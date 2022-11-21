Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Need help picking gifts for your female-identifying loved ones? Try our Holiday Gift Guide for Women to help you find the perfect on-sale selection.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be positively lousy with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of which would make fine gifts for the women in your life. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary, but at least once a day. Happy shopping.

Our Top Picks

Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging Why not treat the lady in your life to a seriously refined pair of high-rise leggings — featuring medium compression, moisture-wicking properties and a subtle matte sheen. Buy Here : $92 $60

Foria Wellness Bath Salts These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away. Buy Here : $38 $27

Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack Socks aren’t the sexiest of gifts, but certainly one of the most coveted — just don’t buy them from any generic retailer. Instead, present her with these ridiculously luxurious crew socks from Bombas, in four neutral shades. Buy Here : $61 $49

Canopy Humidifier The compact humidifier not only adds moisture to her space, but filters out any dust and particles in the water before pumping it into the air, helping to promote healthier and more hydrated skin. Buy Here : $150 $125

The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw Hand-loomed by master weavers in the Peruvian Andes from unbelievably soft baby alpaca wool, this luxurious, lightweight blanket will look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed or wrapped cozily around her. Buy Here : $195 $155