This Fall, Embrace the Long Sleeve Graphic Tee

This article is part of our Fall Style Guide, a fortnight-long series aimed at helping you figure out how to dress for the coming season, which, as we’ve become accustomed to saying, is going to be not quite like any that came before it. At least you’ll look good, though, right?

If there’s one garment I’ve leaned back into extra hard during the Year of COVID, it’s the graphic T-shirt. While not the most office-appropriate weapon in the sartorial arsenal, days spent working at home have resulted in a new, more relaxed dress code much more accepting of the colorfully logo’d and slogan’d tees of my youth.



And as colder weather approaches, I’ve begun stocking my closet with long-sleeved iterations, equally adept at keeping a chill at bay and broadcasting an affinity for, well, whatever the hell one has an affinity for.



With that in mind, we’ve compiled a few of our recent favorites for lovers of everything from classic hip-hop to Mother Nature to the cutest creation in the history of the Star Wars universe.



Enjoy.

Okayplayer Wu-Tang Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt

For Fans Of: hip-hop, Kung-Fu movies, protecting one’s neck

Basic Stüssy LS Tee

For Fans Of: classic streetwear, subculture culture, shitting on Supreme

Duvin Design Yin Yang LS Tee

For Fans Of: bright colors, racing stripes, cosmological dualism

Urban Outfitters NASA Collage Panel Long Sleeve Tee

For Fans Of: space, eagles, Apollo 13

Maui & Sons Running Sharkman Long Sleeve T-Shirt

For Fans Of: throwback surf vibes, Hawaii, sharks

Powell Peralta Ripper L/S Shirt

For Fans Of: throwback skate vibes, skeletons, Tony Hawk

Columbia Sandy Long Sleeve T-Shirt

For Fans Of: the great outdoors, Tevas, Dinty Moore beef stew cooked over a campfire

Pagagonia Long-Sleeved Fitz Roy Horizons Responsibili-Tee®

For Fans Of: the great outdoors, environmentalism, Phish parking lots

National Geographic X Parks Project Legacy Puffy Print Long Sleeve

For Fans Of: nature programming, collecting old magazines, animals

Orville Peck Big Sky Longsleeve

For Fans Of: haunting country ballads, masked men, saying “yeehaw”

Heroes & Villains Star Wars The Bounty Long Sleeve Tee

For Fans Of: muthafuckin’ Baby Yoda

Discount Cemetary Kubrick Moon Landing Film Crew Long Sleeve

For Fans Of: classic cinema, conspiracy theories

Deus Ex Machina Venice Address Long Sleeve Tee

For Fans Of: minimalism, motorcycles, southern California

