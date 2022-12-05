12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
Note: not one of them is a gift card
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Looking to put the finishing touches on your full slate of gifts for a dude in your life? Or are you looking for a few affordable options to give to people who are asking what you want? Below, some of the best stocking stuffers for men, whether the giftee’s primary interests are in style, tech, cooking or relaxing, from brands like Opinel, Anker, Casio, Snowpeak and others.
Opinel No. 8 Beechwood Handle Knife
It’s always a good idea to have a reliable pocket knife on hand, especially one as beloved as Opinel.
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
You don’t need a Rolex Submariner or a Cartier Santos to stand out. This Casio watch is affordable and sleek enough to make you stand out in a sea of bourgeois watch collectors.
Snowpeak Shimo Tumbler
Stainless steel construction and a non-slip silicone base make this one of the best tumblers for hot or cold drinks.
Anker Portable Charger 325 Power Bank
The perfect stocking stuffer for the frequent traveler who always complains about their phone running out of battery.
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
Avoid cracked iPhone screens with the Impact case from Casetify, which can withstand drops up to 8 feet. It also has a raised bezel so your phone screen avoids scratches and abrasions when you place it on a rough surface.
Hooga Book Light, Rechargeable Clip On Amber LED Light
Hooga’s Book light can twist and bend and be attached to the side of a book. It’s great for the late night bookworm in your life.
HAY Cane Key Ring
HAY is always delivering a masterclass in fun and functional design and this two-tone aluminum key ring is simple but perfect.
ROTOTO Tie Dye Formal Crew Socks
You can’t go wrong with thick socks for the holiday gifting season, especially in a quirky tie dye colorway. The low-gauge knit construction makes these Rototo socks feel comfortable and hefty, which is perfect for colder months.
Anonymous Ism Patchwork Crew Sock
This soft cotton blend is a bit lighter than the socks above but still durable and perfect for almost any season. The patchwork pattern is also a nice detail for the menswear enthusiast in your life.
J.Crew Cotton Beanie
It’s hard to overstate the importance of a warm logo-free cotton beanie that can last multiple winter seasons. It can work with multiple outfits and it keeps your dome warm during the harshest of weather conditions.
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Spice your meals up with this Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing. You can throw it on just about anything: chicken, rice, noodles and much more.
OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket
The tea lovers in your life will appreciate this stainless steel infuser basket from OXO. It fits within a mug for steeping and the dual purpose lid can be used as a drip tray.
