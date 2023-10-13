The Best Lounge Pants for Working From Home and More

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If the past three years have taught us anything, it’s that the best lounge pants are a multi-faceted bitch.

For decades you probably lazed around in an old pair of flannel pajama pants or some basic Fruit of the Loom grey sweats. But now we have joggers with sweat-wicking properties you can run miles or do yoga in, sweats built for traveling, with loads of secure pockets and lounge pants so stylish you’d actually want to be seen at the grocery store in.

And there’s a definitive impetus for wearing sweats 24/7 in 2023; for some, it’s a not-so-new WHF lifestyle, while for others, it’s just taking advantage of the fact that it’s more or less totally appropriate to live out your days in cotton comfort. Plus, with chillier days still ahead, it becomes even less of a faux pas to adorn your legs in cozy comfort.

Either way, one good pair of lounge pants (or a full wardrobe of them) is all but essential in this day and age, and there are tons of options from great brands like Vuori, L.L. Bean, Todd Snyder and more. With the comfort factor only increasing as softer and more sustainable fabrics are utilized more and more, it really does just make sense to have some lounge pants on deck. And as the weather begins to shift, it’s critical to have the coziest pair of pants at your disposal.

So below we rounded up 20 of the best lounge pants. From classic bulky sweats to more refined pairs to technical joggers and more, everything you’re looking for in a pair of comfy trousers is here.

The Best Lounge Pants for Men in 2023:

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme Lululemon

These sleek joggers from lululemon are quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, breathable and feature a comfortable four-way stretch. Not to mention, they’re insanely good-looking — a real versatile jogger and a real no-brainer decision.

Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Slim Sweatpant Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices’s Cloudknit Slim Sweatpant is a must-have workout and loungewear piece (seriously, we could spend the next six months swaddled in these things). These fitted OV sweats are crafted with the brand’s wildly soft, lightweight Cloudknit fabric.

Everlane The Easy Pant Everlane

Smart like dress pants with all the comfy charm of sweats, this elastic pant is the perfect lounge pant for those who want to feel like they’re wearing real trousers.

Adsum Zip Out Pant Okay, you might be pulling on Adsum’s fleecy Zip Out Pants if you’re headed to the office…or a date. But that doesn’t mean they’re not heavenly to watch TV and walk the dog in. Adsum : $185

Todd Snyder x Champion Midweight Joggers Todd Snyder

So you want a sweatpant that’s not like other sweatpants. Lucky for you Todd Snyder and Champion have created a handsome, tailored 100% cotton French terry sweatpant, in this intriguing army green shade.

Rhone Element Lounge Pant Rhone

Master the art of a relaxed WFH space with Rhone’s Element Pant. This super comfortable, super basic-looking pant features four-way stretch, two side pockets and a comfort elastic waistband to keep everything tucking in and above board.

Naadam Cashmere Oversized Joggers Naadam

Lounge pants? Very comfy. Cashmere lounge pants? That’s a whole new level of laying around.

Public Rec Workday Pant 2.0 By far the most pant-like pant on this list, we’ve included Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 just because they’re that damn versatile. Yes, there are cozier pairs on this list, but if your day takes you from the boardroom to the green to the EZ-boy, these are the trousers to do it in. Public Rec : $128

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Vuori

A good-looking athleisure jogger primed for running, traveling or just straight up chillin’, thanks to its soft stretch, moisture-wicking properties and shorter inseam to keep your ankles unweighted from any bulk.

Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger Lunya

You’ll wanna chill, sleep and even hit the grocery store in Lunya’s silky sweatpants. Made from a unique blend of breathable cotton and washable silk, these oversized loungers will have you feeling luxuriously cozy.

Hanes Sport Ultimate Cotton Men’s Fleece Sweatpants With Pockets Hanes

If you’re looking for a lounge pant with no bells and whistles that will still get the lounging done sufficiently, these classic fleece sweatpants from Hanes are only 16 bucks and are soft as hell.

Reigning Champ Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants Reigning Champ

Huge, fleecy as hell and washed in a sick pale pink, Reigning Champ’s Heavyweight Sweats are the F-150 equivalent to your everyday jogger. They’re the epitome of comfort when the temps drop low, and with modern streetwear finishes, still look great if you choose to brave the cold.

Percival Waffle Everyday Pant Percival

Percival’s Everyday Trousers aren’t your normal, run-of-the-mill sweats. No, these are waffled, which makes the…better. In all seriousness, the 100% cotton soft waffle weave means maximum warmth and comfort when you need it most.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch has combined the comfort of a good old-fashioned pair of sweats with the rugged style we’ve come to love and expect from the brand. Made with organic cotton, The Après Pant dons a waffle heather texture that gives it its durability and good looks.

L.L.Bean Athletic Sweatpants L.L. Bean

Updating their already soft and substantial sweatpants, L.L.Bean’s newer athletic version now features a better fit that sits at the natural waist and trim with a traditional straight leg. The fabric is pre-washed to reduce shrinkage, so they’ll always remain the same pants you bought.

RicherPoorer Men’s Recycled Fleece Sweatpants Richer Poorer

These RicherPooer mid-weight fleece sweatpants are designed with a hand-done Cloud Wash technique, meaning every pair is unique — and you get a stylish, light tie-dye look without going too psychedelic.

Wills Garment Dyed Easy Trouser Huckberry

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Wills Garment Dyed Easy Trouser, come to solve your “what do I wear” dilemma. These drawstring trousers sport the classic unstructured silhouette we know and (kind of) love, but their construction — drawstring waistband, cotton with a touch of elastic and modern cut — skews sweats.

The Elder Statesman Pinstripe Terry Pants The Elder Statesman

On the off chance you have a couple of cool racks sitting around, these woven pull-on pants from luxury label The Elder Statesman are just about the most comfortable lounge pants money can buy, complete with celebrity-approved (namely, Seth Rogan) wavy pinstripe design.

Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants Outerknown

Beyond the exceptional details of Outerknown’s All-Day Sweatpants — ribbed waistband, brushed back fleece and angled front pockets — we’re happy to report that they’re designed from recycled materials in conjunction with their 2030 goal of complete circularity, meaning you can lounge easy knowing that your very comfy sweatpants are also very good for the world.