The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday
Killer discounts from Girlfriend Collective, Foria, Aurate and more
Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be positively lousy with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of which would make fine gifts for the women in your life. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary, but at least once a day. Happy shopping.
Our Top Picks
Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace
If she doesn’t already have a personalized, Carrie-Bradshaw-esque, solid gold necklace with her name on it, it’s your duty to get her one.
Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging
Why not treat the lady in your life to a seriously refined pair of high-rise leggings — featuring medium compression, moisture-wicking properties and a subtle matte sheen.
Jambys
The softest house shorts we’ve personally ever owned, she’ll love Jambys’ top-selling boxers with pockets. (As will you.)
Myssy Koskela Koski Scarf
We’re predicting a real BSE vibe this winter (Big Scarf Energy), and this scarf — hand-knitted in Finland from 100% organic Finnsheep wool — has all the requisite warmth and girth.
Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket
An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine.
Foria Wellness Bath Salts
These bath salts use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and other ingredients, like mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava, to melt body tension away.
Bombas Women’s Lightweight Quarter Sock 4-Pack
Socks aren’t the sexiest of gifts, but certainly one of the most coveted — just don’t buy them from any generic retailer. Instead, present her with these ridiculously luxurious crew socks from Bombas, in four neutral shades.
Canopy Humidifier
The compact humidifier not only adds moisture to her space, but filters out any dust and particles in the water before pumping it into the air, helping to promote healthier and more hydrated skin.
The Citizenry Primavera Alpaca Throw
Hand-loomed by master weavers in the Peruvian Andes from unbelievably soft baby alpaca wool, this luxurious, lightweight blanket will look spectacular just about anywhere: the back of her couch, sprawled on her bed or wrapped cozily around her.
Deals of the Day
