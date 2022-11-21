InsideHook
The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday

Killer discounts from Girlfriend Collective, Foria, Aurate and more

By The Editors @insidehook

Need help picking gifts for your female-identifying loved ones? Try our Holiday Gift Guide for Women to help you find the perfect on-sale selection.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be positively lousy with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of which would make fine gifts for the women in your life. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary, but at least once a day. Happy shopping.

Our Top Picks

Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace
Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace

If she doesn’t already have a personalized, Carrie-Bradshaw-esque, solid gold necklace with her name on it, it’s your duty to get her one. 

Buy Here : $170$119
Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging
Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging

Why not treat the lady in your life to a seriously refined pair of high-rise leggings — featuring medium compression, moisture-wicking properties and a subtle matte sheen.

Buy Here : $92$60
Jambys
Jambys

The softest house shorts we’ve personally ever owned, she’ll love Jambys’ top-selling boxers with pockets. (As will you.)

Buy Here : $35$26
Myssy Koskela Koski Scarf
Myssy Koskela Koski Scarf

We’re predicting a real BSE vibe this winter (Big Scarf Energy), and this scarf — hand-knitted in Finland from 100% organic Finnsheep wool — has all the requisite warmth and girth. 

Buy Here : $268$199
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. 

Buy Here : $599$479
Foria Wellness Bath Salts
Foria Wellness Bath Salts

These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away. 

Buy Here : $38$27
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack

Socks aren’t the sexiest of gifts, but certainly one of the most coveted — just don’t buy them from any generic retailer. Instead, present her with these ridiculously luxurious crew socks from Bombas, in four neutral shades. 

Buy Here : $61$49
Canopy Humidifier
Canopy Humidifier

The compact humidifier not only adds moisture to her space, but filters out any dust and particles in the water before pumping it into the air, helping to promote healthier and more hydrated skin.

Buy Here : $150$125
The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw
The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw

Hand-loomed by master weavers in the Peruvian Andes from unbelievably soft baby alpaca wool, this luxurious, lightweight blanket will look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed or wrapped cozily around her.

Buy Here : $195$155
All the Deals

