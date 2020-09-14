This Fall, Embrace the Long Sleeve Graphic Tee
2020's dress code is more laid-back than ever. Take advantage of it.
This article is part of our Fall Style Guide, a fortnight-long series aimed at helping you figure out how to dress for the coming season, which, as we’ve become accustomed to saying, is going to be not quite like any that came before it. At least you’ll look good, though, right?
If there’s one garment I’ve leaned back into extra hard during the Year of COVID, it’s the graphic T-shirt. While not the most office-appropriate weapon in the sartorial arsenal, days spent working at home have resulted in a new, more relaxed dress code much more accepting of the colorfully logo’d and slogan’d tees of my youth.
And as colder weather approaches, I’ve begun stocking my closet with long-sleeved iterations, equally adept at keeping a chill at bay and broadcasting an affinity for, well, whatever the hell one has an affinity for.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled a few of our recent favorites for lovers of everything from classic hip-hop to Mother Nature to the cutest creation in the history of the Star Wars universe.
Enjoy.
Okayplayer Wu-Tang Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt
For Fans Of: hip-hop, Kung-Fu movies, protecting one’s neck
Basic Stüssy LS Tee
For Fans Of: classic streetwear, subculture culture, shitting on Supreme
Duvin Design Yin Yang LS Tee
For Fans Of: bright colors, racing stripes, cosmological dualism
Urban Outfitters NASA Collage Panel Long Sleeve Tee
For Fans Of: space, eagles, Apollo 13
Maui & Sons Running Sharkman Long Sleeve T-Shirt
For Fans Of: throwback surf vibes, Hawaii, sharks
Powell Peralta Ripper L/S Shirt
For Fans Of: throwback skate vibes, skeletons, Tony Hawk
Columbia Sandy Long Sleeve T-Shirt
For Fans Of: the great outdoors, Tevas, Dinty Moore beef stew cooked over a campfire
Pagagonia Long-Sleeved Fitz Roy Horizons Responsibili-Tee®
For Fans Of: the great outdoors, environmentalism, Phish parking lots
National Geographic X Parks Project Legacy Puffy Print Long Sleeve
For Fans Of: nature programming, collecting old magazines, animals
Orville Peck Big Sky Longsleeve
For Fans Of: haunting country ballads, masked men, saying “yeehaw”
Heroes & Villains Star Wars The Bounty Long Sleeve Tee
For Fans Of: muthafuckin’ Baby Yoda
Discount Cemetary Kubrick Moon Landing Film Crew Long Sleeve
For Fans Of: classic cinema, conspiracy theories
Deus Ex Machina Venice Address Long Sleeve Tee
For Fans Of: minimalism, motorcycles, southern California
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.
