a gift card

Stocking stuffer items like a snowpeak tumbler, J.Crew Beanie and Anker charger on a orange and rust colored background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Looking to put the finishing touches on your full slate of gifts for a dude in your life? Or are you looking for a few affordable options to give to people who are asking what you want? Below, some of the best stocking stuffers for men, whether the giftee’s primary interests are in style, tech, cooking or relaxing, from brands like Opinel, Anker, Casio, Snowpeak and others.

Opinel No. 8 Beechwood Handle Knife
Opinel No. 8 Beechwood Handle Knife

It’s always a good idea to have a reliable pocket knife on hand, especially one as beloved as Opinel.

Amazon : $18
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch

You don’t need a Rolex Submariner or a Cartier Santos to stand out. This Casio watch is affordable and sleek enough to make you stand out in a sea of bourgeois watch collectors.

Amazon : $23$19
Snowpeak Shimo Tumbler
Snowpeak Shimo Tumbler

Stainless steel construction and a non-slip silicone base make this one of the best tumblers for hot or cold drinks.

Snowpeak : $45
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank

The perfect stocking stuffer for the frequent traveler who always complains about their phone running out of battery.

Amazon : $43$37
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14

Avoid cracked iPhone screens with the Impact case from Casetify, which can withstand drops up to 8 feet. It also has a raised bezel so your phone screen avoids scratches and abrasions when you place it on a rough surface.

Amazon : $58$49
Hooga Book Light, Rechargeable Clip On Amber LED Light
Hooga Book Light, Rechargeable Clip On Amber LED Light

Hooga’s Book light can twist and bend and be attached to the side of a book. It’s great for the late night bookworm in your life.

Amazon : $13
HAY Cane Key Ring
HAY Cane Key Ring

HAY is always delivering a masterclass in fun and functional design and this two-tone aluminum key ring is simple but perfect.

HAY : $20$16
ROTOTO Tie Dye Formal Crew Socks
ROTOTO Tie Dye Formal Crew Socks

You can’t go wrong with thick socks for the holiday gifting season, especially in a quirky tie dye colorway. The low-gauge knit construction makes these Rototo socks feel comfortable and hefty, which is perfect for colder months.

ROTOTO : $36
Anonymous Ism Patchwork Crew Sock
Anonymous Ism Patchwork Crew Sock

This soft cotton blend is a bit lighter than the socks above but still durable and perfect for almost any season. The patchwork pattern is also a nice detail for the menswear enthusiast in your life.

End Clothing : $39
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
J.Crew Cotton Beanie

It’s hard to overstate the importance of a warm logo-free cotton beanie that can last multiple winter seasons. It can work with multiple outfits and it keeps your dome warm during the harshest of weather conditions.

J.Crew : $50$25
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Spice your meals up with this Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing. You can throw it on just about anything: chicken, rice, noodles and much more.

Fly By Jing : $15
OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket
OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket

The tea lovers in your life will appreciate this stainless steel infuser basket from OXO. It fits within a mug for steeping and the dual purpose lid can be used as a drip tray.

Amazon : $15$13

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
